Pegasystems: Cloud Transition Road Bumps

Though Pegasystems' cloud ACV is still growing, it's questionable if the company has room in the crowded CRM market for the long term.

Pegasystems (PEGA), the legacy vendor of CRM and BPM software solutions, has just reported a mixed Q1 to kick off the fiscal year. The chief focus for the company this year will be its continued transition to the cloud. As competitors are moving to cloud-based, subscription-style services in the style of Salesforce.com (CRM), Pegasystems too has been modifying its business model off the legacy on-prem method and toward a fully recurring revenue base.

The cloud transition, as seen by other companies that are undertaking it, is not an easy one. Spreading out revenues over a longer subscription term that used to provide a large upfront one-time license fee has made Pegasystem's near-term results extremely choppy, just like Autodesk (ADSK), which is undergoing a similar phase in its transition. This quarter, despite a beat to Wall Street's expectations, Pegasystems' revenue dipped -8% y/y.

Still, however, investors reacted positively to the quarter, sending shares of Pegasystems up 3% in response. Shares are racing toward all-time highs as the stock has already rallied nearly 40% in the year-to-date period:

PEGA data by YCharts

At Pegasystems' current market cap of $5.06 billion and enterprise value of $4.81 billion (netting out $255 million cash on the balance sheet), the stock currently trades at a 5.1x EV/FY18 revenue multiple, based on the company's FY18 guidance of $950 million for the year. That could be considered a value stock in software, where the average SaaS company trades between 6-7x forward revenues. However, with the uncertainties surrounding Pegasystems' cloud transition, there's a fair amount of risk baked into that seemingly low valuation.

In addition, while Pegasystems is reinventing itself in the cloud, there's no guarantee that it can get over its image as a legacy provider. CRM is an incredibly crowded space, and Salesforce commands the lion's share of the market alongside other large-cap incumbents like Oracle (ORCL) and Microsoft (MSFT). On the BPM side, Pegasystems has fierce competition in new IPO Appian (APPN), which is billing itself as a low-code BPM software platform requiring little technical skills. Given how competitive its field has become, on top of execution risk stemming from a 360-degree cloud transition, I'd stay on the sidelines for this one.

Growth takes a turn for the worse, despite headways into the cloud

While Pegasystems beat analysts' expectations on the top line, results in Q1 took a sharp turn for the worst relative to Pegasystems' results exiting Q4:

Figure 1. Pegasystems Q1 results

Source: Pegasystems investor relations

Total revenues declined -8% y/y to $235.2 million, driven primarily by the push for cloud billings acting as a near-term headwind against current quarter revenues. The company also pointed to a large $35 million license renewal in the comparison period (1Q17) as one of the reasons for the revenue decline, but it's still no justification for failing to find replacement revenues in the current quarter. Analysts had expected $232.4 million in revenues or -9% y/y, indicating a modest one-point beat to consensus expectations.

What's alarming, however, is that Pegasystems had grown at 20% y/y in Q4, surpassing analysts' estimates for 4% growth. Of course, some of the gap between Q4 and Q1 results is due to Pegasystems' adoption of the ASC 606 accounting standard, but the difference in optics is still unsettling. Q4 had made us believe that Pegasystems could achieve its cloud transition without impacting its near-term revenues by too much, but Q4's results had been deceivingly optimistic.

Pegasystems' target FY18 revenues of $950 million implies 13% y/y over FY17 revenues of $840.6 million. When the company is kicking off Q1 with an -8% y/y decline, we have to wonder if Pegasystems' goal is attainable. Unlike other SaaS companies that continually beat forecasts and raise their guidance ranges, Pegasystems has a spotty earnings record and is very liable to miss its targets. Probably anticipating this line of thinking, CEO Alan Trefler noted the following on the earnings call:

While our quarter-to-quarter comparison looks down relative to the recast Q1 2017 number, the first quarter 2018 actually represents about 25% of our revenue target for 2018. Thus, we began over a year ago to talk about growth in annual contract value, or ACV, as an important indicator of our financial performance"

Of course, we know that the revenue decline was in part strategic - we had just hoped that license declines wouldn't be that drastic. In answer to an analysts' question during the Q&A portion of Pegasystems' earnings call, CFO Kenneth Stillwell noted that approximately 80% of the bookings made in Q1 were recurring revenue bookings.

By all regards, that's a fantastic figure. All cloud metrics surprised to the upside this quarter, as shown in the chart below:

Figure 2. Pegasystems ACV growth

Source: Pegasystems investor relations

Total ACV (the annual contract value of all of Pegasystems' sources of recurring revenue) grew 15% y/y to $494 million. The company called out that its growth in cloud ACV was twice the rate of its license (on-prem ACV), with cloud revenues in the quarter growing at 50% y/y.

At least in the near term, however, cloud progress comes at the expense of this quarter's profitability. Gross margin fell sharply to 67.8% in the quarter, down 560 bps from 73.4% in the year-ago Q1. In theory, the company's transition to cloud and recurring revenue streams should bring improved margins in the long term, but we've yet to see those advances in Pegasystems' actual results.

Further margin deteriorations occurred on the opex side. Sales and marketing costs jumped 27% y/y to $88.4 million to support the 8% revenue decline. Again, the assumption here is that a renewed sales push for cloud revenues will bring long-term benefits in the future, but in the interim, it causes mayhem in Pegasystems' earnings. GAAP operating income contracted heavily to just $7.9 million, representing a tiny 3% operating margin, down from $65.9 million and a 26% operating margin in 1Q17.

Pro forma net income, too, sank 63% y/y to just $20.3 million, translating to pro forma EPS of $0.24. This was sharply below analysts' expectations of $0.31.

How should investors react?

I believe Pegasystems' shares are fairly valued at 5x forward revenues, especially in the context of a cloud transition on uneasy footing and revenue growth that jumps from double-digit growth in one quarter to -8% declines in the next. With its results so unpredictable, Pegasystems is a risky play especially as it advances toward all-time highs.

It will likely take several quarters for Pegasystems to stabilize its growth and establish a more normal revenue pattern from its shift into a larger recurring revenue base. Q4 had investors hoping that the company was embarking on a renewed growth push, but Q1 has now nullified those hopes. Until the company shows that it can sustain growth for several consecutive quarters, I'd stay on the sidelines.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.