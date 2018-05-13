Colony NorthStar: This 7.3%-Yielding REIT Is Still A Buy

The dividend is covered by core FFO and the shares sell for a steep discount to book value. Share buybacks could be a positive catalyst for CLNS.

I think the drop is another opportunity to gobble up shares for attractive risk-reward potential.

Colony NorthStar (CLNS) released Q1 2018 earnings recently that beat analysts' expectations. Nonetheless, the stock dropped, which is a good opportunity in my opinion to consider Colony NorthStar at a more attractive valuation, a better risk-reward combination, and a higher entry yield. I consider the dividend to be sustainable in 2018. An investment in Colony NorthStar yields 7.3 percent.

A few months ago I opened up a long position in Colony NorthStar after the real estate investment trust slashed its dividend by ~60 percent from $0.27/share to $0.11/share in February 2017.

As one would expect, the dividend cut didn't go down well with shareholders who were largely invested in Colony NorthStar because of its dividend distributions. Thanks to the dividend cut on the back of lower taxable income projections for 2018 and a struggling healthcare portfolio with declining NOI, the REIT's stock has taken a major beating in 2018.

A couple of weeks ago I penned an article on Colony NorthStar, titled "Colony NorthStar: The Bottom Is In" in which I claimed that the REIT's shares were building out a bottom in the mid $5, and that the time was ripe for a speculative buy position. Since my last article on the real estate investment trust was published, Colony NorthStar's shares have risen up to ~$6.30, before dropping 5 percent after the company released first quarter earnings.

Colony NorthStar reported $0.20/share in core funds from operations - a widely watched figure for real estate investment trusts - which compared favorably against $0.16/share in core FFO consensus expectations. The REIT, however, also reported a Q1 2018 net loss of $72.7 million, $0.14/share, as the company recognized $153.4 million in impairments. Most of Colony NorthStar's impairment was driven by a $139 million impairment loss to write down the carrying value of management contract intangible assets related to Colony NorthStar Credit Real Estate (NYSE: CLNC).

Besides the impairment loss, however, results were pretty solid. Colony NorthStar easily overearned its reset dividend rate of $0.11/share in the first quarter. In fact, Q1 2018 core FFO exceeded the REIT's dividend by a solid $0.09/share. Colony NorthStar's Board of Directors also recently announced a stable $0.11/share cash dividend for its Class A and Class B common stock for the second quarter of 2018. The dividend for the second quarter will be paid on July 16, 2018, to shareholders of record on June 29, 2018.

Besides a covered dividend, a major reason to consider Colony NorthStar relates to the company's equity selling for a really steep discount to book value. Investors have turned their backs on Colony NorthStar after the dividend cut, and the stock has not fully recovered yet. I think the drop is still a good opportunity to buy into the REIT as the dividend is covered by cash flow and the BV discount is excessive.

Colony NorthStar's discount to book value now stands at more than 50 percent, which I believe is widely exaggerated.

What could reduce the discount to book value?

Many things: Selective investments in attractive growth sectors such as industrial and hospitality real estate, a faster pace of non-core asset sales and a quick recycling of capital, stronger core FFO, and, obviously, stock buybacks at a huge discount to book value.

Colony NorthStar could indeed narrow the gap between its share price and book value through an aggressive stock repurchase program as long as the discount to book value is this exaggerated. And the company is doing just that: Colony NorthStar bought ~48.2 million shares of its Class A common stock at an average transaction price of $5.79/share in the first quarter. Year to date, the company has spent a whopping $279 million on stock buybacks, which, of course, is hugely accretive at this valuation level.

I expect stock repurchases to continue in Q2 2018.

Very Reasonable Run Rate Core FFO Multiple

Colony NorthStar is very reasonably valued on a run-rate core FFO basis, too. Shares change for $6.03 after the sell-off, meaning income investors who set their sights on Colony NorthStar's 7.3 percent dividend yield currently pay only ~7.5x Q1-2018 run-rate core FFO.

Risks Investors Need To Consider

A couple of factors could negatively affect the investment thesis here:

A U.S. recession and a resulting decline in U.S. real estate values;

A slow pace of non-core asset sales at low prices;

A stock market hiccup that could erode investor confidence in global equity REITs such as Colony NorthStar;

A continuously underperforming healthcare portfolio.

Your Takeaway

Colony NorthStar is in the bargain bin. While some may say this is for good reason, I think the company's equity is widely undervalued. Investors today can buy Colony NorthStar's covered dividend less than half of the company's book value and for a very reasonable run-rate core FFO multiple.

Further, management is aggressively repurchasing stock, which is good news for shareholders who are upset about the exaggerated discount to book value. I see additional stock buybacks as a potentially positive catalyst for Colony NorthStar's shares. Speculative buy for income and capital appreciation.

