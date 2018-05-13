Banking On Rural India

Money. I think we can all agree it is the most crucial element of any economy. However, there is a fundamental difference between currency and credit. Currency is physical in nature and therefore, it can be counterfeited or through use, it can become old and torn and there becomes a need for new money. This is where the government comes in. Governments issue orders, stripping banknotes of their status and these bills are slowly pulled out of the monetary system. A process that is known as demonetization. Normally, this happens gradually. However, on the 8th of November, 2016 India’s Prime Minister Narem Mondi caught the entire world by surprise when he demonetized his country.

See, Prime Minister Mondi had a problem. India’s money supply was running rampant with “dark” currency. In 2015 70% of the cash in India’s economy was considered bad money (Table 1). Without a doubt, this has serious tolls on an economy. So, Prime Minister Mondi banned all the currency worth 500 rupees or more. He thought, that if all of this money was forced into banks it would block the illegal currency from entering the system and fix the problem. As a result, he mandated that all citizens must open a bank account and deposit their cash. And just like that 23% of the private money supply was forced into the Indian banking sector in under a week. This meant a 27% increase in the total deposits in banks across the country. This is why I believe India’s banking industry is one of the hottest investments right now.

The Company

So let’s take a look at the company of interest then. HDFC Bank is an Indian bank headquartered in Mumbai India. It is the country’s largest private sector lender by assets and is the largest private bank based on market capitalization. Today, the bank services India’s citizens through a distribution network of 5,000 branches and 12,000 ATM’s across 3,000 towns and cities. HDFC operates in four major sectors. Retail banking, wholesale banking, treasury operations and other. Within these, what makes HDFC unique is that they offer 60 products spread across 9 product classes. This includes products ranging from credit cards to agri-loans.

Investment Rationale

Beneficiary of Demonetization: This move towards demonetization drastically changed the outlook of the Indian Banking Sector. Essentially, it created a bigger pie to share with all the banks as 3 Trillion IND worth of capital was infused into the financial industry. Before, very few Indian citizens actually used banks to store money as they instead opted for holding cash in their houses. Demonetization changed all of this. Before demonetization, 93% of India’s money supply was cash, with the other 7% being stored in banks. At the end of demonetization, the money supply in banks saw a 27% increase (Figure 1). Private enterprises directly benefited from this since not only did all banks benefit from the extra capital but due to an expansion of customer bases, private banks could now offer other features such as loans and credit cards. This process of demonetization was undeniably a net benefit for the Indian banking industry and has continued to serve as a growth driver as the effects have worn off.

Beneficiary of Privatization: While all banks benefitted from the demonetization of currency, private banks got a relatively larger share of the pie. Arguably they received better benefits than the public banks. With demonetization, it forced numerous Indian citizens to begin using the banking system for the first time and, as they became accustomed to it, they began to switch to private banks that offer more value. Private Banks overall have grown since the process began, increasing their total market share by 64 billion in just over a year. Along with this, since the public banks were already noticeably large, the capital influx was not as instrumental to their future growth. Comparatively, private banks took in a smaller but more meaningful amount of capital. HDFC specifically brought in 2 billion in excess capital (Figure 2) as a result and has used it to post revenue growth of over 10% every quarter since 2016.

Growth Strategy

Banking on Rural India: HDFC aims to serve a diverse clientele in as many facets as possible. This is why expansion into rural India will continue to be one of the strongest drivers behind HDFC’s growth. Unlike many developed nations, India has an extremely front-heavy rural to urban population ratio, and agriculture remains a fundamental tenet of its economy. As of 2017, 68% of the populace still resided in rural areas of the country and agriculture consists of 6.8% of the entirety of India’s economy. In contrast, the US agriculture to GDP ratio is less than 1%. For this reason, HDFC has made establishing a strong presence in rural India a priority. This is why a banking system has been developed for the rural eco-system with customized loans and deposit products, whilst maintaining credit standards. This includes comprehensive product suites such as Agri-credit, cattle loans, tractor loans, small capital loans and sustainable livelihood banking. HDFC does not stop in simply offering these products either, it also leads the field in innovation for services that can be provided to its rural customer base such as the creation of “Milk to Money” (M2M) ATM’s. Since the program's inception, it has assisted in the digitization of 320,000 rural farmer’s finances. It works through the dairy conglomerates paying the farmers through Rupay, into their HDFC M2M account. This establishment of income allows farmers to create a credit history and therefore allows them to take out loans to buy more cattle or equipment. Along with this, it also provides a system by which farmers can receive direct benefits from the government. This aggressive growth strategy is unlike any others in India and continues to set HDFC Bank apart.

Competitive Positioning

Wide Range of Products and Customer Segments: Unlike other major banks within India, HDFC has committed itself to offering a diverse range of products to an equally diverse range of customers. In total, HDFC offers over 70 products over a range of 10 classes and 3 segments. Across these three segments which include Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Treasury Operations revenue streams are also widely diversified. Treasury Operations consists of the smallest portion of revenues with 16% while retail constitutes 24% and most predominately wholesale filling up the other 52% of revenues. Not only is HDFC’s product portfolio widely diversified but its products are innovative and cutting edge. This includes one of a kind products such as the Milk to Money initiative, Loans against Gold and Kisan Gold Cards. HDFC’s customer growth is continuing to grow and the company has committed itself to keeping up with and predicting its customer’s needs.

Consistent Financial Performance: Undoubtedly HDFC has the strongest fundamentals and most consistent financial performance of its competitors, both private and public, in the Indian banking sector. Over the past ten years’ revenue has increased by 500% and ROA has remained at a consistent 2%. Earnings per share have increased annually for the past five years and have now reached 57.2 which represents a 17% increase year to date (Figure 3). Comparatively, ICICI Bank growth rate has been significantly more volatile and EPS for them has stayed at 0.1 while HDFC remains about the 0.8 mark and is continually increasing. At the end of the day, HDFC provides a very simple value proposition – healthy growth, low risk. With a growing economy and banking industry, HDFC continues to gain market share while providing a healthy balance sheet and revenue growth that is organically grown. Revenues are dispersed across multiple products and segments nationwide with disciplined margins and focused capital management. Looking forward, there is no reason to assume HDFC will not continue to generate the shareholder value that it has delivered so well in the past.

Valuation

Assumptions: For this valuation model, I used a Multi-stage Residual Income Model and an extremely conservative growth rate for the company, essentially forecasting a “worst case scenario”. In order to do so, I only analyzed revenue growth rates pre 2015 in order to predict worst case scenarios. Along with this I also held HDFC’s market share growth constant at the pre-2015 rate of 4% rather than the post-2017 rate of 10%. With these assumptions, I was able to factor out the 2016 demonetization and the rapid growth the company has experienced over the past three years. This landed me with a revenue growth within the range of 14% - 16%. I determined the required rate of return to be 10%-13% since despite its growth potential it remains a relatively safe investment with a beta of 0.81.

After averaging this valuation, HDFC’s fair value was found to be within a range of $103 – $117.81 with an average of $110.81. This reflects an undervaluation of 14%.

Conclusion

Based on this information, India is a strong investment since it is a beneficiary of demonetization. The continued growth of the banking sector is bound to happen since it is a beneficiary of privatization and lastly I believe HDFC is a strong investment because of its competitive positioning, consistent financial position, and strong undervaluation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HDB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.