Nemaska continues to make progress on its capital raise to support the build out of Phase Two at its Quebec lithium chemicals facility; closing is expected to occur soon.

Over the past two months, Nemaska Lithium (OTCQX:NMKEF) has steadily been updating the market on its half-billion-dollar-plus financial raise. The company has aggressively set targets to build out a vertically integrated lithium mining and processing operation ideally positioned to meet growing demand in North America and Europe.

In late March 2018, the company delivered an update to the markets outlining the current status of the capital raise effort, which only suggested that various conversations were being had but provided no firm deliverables on the closing of the capital raise. The stock was heavily punished as it dropped from around $1.30/share to a day low of around $1.00/share. Since then, the stock has floated back to the $1.30/share mark but is significantly down from its 52-week high of $2.50/share. Despite the various updates that the company has delivered, shares in the company have failed to retract back to their previous highs.

It is my opinion that the company will close the bond issuances, which is the final component of its capital raise efforts. I strongly believe that the company will close on the upper-end of $350 million in the bond issuance based on its ability to:

Author supplied - Nemaska's facility 2 hours outside of Montreal

In late April 2018, I flew from Toronto to Montreal to meet with the company's management team and to visit the facility, which is located approximately 2 hours from downtown Montreal (See: Livio Filice, Seeking Alpha, Nemaska Lithium: Bullish Outlook After Site Visit). Until now, the company has been working closely with Johnson Matthey to develop the first phase of the lithium processing facility. At this time, it is processing lithium sulfate for its customers that is then used in the cathode manufacturing process for lithium iron phosphate battery materials. The company has made great strides with both the mine and the initial lithium chemical process, it must still introduce the production of both lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide, which will be the facilities' primary outputs in the next few years.

Author supplied - Nemaska facility for Phase Two

Today, the second stage of the facility expansion remains a mere shell, as seen in the background of the photo. It is my expectation, based on conversations with the management team, that the company will have the ability to secure much needed capital to move the project forward. I doubt there will be any delays, as the company has secured the lion's share of the capital requirements; this will allow it to significantly advance the project. At this point, I do not see significant risk because even a shortfall in the bond offering would not limit the capital inflow into the project.

Based on what I have learned about the project, coupled with the positive overall supply landscape and emerging demand for electric vehicles and energy storage systems, this is a project that will move forward over the next 2-3 years. I view this as an interesting project because the company is one of the few vertically integrated companies adding significant value by controlling both the mining and processing components. In theory, this should allow the company to achieve a lower cost structure compared to companies that are simply converting ore into spodumene concentrate before shipping the material to China or other Asian markets for processing into chemicals. The company will also be able to shift production from carbonate to hydroxide, allowing for a high degree of flexibility to match the market's requirements.

My investment thesis in the lithium space has been to focus on late-stage exploration and early-stage production companies including Nemaska Lithium. At present, the lithium chemicals market remains unbalanced, providing a tremendous opportunity for companies that are well beyond the exploration stage to capitalize on the momentum and build out world-class operations and organizations. Nemaska Lithium is a company that I believe will be able to execute in both the short- and mid-term. In the short-term, the company will likely close on the balance of its financial activities and then begin to expand its production asset in the mid-term. Over the past 90 days, lithium stocks have fallen out of favor due to various speculations surrounding lithium oversupply. Nemaska shareholders will likely benefit as capital begins to flow back into the broader equity and also lithium-specific markets.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.