Intuitive Surgical At The Cutting Edge

As has been the case with Intuitive Surgical, its valuation is not as attractive as we'd like it to be, but it's hard not to like its fundamentals. Intuitive Surgical is definitely one for the watch list, if it's not on yours yet.

We like that Intuitive Surgical is not resting, as it allocates more and more money into research and development every year. Its healthy, cash-rich balance sheet is a tremendous asset.

Competition is fierce, but we like Intuitive Surgical's da Vinci, and we think its technology continues to set the standard, as it places more and more systems.

By The Valuentum Team

Advances in medicine have come a long way, even over the past few decades. One of the areas that we think will continue to be of key focus for surgeons all over the world is minimally invasive procedures that have a low-risk process, improve outcomes, and reduce recovery times for patients. Intuitive Surgical's (ISRG) goal is to maximize patient value, as defined by procedure efficacy (the success of the surgery) divided by invasiveness (how disruptive or painful the treatment is). When patient surgery success is an outcome, a focus on minimizing the pain of the treatment becomes paramount, and we think as medicine continues to advance, an ongoing focus on this area will become incrementally more important, particularly as the effectiveness of treating disease states improves in the decades ahead.

Intuitive Surgical is at the cutting-edge of this trend in surgery. The company makes a system called the da Vinci and related instruments and accessories, a combination that is often categorized as the advanced generation of surgery. Though we like Intuitive Surgical's razor-razor-blade business model (for each system placement, it can sell related instruments and accessories over and over again), that the company is working to improve the lives of patients is not lost on us. We hopefully can look to a day when most, if not all, surgeries are minimally invasive and have better outcomes, and we think Intuitive Surgical will be a part of that long-term story. Can you envision a future where both surgical outcomes are maximized and patient pain is minimized? We could. Here's a description of the da Vinci, per the company's 2017 10-K:

A da Vinci Surgical System consists of a surgeon’s console, a patient-side cart, and a high performance vision system. The da Vinci Surgical System translates a surgeon’s natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console, into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions, or ports. The da Vinci Surgical System is designed to provide its operating surgeons with intuitive control, range of motion, fine tissue manipulation capability, and Three Dimensional (“3-D”) High-Definition (“HD”) vision while simultaneously allowing surgeons to work through the small ports enabled by MIS procedures.

At the core, what the da Vinci tries to do is enter the body in a non-disruptive manner, allow for the imaging of anatomy more clearly, and interact with tissue in a more precise way. The beauty of Intuitive Surgical's technology is that, while surgeons already have a steady hand, it helps to mitigate the inherent tremor of the surgeon's hand, even if it is already ever so slight. Though the skill of the surgeon is still very, very important, we think the technology helps to improve the benefits of minimally-invasive procedures, especially for patients that may have had to go under more invasive processes to reach an acceptable outcome. From its razor-razor-blade business model to its technological edge, Intuitive Surgical has a lot going for it.

Intuitive Surgical At A Glance

Image Source: Intuitive Surgical's 2017 10-K, page 37

Intuitive Surgical is a leader in the field of robotic-assisted minimally invasive surgery. Since it shipped its first da Vinci System, Intuitive Surgical has expanded its installed base to more than 3,900 sites. The company recently underwent a 3-for-1 stock split. It was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Intuitive Surgical's system primarily specializes in five areas: gynecological surgery, urologic surgery, general surgery, cardiothoracic surgery, and head and neck surgery. Though these themselves cover a wide number of procedures, some of the main ones include: prostatectomy, hysterectomy, hernia repair, colon and rectal procedures, partial nephrectomy, sacrocolpopexy, mitral valve repair, lobectomy, and transoral robotic surgery.

The company generates as much as $170k/year in customer annual service agreements and as much as $3.2k per procedure. We like its razor/razor-blade model, and despite the recurrence of sporadic safety concerns in the news, the company has staying power. Revenue has advanced each year since 2014, and so has gross profit. First-quarter 2018 revenues were 25% better than the comparable period in 2017, while non-GAAP income in the quarter leapt to ~$288 million from ~$197 million in the same period a year-ago. Gross profit surged on a year-over-year basis during the first period of 2018, too. Intuitive Surgical is on pace for a record year in 2018, in our view, and the company ended the first quarter of 2018 with a $4.1 billion cash position and less than a $1 billion in total liabilities, suggesting a very healthy balance sheet to fund more research & development (R&D).

Sales of the da Vinci System have been progressing well. Intuitive Surgical shipped 185 in the first quarter of 2018, compared to 133 in the first quarter of 2017. The continued FDA approval for additional da Vinci instruments provides a source of recurring revenue. The clinical benefits of da Vinci prostatectomy and hysterectomy versus open surgery are many, including shorter hospital stays and less blood loss. Growth in the number of da Vinci surgeries for both procedures has been exponential. New da Vinci Xi Surgical System products continue to be developed, offering a growing market and up-selling opportunities for the firm.

Intuitive Surgical is at the cutting-edge of surgical technique, in our view, and the company is not skimping on R&D expenses. During the years ended 2017, 2016, and 2015, Intuitive Surgical spent ~$329 million, ~$240 million, and ~$197 million, respectively, on R&D costs. Without a doubt, Intuitive Surgical's continued success depends on continuous innovation and good relationships with the surgeons themselves. Though we believe Intuitive Surgical has a leg up against the competition in the robotic surgery arena, the competition is not lacking, and there are some heavy hitters in the space. As Intuitive Surgical expands into new robotically-controlled products, the number of its rivals will only increase, too.

US general surgery procedures, broad-based procedures in Asia, and urology in other international markets have driven growth for Intuitive Surgical of late. Asia and certain European markets are expected to be key drivers of growth moving forward, particularly in the areas of general surgery and gynecology.

Conclusion

Image Source: Valuentum

We like Intuitive Surgical a lot, and we were mighty impressed with the sales pace during the first quarter of 2018 as the company continues to recover from the terrible press of a number of years ago. Though there is always considerable risk with a story so leveraged to one system, Intuitive Surgical is thriving, and we think it is on the cutting-edge of technology that facilitates better surgical outcomes with reduced patient pain, the best of both worlds.

Our fair value estimate for shares is noticeably lower than where the company is currently trading (see image above), but we might be a little bit conservative with our forecasts. We're only forecasting, for example, a 5-year top-line growth rate of ~12% when Intuitive Surgical delivered a breakneck 25% ramp during the first quarter of 2018. The high end of our fair value estimate range, which captures more optimistic revenue growth forecasts, comes in at ~$450, still below where shares are trading at, however.

Intuitive Surgical represents a situation where we love the company, but would like to see the stock at a better price. We think it is one for the watch list in any case.

