Dividend Income Update April 2018

Finally, it's time for the monthly dividend income update. Once again, my dividend income is hitting every goal, and I can't wait for May's income to arrive. I'm expecting around $800 in income for this month. As always, you can find the updated info at any time here: Dividend Income Spreadsheet and the Portfolio Spreadsheet. I also hope you enjoyed the interview I did.

Summary

Dividend Income $355 or 2,880 NOK

Dividend Income increased 70%

10 companies sent a check

Portfolio Action: Bought more Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) and Gjensidige (OTCPK:GJNSY). Sold Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Project 1: 5 days finance-camp with Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) and some hedge funds

Travelling: 2 weeks trip in Japan

Once again, my dividend income is three digits and the growth is insane. The following companies increased their dividend: Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) increased its dividend by 6.5%, which gave me +$3. Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) increased by 4.6%, which gave me +$7 additional income. Tanger Factory Outlet (NYSE:SKT) (reviewing this case) increased by 2.2% and +$3.

Dividends received

CSCO 55.22 NOK

VER 96.09 NOK

GJF 830.70 NOK

O 158.82 NOK

D 96.83 NOK

OMC 84.32 NOK

SPOG 1,100 NOK

SOR 366 NOK

KMB 86.19 NOK

PEP 6.34 NOK

Portfolio Action

In total, this turned out to be 2,880 NOK or $355. I bought 17 shares of global tissue maker Kimberly-Clark for around $1,800. Further, I reinvested the dividend in Gjensidige and sold my position in Cisco after a 45% gain within a year. Cisco is a great company, but I feel the need to adjust my portfolio by adding a superb high-quality company which has negative correlation with the overall market. I'll use the gain from Cisco to hedge my portfolio, and in so, adjust the overall risk while also increasing my expected dividend income. Follow along and you will be notified about the purchase.

For May, I'm expecting around $800 in dividend income. I also noticed that Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) is dropping like a stone. For my comment on the case, I recently tweeted this: