Delphi Energy's (DPGYF) CEO David Reid on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

David Reid

Thank you, Sara. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Delphi Energy's first quarter 2018 conference call. As mentioned, I'm David Reid and I'm Delphi's President and CEO. And I am pleased to have with me today Mark Behrman, our CFO. And thank you for choosing to join us this morning. We do appreciate that this is a busy reporting day and with other companies and you have choices, so we appreciate you joining us today.

As usual, we'll break the conference up as follow. So I'll provide some just general comments and overview of the first quarter. And then Mark's going to spend some time on the financial highlights of the first quarter and outlook. Then I'll come back and talk a little bit about our operations and what I can give you for updates on the first half activity. And then we'll end with some question-and-answer period, if there are any.

And as usual, firstly please be advised that statements made in this call other than statements of historical fact may contain forward-looking information. And I refer you to the forward-looking statements disclaimer included in the MD&A of Delphi's first quarter 2018 results. To inform you that this disclaimer applies to any forward-looking information disclosed in today's call by myself or Mark.

So with that we'll get on with it. Overall, we are pleased with the operational and financial results of the first quarter. Given our internal forecast, production came in exactly where we had forecast given the expectation of flat production relative to the fourth quarter, you know the scheduled onstream dates of the new wells were such that we knew they wouldn't provide significant impact in Q1 and we did have planned in there some scheduled downtime on parent wells where we're fracking the offset child Well of course and you know that was all scheduled in. I think what was impressive was you know for us was the moderating decline profile in the performance of last year's wells they continue to impress and catch the curve. So the miss in fourth quarter keeps getting smaller and smaller as we go out in time just because of the performance of lower declines.

I think what is worth noting though in the fourth quarter is even though production is flat to Q4, natural gas was down 5% and liquids were up 5%. So you know our field condensate growth continues to outpace our natural gas and associated NGLs. And this is going to continue you know both into Q2 and into the second half with the drilling that we're doing.

You know with the higher condensate yields comes lower operating costs and just remember that the condensate has minimal processing costs compared to the natural gas and NGLs. So that's driving cash net back stability and growth, certainly you can see that on an unhedged basis.

Capital is a little higher in Q1 than we originally forecast. And that was really due to acceleration you know getting all seven wells completed just because winter cooperated, it was more acceleration from Q2 and a little bit even from Q3 into the first half. I'll talk a little bit more about the capital as we get into the operations.

We're going to have a very quiet second quarter. We've essentially finished up all our projects. So you know we're now in a no spend mode through till after break up and then we'll get back out in the field. So we certainly expect the cash flow, will understand cash flow significantly in Q2 reducing debt and Mark will talk about that.

The only blemish that I feel is in the quarter was the hedging loss relative to you know again in Q4 2017. That was like a $4 boes negative swing between the two quarters. So on an unhedged basis you know cash net back was actually up nicely taking into account the hedge. You know it cost us a bit. And that's a theme you're going to see across you know any of the liquids and well producers over the next several quarters as WTI has moved much more rapidly and aggressively than any of us would have predicted. So you know is that a bad thing? No.

You know our unhedged cash flow was really ahead of both our estimates and consensus. And it was really the hedging loss that was the bit of a blemish in terms of where we will like to have been in the quarter. So before I go into operations, I'll pass it over to Mark now and let him walk through some of the financial highlights.

Mark Behrman

Thank you, Dave, and good morning, everyone. It's a pleasure to be here to briefly discuss the operating and financial highlights for our first quarter and a little bit of the outlook for the remainder of 2018. Delphi was very active in the first quarter completing a $41 million capital program with about 20% of the funds directed towards facilities, which included the aiming, sweetening plant which is located adjacent to our seven eleven compression and dehydration facility.

We drilled four gross wells and completed six gross wells in the quarter, which along with one well that was completed in December of 2017 gave Delphi seven new wells to bring on production in the first half of 2018. Four of these wells were placed on production late in the first quarter.

Having completed all drilling, completion and most tie in work in the first quarter, we shifted about $3 million of our planned second quarter capital into the first quarter. And accordingly as Dave mentioned, our spending in the second quarter will be a very modest $5.5 million to $6 million.

In terms of production, Delphi showed strong production growth from the comparative quarter in 2017 with a 27% increase in field condensate production and a 16% overall increase in our production on boe basis. Production in the quarter was essentially flat from the fourth quarter of 2017, as the new wells were put on late in the first quarter. Two of them in February and two in the very last week of March. Based on the full impact of the four wells run onstream late in the first quarter and the addition of three wells in the second quarter, we anticipate Q2 production to be in the range of 10,600 to 11,000 boes a day.

