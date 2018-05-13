NHF Rights Offering: What Should We Expect?

Let’s look at what happened last year for some clues as to what we might anticipate this time.

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) is a closed-end fund that invests in below-investment grade credit. The fund is currently priced at a -10.2% discount to its NAV and pays a monthly distribution at an annualized rate of 10.1%.

NHF has issued non-transferable rights to shareholders of record as of May 9, 2018 (record date). Shares of NHF traded ex-rights on May 8. Record date shareholders have received one right for each common share held on the record date. The rights will entitle shareholders to purchase one new share of common stock for every three rights held. I’ve summarized the offering here. Full details can be found in the fund's prospectus available at nexpointadvisors.com.

Record date shareholders who fully exercise their rights will be entitled to subscribe for additional common shares of the fund that remain unsubscribed as a result of any unexercised rights by record date shareholders. In addition, the fund may elect to issue additional common shares in an amount up to 25% of the common shares issued in the primary subscription.

The rights offering expires on May 29, 2018. The subscription price per common share will be determined based upon a formula equal to the lesser of (1) 95% of the reported net asset value on May 29, 2018, or (2) 95% of the average of the last reported sales price of the fund's common shares on the New York Stock Exchange on May 29, 2018 and on each of the four trading days preceding the expiration date.

This is the fund's second expansion by a rights offering since it spun off its real estate component as NXRT in 2015. NHF completed a rights offering in May 2017 with the same terms. In the 2017 offering, shareholders subscribed for approximately $269 million worth of shares of the fund, 233% of the shares available. A full secondary subscription (25% of the shares issued in the primary subscription) was allotted.

Rights offerings are obviously dilutive. With the potential 25% secondary subscription fully allocated, the 2017 dilution amounted to 41.25%. This chart shows market price and NAV of NHF from April 2017 (three weeks prior to the rights offering announcement) through last week’s close.

You can readily see the dilutive effect of the fund expansion on NAV. There is no obvious benchmark for a fund like NHF, which the sponsor comps to hedge fund indexes, so it’s difficult to put the recovery from the dilution in perspective. But we can see that it took until October for the fund’s NAV to reach its pre-dilution levels.

My objective here is to consider how last year’s offering played out so readers may gain some insight into what they might expect this time around. When I covered this ground previously for other funds' rights offerings - Reaves Utility Income Fund (UTG), for example, here - readers found the articles useful for providing both background information and a discussion forum on the offerings, so I thought I’d do it again with NHF.

Note that, unlike other offerings I’ve discussed, the NHF terms do not allow for transfer of the rights. One does not have the option here to sell the rights, or to buy rights on the open market.

In 2017, the offering was announced on April 19. NHF traded ex-rights on May 3 with a record date of May 5. The offering expired on May 24 on which date the stock closed at $21.78, a -13.4% discount to NAV ($25.15). The average of the five-day right’s pricing period was $22.03, so rights were added to shareholders' accounts at a cost of $20.93, a -16.79% discount to May 24’s close.

This next chart shows market close and NAV for the period leading up to and following the 2017 offering.

Last year, the market price of the fund rose following the rights offering announcement, fell as the fund started trading ex-rights, and continued to fall after the expiration date. As noted above, recovery took about four months. Although recovery did take time, one has to realize that shareholders who exercised their rights received new shares at an additional 5% discount.

Last year did present a timely buy in mid-June, a couple of weeks or so following the offering’s expiration when the price had fallen some 5% from its post-announcement peak. This suggests that anyone waiting for a timely entry into NHF might want to pay attention to the fund’s price action in mid-June of this year after the offering has settled.

Here is the current situation, from a few weeks prior to the announcement through last week’s close.

As you can see, the pattern is the same as 2017: A sharp rise after the offering was announced with a sharp drop as the fund went ex-rights. Unlike last year, however, the price at record date held above the announcement date price. NAV was flat for both years, so fund valuation does not appear to account for much of the difference between the two years. This suggests to me that investors may be somewhat less concerned about the dilution this time around.

It seems clear that the market anticipates value in the rights offering once again. Last year’s record validated that anticipation over a relatively short time frame. As current shareholders do not have the option of selling the rights at market in this case, the reasonable move to avoid the dilutive effects of the 33%, and potentially 42.5%, fund expansion would surely appear to be exercising rights to the full extent possible.

