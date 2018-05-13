RCI Hospitality Continues Its Run

I have mixed feelings about the new Bombshells strategy, but RCI should make it work in San Antonio.

Shares of RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) hit another fundamental high point as the company flirts with its 52-week high. Owing to a combination of disciplined execution, strong capital allocation, and market tailwinds, RCI looks poised to continue to grow. Let’s take a look at the new information we learned during the quarter, particularly the Bombshells growth strategy and further capital allocation plans. I think shares have a slight upside from current levels.

Key Financial Performance

Revenue growth remains robust at RCI, with total revenue jumping an impressive 19.4% y/y to $41.2 million. Growth was strong across all categories, with alcoholic beverage sales up 22% y/y, service revenue up 14% y/y, and food sales up a whopping 25% y/y.

Across the key segments, sales at nightclubs jumped a solid 18% y/y to $35.4 million as the company benefited from an additional club. Comps jumped 5.1% y/y, driving total operating income up 18% y/y to $12.5 million. Operating margin in the segment reached 35.1%, down about 100 basis points y/y, but strong nonetheless.

Performance in this segment remains absolutely spectacular, though I think there are a few specific tailwinds boosting performance. Without a doubt, one of the big drivers is the macroeconomic backdrop. There is a certain amount of procyclicality to the business, which was demonstrated in the previous mid-2000s run up. Additionally, RCI is benefiting from a great slate of events in its key markets, e.g., the pro football championship occurring in Minneapolis. Lastly, and this is also likely boosting Bombshells, is the surge in oil prices. Prices of WTI crude oil were ~$9 to $12 higher than in the comparable year-ago period. RCI has a high club concentration in Texas, and I think there is little doubt that higher oil prices always benefit the local economy down in Texas.

As for Bombshells, sales jumped 28% y/y to $5.6 million driven by the instant success of its larger Highway 290 club in Houston. Comp sales were up 2.7% y/y, which drove operating income up 20% y/y to $0.965 million. Unfortunately, Bombshells' margins trail the club segment, but I believe these restaurants still generate decent returns on invested capital.

Overall, free cash flow totaled $5.3 million, which was a solid improvement over the $4.9 million in the comparable period. RCI should be able to easily hit its annual free cash flow guidance of $23 million.

Bombshells Growth Strategy Revealed

RCI has talked a big game about Bombshells for the past several years, and it is easy to see why — without much culinary experience, RCI has built a solid restaurant business. However, the franchising that CEO Eric Langan has touted for years has yet to materialize.

Source: RCI IR Deck Q2’18

In addition to opening a club in Pearland that is doing $160K per week in sales, RCI plans to bring its total club count in the Houston area to 8 with a location in Dallas and a location in Austin. Management knows the Texas market exceptionally well, and I expect the concept to continue to thrive in this area.

That said, there are two new markets Bombshells is looking to penetrate in San Antonio and Miami. RCI owns a few clubs in the Miami area, so I am a little surprised to see them take the concept to the Miami area. Bombshells really feels like a Texas/Southern theme that wouldn’t translate well into the more international city of Miami. I'm not bullish on this decision.

San Antonio, on the other hand, feels like a great market for the concept. RCI operates multiple clubs in this area, and I think this market is more similar to Houston than Miami is. Assuming all goes well in the San Antonio expansion, I could see the brand acquiring some momentum in franchising. Nonetheless, this is upside I have not forecasted in my valuation.

RCI continues to have upside

Ultimately, the strong quarter for RCI was great, and I am excited to see some great progress in select Bombshells locations. I am maintaining my fair value range of $27-33, though I trust management to pursue some additional value creating activities that could prove my valuation conservative. I continue to own shares, and I see no reason to sell.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RICK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.