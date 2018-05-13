Nobilis Health's (HLTH) CEO Harry Fleming on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Nobilis Health Corp. (NYSEMKT:HLTH) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2018 9:00 AM ET

Executives

Marissa Arreola - Chief Strategy Officer

Harry Fleming - CEO

David Young - CFO

Kenneth Efird - President

Analysts

Bob Gibson - PI Financials

Bill Sutherland - Benchmark Company

Operator

My name is Mariama [ph] and I will be your operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Nobilis Health Corp's Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Marissa Arreola, Chief Strategy Officer. You may begin your conference.

Marissa Arreola

Thank you, operator and good morning ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to our 2018 first quarter financial results conference call. On the call today are Harry Fleming, Chief Executive Officer; David Young, Chief Financial Officer; Kenneth Efird, President; and myself, Marissa Arreola, Chief Strategy Officer. Following the formal portion of the call, we will be pleased to take your questions.

For your information, this call is being recorded and a replay will be made available shortly after the call. Instructions pertaining to replay will be posted on our website at www.nobilishealth.com. Some of the statements that we make today may be considered forward-looking, including statements regarding future acquisitions, the expected performance of our business and our long-term growth and innovation. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. For more information, please refer to the risk factors discussed in our Form 10-K for the fiscal year 2017 filed on March 12, 2018 with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements that we make are based on assumptions as of today and we undertake no obligation to update them.

During this call, we will present both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures is included in the press release that we filed today.

I will now turn the call over to Harry.

Harry Fleming

Thank you, Marissa and good morning ladies and gentlemen. Let me begin by providing a few highlights from our first quarter.

Total adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2018 was $5.1 million representing an increase of $3.1 million or 153% from the prior Q1 of 2017. As in percent of revenues, adjusted EBITDA increased from 2.9% in Q1 of 2017 to 7.9% of revenues in Q1 of 2018. From an operating perspective, we continue to show significant improvement in controlling per case expenses posting double-digit reductions in every operating line item year-over-year; this resulted in a 21.2% reduction in total operating expenses per case.

Total revenue for the first quarter of 2018 was $64.5 million, a decrease of $3.8 million or 5.6% from the prior corresponding period. This year-over-year change is primarily attributed to the loss of two key position groups and the discontinuation of our lab testing ancillary service line, offset by revenues from our addition of the lead entities in Q4 of last year and two new network facilities in Texas. Note, that lab testing represented approximately $5.5 million of revenue in Q1 of 2017 that did not reoccur in Q1 of 2018 as we exited the lab business at the Q1 of 2017.

Though we have made real progress in strengthening our margins and overall efficiency during the first quarter, our volumes were impacted by lower than anticipated case volumes from our physician partners offset by gains from higher than budgeted case volumes driven by our marketing efforts. As a result, while we believe the overall market is down slightly in the first quarter, the positive effect of our marketing efforts is evidenced of the strength of our marketing model and our ability to drive volume in all market conditions.

On our last earnings call I discussed management's goals for 2018 that included continuing to grow our in-network revenues, expanding Nobilis's continuum of care, and diversifying and strengthening Nobilis's revenue platform. Year-over-year we may progress in each of these areas during Q1. For example, based on the performance of our in-network facilities in the first quarter, we fully expect on a pro forma basis to be approximately 45% in-network in 2018. We will continue contract negotiations with major payers leveraging our increasing size and existing agreements to procure favorable in-network agreements for more of our facilities just as we have done in 2017.

We have also expanded Nobilis's continuum of care through our Concertis division's expansion of our 360 Concierge platform, a platform dedicated to capturing referral base business via our proprietary digital interface which allows primary care and referring positions the ability to track patients progress throughout the continuum of care. This platform is growing in all of our markets because of it's transparency, simplicity and ease of use. Though the platform is not quite one-year old, so far into 2018 it has delivered over 100 surgeries and over $1 million in revenue.

With those updates, I will now pass the call over to David Young, our CFO, to take us through the financials. David?

David Young

Thank you, Harry. In the first quarter of 2017 we recorded total revenue of $64.5 million, representing a decrease of $3.8 million or 5.6% from $68.3 million in the prior corresponding period.

Revenues from patient and net professional fees were down $1.4 million year-over-year with revenues from contract marketing down $1.2 million. The decline in net professional fees can be primarily attributable to the loss of two key position groups in late 2017 as well as why discontinuation of the low margin lab business. These losses were partially offset by gains from the addition of the Elite businesses and the addition of two new facilities, one in El Paso and the other in Dallas. As Harry mentioned, the revenue loss associated with the discontinuation of lab was about $5.5 million in the first quarter; the Elite business added by $0.6 million in revenue for the quarter.

Case volume for the first quarter increased by 19% year-over-year to 5,275 cases with the addition of the Elite business being responsible for most of the gain. Conversely, the new case volume from Elite in addition to the lack of lab testing revenues led to a lower overall revenue per case figure in Q1 of 2018. Revenue per case in the first quarter declined by 20.7% year-over-year to $12,219 from $15,415 in the prior corresponding period. This decrease was expected given the increasing proportion of our system like case mix being derived through in-network sources and the discontinuation of our lab services line. From an operating expense standpoint, the effects of cost containment initiatives implemented in 2017 continued in the first quarter as well as an overall improvement in our mix, both in terms of cases and facilities can be seen and strengthened operating margins in key per case metrics.

