Okay Fine, I'll Make The Bullish Case For You

This should serve as a handy guide for bulls when it comes to refuting my other analysis.

I'm going to run through a very plausible bullish narrative for you, complete with charts and analysis and quotes from the pros.

A lot of the criticism leveled at my skeptical commentary lacks what I would consider sufficient veracity, so I thought I'd help.

One thing that continually amuses me about some of the reader feedback I get is that people who are generally averse to anything that even approximates a cynical market narrative spend a lot more time casting aspersions and tossing out nebulous quotables that sound like they walked out of a market-themed tear-off desk calendar than they do listing the myriad reasons why a constructive outlook is more plausible than a less constructive outlook.

Here's the thing: that's not for lack of bullish catalysts. The list of reasons to be bullish is quite long, and yet retail investors who are bullish don't seem to have put much effort in when it comes to developing their thesis. In other words, retail investors who are fond of criticizing my skeptical outlook don't have to look very hard for good counterarguments, but for some reason, bullish homegamers seeking confirmation bias don't seem to be finding any.

But listen, I'm a guy who likes to help, ok? That's me: benevolent Heisenberg. So in the interest of pointing you in the right direction, let me just throw a couple of random things at you.

First of all, there's earnings. Specifically, Q1 saw the briskest earnings growth (~23%) for the S&P (SPY) since Q2 2011. Moreover, that was five percentage points ahead of initial forecasts, which is saying something considering how high the bar was after estimates were ratcheted higher on the back of the tax cuts.

Underscoring that latter point is Goldman, which in a piece dated Friday, notes that "despite elevated expectations at the start of earnings season, 55% of S&P 500 companies managed to beat earnings expectations by at least one standard deviation."

Here are some fun visuals:

(Goldman)

I want to take a minute to mention something here in the context of reader feedback. There seems to be a misconception out there among retail investors that Wall Street is somehow predisposed to pushing a bearish narrative. I'm not entirely sure where that comes from, but if you believe that, then I would encourage you to ask David Stockman whether that is an accurate characterization of Wall Street. He likely won't respond to any comments you leave on his articles on this platform, but I'm happy to pass along your inquiries if you want to send them my way.

One thing you should note about Q1 earnings is that consistent with what some analysts predicted headed in, beats aren't being rewarded; or at least not as generously as they have been in the past. Here are the numbers on that from the same Goldman note cited above:

Firms posting positive EPS surprises outperformed the S&P 500 by a median of 45 bp on the day after announcement, well below the historical median of 104 bp. Notably, companies including GOOGL (-343 bp vs. S&P 500), DIS (-277 bp), and C (-127 bp) all underperformed S&P 500 after beating consensus EPS estimates by more than one standard deviation. Firms missing on earnings were also punished more severely than usual. The typical stock missing consensus EPS expectations lagged the S&P 500 by 296 bp the day after earnings, faring far worse than the historical median of -211 bp.

What's the deal with that, you ask? Well, part of it is probably the psychological overhang from late-cycle concerns. The market is pretty sensitive to the late-cycle narrative right now and that sensitivity is in no small part due to the relentless flattening in the curve. The 5s30s hit 26 bps this week. Here's the big picture:

(Bloomberg)

And here's the 5-day chart (the collapse you see on Thursday coincided with the CPI miss and a surprisingly strong 30Y auction):

(Bloomberg)

Whether or not the flattening curve suggests something imminently bad is the subject of considerable debate and there are solid arguments to be made that you do not want to base a trading strategy around the assumption that this presages a recession. I think I've used this quote here before, but just in case, here’s what one strategist I spoke to last month said about this:

I think in general that this whole discussion about curve inversion as a predictor of recession is incorrect. I mean, there was some connection in the past, but causation has changed. The connection no longer holds. Even in 2007, the curve inverted for different reasons; it didn’t know about the recession, otherwise we would have avoided it.

If you want to get into some not-at-all exciting modeling, I've got that for you too. Here are some probabilities from Deutsche Bank based on models derived from the extant literature:

Consistent with academic work on this topic, we consider a more complete recession probability model that includes the real interest rate gap and the two components of the yield curve slope separately. We also include the Chicago Fed National Financial Conditions Index as well as a measure of the corporate bond excess risk premium that helps the model to better fit the data. As we show in Figure 11, despite the relentless flattening of the yield curve, the probability of a recession over the next year remains low with the March data suggesting a roughly 10% chance. This lower level is a result of still accommodative monetary policy and financial conditions and a low excess risk premium on corporate bonds. However, as the Fed’s tightening cycle continues to flatten the curve, recession risks are much higher over a longer time horizon, indicating almost 70% odds of a recession at some point over the next three years.

Suffice to say you won't find much in the way of serious analysis that suggests a recession is right around the corner. And look, there are some folks out there who would point to the fact that in the past, the purportedly "serious" people haven't been very adept when it comes to predicting recessions and have generally conceded that "hindsight is 20/20" when pressed for answers as to why, with all of their training and experience, they failed to see something bad coming.

While that's a valid criticism from the cynics, what I would encourage you to do when you read that kind of thing is to consider the source. That is, what is the economic track record of the folks who spend their days maligning the Fed and maligning economists and maligning Wall Street? More often than not, the people who spend their days doing that have some of the worst track records on the planet, with the difference being that they aren't held accountable by virtue of not being taken seriously in the first place.