Turning to revenue, our condensate natural gas sales grew by 27% from the first quarter, due to both production growth particularly in condensate and higher realized prices for both field condensate and NGLs, which were somewhat offset by lower natural gas prices. It's worth noting that Delphi's LNG mixes is very favorable and comprise 23% of plant condensate and pentanes, 30% butane and 46% propane.

Plant condensate and pentanes, obviously our receiving price is very similar to field condensate and have resulted in average NGL price of $43.93 per barrel. Generally this is anywhere from 30% to 200% higher than other top tier liquids rich Montney producers.

Accordingly, field condensate and NGLs accounted for 65% of our sales revenues in the quarter. And well the realized gas price was a lower, Delphi continued to achieve a relatively strong gas price compared to our peers, due to its firm service on Alliance providing full path deliveries to Chicago. Delphi's average field netback defined as our average realized price, less average gas transportation cost was 39% higher than the net back available to the company on acre [ph].

Revenue in the quarter was also enhanced by a $1.25 per boe of marketing income, generated from our access firm service on Alliance. And with this trip continuing to show a large on NYMEX basis, we expect to continue to generate significant marketing income into 2020.

This increase was offset by a hedging loss as Dave mentioned of $2.87 per boe. $0.97 of that was from our Chicago NYMEX basis swaps generally at about U.S. $0.20 difference between Chicago and NYMEX. They created $0.97 of that boe loss in the first quarter. Given the current strip price for the basis, we expect to see gains from those base of swaps throughout the rest of the 2018.

The remainder of the hedging loss was as Dave mentioned, WTI swaps priced at an average price of Canadian $72 a barrel which start coming off at the end of the second quarter and diminish to 600 barrels a day by the second half of 2019.

In terms of net backs and cash flow, our operating net back before hedging was up 25%, while the cash net back after hedging was up 23%.

Modestly higher operating and interest costs were offset by lower royalties, lower general and administrative expense and lower transportation costs.

Just as a perspective on reaching cash flow self-sufficiency, we note that the unhedged run rate cash flow in Q1 was $56 million, which is equal to our estimate of the capital required to maintain production. Our estimate of unhedged Q2 run rate cash flow based on a $65 WTI price $68 million dollars. Or if you look at a $75 seventy five dollars WTI price that increases to $87 million.

In terms of our debt, we had $42 million available to draw on our bank line at the end of the quarter. And our net bank debt comprised of bank debt working capital efficiency and the long term portion of our unutilized take or pay contract amounted to 82 million. Given the very modest capital program in Q2, Delphi expects to reduce net bank debt by $9 million to $10 million in the second quarter.

Delphi is currently in the year end bank review process and we'll have that completed by the end of the month.

And with that summary, I'll now turn it back over to Dave.

David Reid

Thanks Mark. Let's take a look at you know the operations and some of the highlights over the first quarter and actually into May here is you know we've now finished up all the operations out there. So the drilling of the four wells went exceptionally well and we continued to focus on a balance of delineation Westword, as well as some of the infield drilling and development work in the middle of the field and even one on the east side. And we did have seven docks are drilled on completed wells brought forward from 2017.

So we now have all seven of those wells and completed tied in and as of this week, all seven are now on production. And you know very happy with the results.

The aiming plant construction went really well and it's been commissioned and all the bugs have been worked out of the process to ensure that you know we maintain a very high confidence level of sending sweetened Montney gas to the Repsol based on sweet plant for processing. Of course as we've highlighted, we own 25% of that plant.

So as of this week, we're processing the full 17 million a day of sour Montney and that equates to 10 million a day sales net to Delphi that's now being sold you know through the Bigstone sweet plant. And you know it is a significant milestone for us, you know the savings on that 10 million a day going through the Bigstone sweet plant is about you know $0.80 in mcf or just under $4 of boe. So very material milestone for us to get that aiming plant up and running. Corporately it's going to drop costs by about $0.70 a boe. And we should start to see that in the second quarter and more wholesomely into the third quarter.

From a well perspective, we highlighted you know the 15 to 19, we've now been on for over 60 days. It is our best condensate recovery over that 60 days that we've had out the 52 wells we've drilled you know over 43,000 barrels of condensate produced in just 60 days. And that net backs of you know $60 plus a barrel very material to the economics as we move west.

The 16-10 well at West Bigstone came on production literally two days ago. And it's producing into our existing you know 100% owned sweet gathering infrastructure on the west side and the gas plant on the west side of Bigstone that's called Negus. So we had acquired that infrastructure in a deal a number of years ago with the expectation that we would be able to move Montney gas westward on to PCPL has that west side transitioned from sour gas into sweet.

