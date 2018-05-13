Waste Management Is King

Investors should be cognizant of Waste Management's valuation, however, and we'd like to see shares at a much lower price to consider them.

By The Valuentum Team

We've been fans of the municipal solid waste industry for as long as we can remember. The largest trash takers in the US function effectively as an oligopoly, and many benefit from local scale and internalization efforts that help to improve margins across both their collection and disposal operations. What you have to know about the municipal solid waste space is that whoever controls the disposal operations in a given area has the local competitive advantage because waste costs time and money to transfer to disposal, and using a third-party disposal facility to dump off collected rubbish results in hefty tipping fees, pressuring margins when a waste collector doesn't have a landfill nearby. The closer a landfill or transfer facility is to the source of collection, the higher the margin on that collection stream, all else equal. The industry calls this dynamic "internalization," which facilitates higher margins and cash flows.

Internalization rates have been optimized as the industry has "rolled up" considerably during the past few decades, and one of the things we like most about any municipal solid waste participant is the number of its disposal facilities. Though recycling and waste-to-energy make headlines, a lot of waste still ends up at the local landfill, and having those landfills are like having cash machines. Waste Management (WM) is king of the municipal solid waste arena when it comes to landfills. The company owns and operates ~250 landfill sites, as of the end of 2017, giving it the largest network in all of North America. Waste Management's use of more than 300 transfer stations helps to keep costs low, too, as waste can be compacted and shipped from urban areas to more desolate landfill locations.

Furthermore, we think the airspace within landfills will only grow more valuable in time, as citizens' groups continue to oppose new greenfield sites. Nobody wants a new landfill built in their backyard, and suburban sprawl is reducing opportunities for new locations. Those that have the existing disposal space are the ones that may have the biggest advantages over the long haul. Theoretically, anyone can lease a truck and bid on a municipal collection contract, but to manage and own a landfill is a completely different story, with considerably different and better economics. Pricing power emanates from disposal operations, and Waste Management has the best disposal network around. We're big fans of the municipal solid waste industry, and we like Waste Management the best.

Waste Management At A Glance

• Waste Management is the largest environmental solutions provider in North America, serving more than 21 million customers in the US, Canada and Puerto Rico. The company has the largest network of recycling facilities, transfer stations and landfills in the industry. It was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

• Waste Management generates the waste industry's best return on invested capital thanks to the high-quality nature of its earnings and disciplined investment practices. Its pricing and productivity initiatives in recycling and pricing-led growth in its collection and disposal business have helped expand margins of late, but recycling performance can be extremely volatile at times.

• The company's asset base is quite diverse. Its landfill operations boast significant barriers to entry due to regulatory requirements and stiff NIMBY (Not-In-My-BackYard) opposition. The collection side of its residential business is generally recession resistant, though volatile commodity prices can cause swings in recycling revenue. Recycled commodity prices have faced pressure of late.

• Its commercial and industrial pick-up operations are somewhat cyclical, however, which come in at ~25% and ~18% of total revenue, respectively. Three-year service agreements in these areas help mitigate some cyclicality, and its best-in-class credit ratings speak to the ultimate stability of its business (A-/Baa2/BBB).

• Waste Management's adjusted Dividend Cushion ratio is solid, and management remains shareholder friendly. It raised the payout ~9% for 2017 and has authorized $1.25 billion in buybacks. The company has reduced its net debt-to-EBITDA to 2.4x at the end of 2017 from 2.7x two years earlier.

• Waste Management kicked off first quarter 2018 earnings season for the big garbage haulers in the municipal waste space April 20. Though recycling revenue faced pressure during the period, Waste Management’s first quarter results had everything we’d be looking for. Core price advanced 4.9%, and traditional solid waste internal revenue growth from volume was 3%, helping to drive total reported revenue higher by 2.1%.

Waste Management's Dividend a Head-Turner

Image Source: Valuentum

We love Waste Management’s business model. The company’s asset base is quite diverse, and garbage pick-up and disposal will continue to be a necessary service, no matter what the future may hold. Its landfill operations boast significant barriers to entry due to regulatory requirements and stiff NIMBY opposition. The collection side of its residential business is generally recession resistant, though volatile commodity prices can cause swings in recycling revenue. In light of Waste Management’s utility-like status, we give the company an extra boost in the calculation of its Dividend Cushion ratio. The company’s net debt position is ominous, but we rate its "Dividend Safety" as good for now. Here's an excerpt of our Dividend Report on the company:

Key Strengths Waste Management boasts the waste industry's largest and most diverse asset base, as well as a broad and diverse customer base. Long-standing customer relationships with a significant amount of contracted business help fuel its recession-resistant business model, which produces returns on invested capital at the upper end of its peer group. The firm's net-debt-to-EBITDA ratio has improved in recent years, falling from 3.1x in 2012 to 2.4x at the end of 2017, and it has best-in-class credit ratings (A-/Baa2/BBB) with stable/positive outlooks. Solid cash flow from operations generation has allowed management to continually grow the payout - 2018 marked the 15th consecutive year of an increase in its quarterly dividend. Potential Weaknesses The largest drawback to Waste Management's dividend growth potential is its large debt load. As of the end of 2017, the company had total debt on its balance sheet of nearly $9.5 billion compared to only $22 million in cash and cash equivalents on the books. While we think its essential-service providing business and solid free cash flow generation will be able to handle such a debt load, it does have the potential to impact dividend growth as the firm may be forced to allocate incremental amounts of capital to servicing its debt. Other uses of cash can impact dividend growth as well, including share repurchases, to which ~$1.175 billion in capital was deployed from 2015-2017. Another $1.25 billion was authorized for buybacks as of early 2018.

It's simply hard not to like Waste Management's payout, even though we would like to see the company take on more aggressive deleveraging endeavors. It last raised its dividend payout more than 9% in February 2018, and we were mighty pleased with that pace of expansion. Though we're expecting dividend growth to slow in coming years, we would not be surprised if the board exceeds our expectations. We'd be fine with that. Waste Management yields ~2.2% at the time of this writing.

Conclusion

Image Source: Valuentum

As far as we're concerned, the municipal solid waste business is as healthy as it has ever been. Pricing continues to be rational, participants are reaping the benefits of volume growth, and while recycling revenue has been volatile, the group is handling it and fluctuating fuel costs as good as they ever have. Waste Management is a cash machine, and its disposal network is best in class. The company is trading at a lofty market multiple, however, and we do value shares at ~$70 (see image above), so the company's price may be getting a bit ahead of its fundamentals (it's trading at ~$83 per share at the time of this writing). We'd like to see a better price to consider shares in any of our simulated newsletter portfolios, but for long-term investors who love dividends, Waste Management could be one for the watch list. It is king, in our book.

This article or report and any links within are for information purposes only and should not be considered a solicitation to buy or sell any security. Valuentum is not responsible for any errors or omissions or for results obtained from the use of this article and accepts no liability for how readers may choose to utilize the content. Assumptions, opinions, and estimates are based on our judgment as of the date of the article and are subject to change without notice.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.