As you can probably imagine, I know of a lot of the people who fall into that category, and with a couple of notable exceptions, I like all of them (a lot) and they are definitely the type of people that you would enjoy having a beer with. But what I would say is that it's one thing to adopt a perpetually bearish outlook and it's another to incorporate into that outlook derisive (and in some cases highly personal) attacks on public servants like say, Janet Yellen, for instance.

The former (perpetual bearishness) is useful to the extent it's backed up by honest analysis, but the latter is disquieting as it undermines institutions and casts doubt on entire fields of study for purposes that aren't always readily discernible. If you're going to criticize institutions and academia, you really need to have a point and "it gets a lot of eyeballs" doesn't count.

I can tell you definitively that when it comes to identifying who the "good/tolerable" permabears are and who the "bad" ones are, the general investing public (which includes the punditry) has it backwards most of the time. Or at least in my opinion, they do.

Ok, so is the overhang from late-cycle concerns weighing on sentiment and perhaps leading the market to downplay earnings beats even when those beats represent corporate America hurdling an already high bar?

According to Wells Fargo, the answer is yes. Or at least probably. The bullish among you (read: lots of Heisenberg critics) will love this quote from the bank's Chris Harvey:

Investors realizing ‘We’re late in the Cycle’ is not Research. A year ago investors were told we’re late in the cycle. Two years ago investors heard the same proclamation as well as three. We think individuals are realizing that’s not research; it’s an observation.

Guilty as charged, Chris.

But "observation" though it may be, it's a rather poignant observation (see the 5s30s chart above) and while, again, there's considerable doubt about whether the flattening in the curve portends imminent danger, there's no question that it's been a useful signal in the past, questions about whether this time is different notwithstanding.

Here is Harvey's response to that (I mean, he obviously isn't responding to me specifically, but this is how he thinks you should think about the curve when it comes to equities):

Don’t be afraid of the curve: It’s a typical Fed tightening cycle. Typically, in a Fed tightening cycle: the yield curve flattens, the market multiple contracts, equities experience a 5-10% pullback, and this is more or less what we’ve seen in 2018. Historically, EPS growth continues at a healthy clip and ultimately price follows growth. In recent days, we’re beginning to observe that connection.

Yes, indeed we are "observing that connection" or at least we're "observing" a decent move higher, as the Dow just posted its best weekly gain since March:

(Heisenberg)

Incidentally, the market is up between 3% and 4% (depending on what benchmark you're looking at and depending on whether you want to use the publication date or the actual intraday timestamp on the note) since JPMorgan's Marko Kolanovic wrote the following on May 1:

Our positive equity view is based on two exceptionally strong fundamental drivers: 1) record-setting US corporate earnings (by some metrics, the strongest 1Q season ever); and 2) robust global economic growth, by some metrics the best in last 10 years. Systematic investors thoroughly de-risked by selling ~$300bn of equities this year. If volatility can stay contained and the market can make modest gains, systematic investors would re-risk. For instance, three-month price momentum is more likely to turn positive in early May (three months since the February crash), which could result in buying of up to ~$50bn by trend followers. Volatility-sensitive investors would be slower to re-risk at ~$10bn per week, but this could accelerate if volatility declines more substantially. In addition, buybacks are expected to pick up activity after individual companies announce earnings, and may add up to ~$20bn of inflows per week at its peak.

That was a pretty prescient call, but my guess is you won't see many of the overtly bearish outlets pointing it out.

If you get re-risking by the systematic crowd and buybacks proceed as expected (JPM's estimates on buybacks call for more than $800 billion worth in 2018), you're looking at a pretty strong technical (figuratively and literally).

Also note that the volatility-sensitive investor re-risking thesis will get a boost from the continual grind lower in volatility, although what I would note is that depending on who you want to listen to, the VIX shouldn't be as low as it is right now based on where realized is sitting (more on that from Goldman here).

(Heisenberg)

Additionally, it's entirely possible that fears of DM central bank balance sheet unwind are overdone, or at least in the near-term. After all, the ECB is still buying assets at a clip of €30 billion/month, and when it comes to the BoJ, you are going to have to pry Kuroda's "very powerful easing" (and he always uses the adjectives for effect), from his "very powerful", cold, dead hands.

As an aside, bullish commentary tends to point to the S&P's rise since the wind down of QE in the U.S. as "evidence" that policy unwind isn't a serious concern. That is indicative of the point made here at the outset. Retail investors have a propensity to take the easy way out when justifying their bullish positioning rather than looking around for what might be a better rationale. For instance, if I were bullish and I wanted to talk about QE, instead of reverting to the old "well QE ended in the U.S. and things were fine" line, what I would say instead is this: "The Fed balance sheet wind down story is still to a certain extent irrelevant because the ECB and the BoJ are still in the market, and while we may have passed peak QE both on the 'flow' and the 'stock' effect, the marginal, price insensitive bid from Draghi and Kuroda's printing presses is still in play for the time being."

And I could go on, and on, and on.

The point here (and regular readers know I've spent a lot of time talking about how important balanced assessments are lately), is that if you fancy yourself a serious market observer or someone who truly cares about actively managing their investments, then you need to be able to articulate the rationale for your convictions.

You should be equally well-versed in the counterarguments, and as you can see from the 2,200 words you just read, I'm a market skeptic who can likely argue the bullish case better than you can.

So to the Heisenberg critics out there, feel free to refer to this handy explainer when refuting my subsequent bearish articles.

But when you do, don't forget to cite your source.