We did spent a little bit of incremental capitals at 16-10 to install you know a central liquids handling battery at 16-10 to handle the significant condensate and flow back water that we are expecting out of 16-10. We're very excited about that well and it will - that facility will be used to handle the future wells in the area as well as we move the gas over to the Negus gas plant and we take out the condensate and frac water on site.

You know the well results at 15-19 and 16-10 are really a result of probably a couple of years of progression and understanding completion and frac technology and recipe that's going to work as we move westward into thicker higher pressured slightly you know tighter rock. I think what has impressed us is that we certainly have a recipe that is working. But I think we also have underestimated the quality of the rock out there. So very exciting and for certain you know that's where we'll be starting the second half drilling program.

So I think you know when you look at what we've been able to do at west Bigstone in the aiming plant, we have now kind of fully integrated both the sweet infrastructure that we've been sitting on in east Bigstone and west Bigstone over the years with our sour Montney and now sweet Montney over in the west side into you know the big stone you know Montney asset platform that we've been developing over time. And that's going to continue to deliver material cost savings you know with the Montney producing through you know our own infrastructure compared to the less efficient and more expensive third party sour plants that we have been in the past.

So we continue to work on engineering on Phase 2 and that's certainly out into 2019 net just from a timing perspective. But certainly important to continued margin growth out there by cost reductions.

We updated guidance in the release. We were very happy with the way the first quarter came in the hedges. We had in the April 24 release, we had talked about April production being in the approximately the 10,800 boe a day range with about 27% or 2,900 barrels a day you know. That was up from Q4 by about 22%. So April's behind us very comfortable with you know how those wells produced, the new wells produced in the early time. And that gave us comfort to put out second quarter guidance in the 10-6 to 11 and the 2,800 to 2,900 barrels a day of condensate. So continued growth there.

Certainly we have an opportunity if 16-10 having just come on the other day as we understand the performance of that well to see higher condensate yields in that mix. But for now very comfortable in the guidance that we've put out for Q2 to meet that both from a production and cash flow perspective and ultimately from a production and cash flow perspective hit the first half guidance that we had set back in January. So we feel very good about the performance so far.

In terms of the second half capital program, having got all seven wells on, we now have a little time here to watch and learn how these new wells especially some of the delineation wells and at 15-19 and 16-10 perform over the next short while and then we'll be putting out guidance probably in mid to late June as we come out of spring break up and prepare to start drilling operations in the second half. Our expectation given the results and given what we want to do drill, our expectation will be to start with two rigs through the summer in the good weather and then we'll be deciding how we proceed through the fall and into the winter as that progresses. So, I think we look forward to again providing some more updates over the next month or so.

So in closing you know I think we're on the right track in terms of our production growth especially our condensate. And the costs will continue to be trending downward with the commissioning of the aiming system and having sixteen 16-10 going to west Bigstone that again is essentially you know avoiding any sour processing. So that should be half the cost that we typically run our Montney production as we go through camps.

So overall, I think we're happy with the way the first quarter went. We're comfortable with the guidance we've put out with Q2 and we're very excited about the second half program you know as we try to find that over the next month or so.

So with that I'll end it and open it up for questions.

Q - Keith Mackey

Hi, good morning, guys. Just wondering about the second half capital, are you purchasing any noticeable CapEx increases per well? And then secondly just kind of wondering, a little bit more insight maybe on what you're thinking as far as program size spending relative to cash flow that type of stuff? So, thank you very much.

David Reid

In terms of cost per well, certainly the wells on the west side have trended higher from a capital cost perspective exclusively driven by the bigger completion that we do, the frac program, the frac design is much bigger on the west side than we need to do on the east. That is a driver. However some of the cost in pricing we're seeing from the pumpers, I suspect we're going to see some break through the summer. That's one of the reasons why we want to run with the two rigs, because it is going to be fairly quiet especially with the lean gas eco focused producers being a little quieter.

So I think our costs on a per well basis will be down slightly certainly on the west side. In terms of overall program, I think the way to best describe that is with the run rate cash sensitivities that Mark had given. You know our expectation is at least at the present time is to run within the context of cash flow and understanding that run rate will be very important to deciding you know what the fall and winter looks like from a program. But you know easily you know see somewhere between four and six wells drilled through the summer and fall you know within cash flow. So you know another part of that will be where the banks shake out. So, still very much up in the air in terms of the absolute program

Keith Mackey

Gotcha. Thank you.