Gross margin for the first quarter of 2018 increased by 60 basis points to 6.7% of revenues. Operating loss in the first quarter was $2.8 million, improving by $385,000 despite lower revenues year-over-year. On a per case basis, we solved off our loan improvements year-over-year, salaries and benefits down 11%, drugs and supplies down 34.6%, general and administrative down 29.4%, resulting in total operating expense per case decreasing by 21.2%. Corporate cost also declined year-over-year with an absolute reduction of $266,000 or 3.6% versus the prior corresponding period. Declines in G&A expense were partially offset by increases in salaries and benefits and legal expense.

Interest expense was $2.9 million in the first quarter of 2018, primarily due to the increased borrowings associated with the lead acquisition. Net loss for the first quarter of 2018 was $3.9 million versus a loss of $2.4 million in the prior corresponding period. Income tax benefit totaled $704,000 in the first quarter of 2018 versus a tax benefit of $1.6 million in the prior corresponding period. Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2018 was $5.1 million, representing an increase of $3.1 million or 153% over the first quarter of 2017.

On the balance sheet, total cash on March 31, 2018 was $23.2 million compared with $22.5 million as of December 31, 2017. Accounts receivable as of March 31, 2018 totaled $133.4 million compared to $144.5 million as of December 31, 2017. DSO for the period ended at 159 days, accounts payable decreased from $24.3 million at 2017 year end to $18.7 million as of March 31, 2018. The balance on our revolver increased to $24 million with an additional $6 million still available. As a reminder, our 2018 guidance include revenues in the range of $345 million to $355 million with adjusted EBITDA in the range of $57 million to $62 million. We estimate our tax rate to be approximately 25% for the year.

I will now pass the call over to Kenneth Efird, our President, to discuss business development and in-network growth.

Kenneth Efird

Thank you, David. I'll begin with the brief update from the Elite portfolio acquisition in Houston.

Q1 marked the first full quarter of operations for the four facilities. Though Q1 is the slowest quarter of the year, the Elite facility has maintained a high level of activity throughout the period. Physician engagement is strong which is largely due to the success of our marketing and sales programs with our new physician partners including our company-branded direct-to-consumer procedures and physician co-marketing campaigns. While this is a typical application of the Nobilis business model, these results are significant because this is the first time we've applied our marketing model to an in-network system of this scale. There is abundant supply of similar acquisition targets and we intend to apply our effective marketing model to other appropriate acquisitions in new and existing markets.

In addition to the Elite system optimal infrastructure, operational capabilities and strong physician's indication for Nobilis's marketing platform, credit for our marketing success is also due to the increased sophistication and effectiveness of the marketing platform. Phil Aires, our VP of Marketing, who spend most of his career running online marketing for Expedia and Hotels.com began enhancing Nobilis's lead generation efforts in June of 2017. Since then Nobilis's digital marketing which is where the majority of our leads are generated has improved qualified lead generation and lowered our cost per lead. Phil's strategy simultaneously analyzes dynamic marketing trends and online patient demographics producing data on the most effective use of our marketing dollars in a way that is sustainable, cost effective and ensures that we are providing a needed and meaningful service to our patients.

In addition to Elite, every new business development transacted over the last 12 months whether it'd be an acquisition or new service line has been an in-network addition to the Nobilis system. Since March of 2017 we have acquired Elite, Hamilton Vein, and DeRosa Medical, opened a physical rehabilitation clinic, three new ambulatory surgical center, hospital outpatient department facilities, and developed the 360 Concierge platform to drive referral based business. All new and network ventures carefully chosen to service our patients while vertically integrating our system.

With those updates, I will now pass the call back to Harry.

Harry Fleming

Thank you, Kenneth. Before we hand the call over, I'd like to mention that the integration of the Elite facility has gone very smoothly so far, at this point I would say we're about 90% to 95% integrated. Once integration is complete, we will shift our focus back to the M&A playing field and begin evaluating new in-network opportunities.

Now with that, we have no further updates and I will now hand the call over to the operator so we can begin the Q&A session.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from Bob Gibson with PI Financials. Your line is open.

Bob Gibson

Can I just get a little color on your balance sheet and where you sort of see accounts receivable going as you get more and more in-network business?

David Young

As we continue on the in-network side, that number is going to continue to come down. As you know, the move from Q4 to Q1 typically has an increase, so that's not terribly surprising to us. We obviously have got some work to do there as you're aware but we do expect to see a meaningful improvement here throughout the balance of the year. I don't have a specific number for you at this point, I -- what I'm going to do is, as we finish out here Q2, we've got some initiatives in place that we see already beginning to make a difference, so I think in Q2 I'll probably give you guys an update from where I think we'll finish the year on DSOs but we do expect to see improvement obviously throughout the year.

Bob Gibson

And maybe just a little color on -- did you see any geographic differences between say Texas or Arizona or any other color on how things are looking?

David Young

No, I mean everything from a market perspective, when you -- I mean, when you look at our markets, they all perform fairly consistently across the -- across all three geographies.

Operator

Your next question comes from Bill Sutherland with Benchmark Company. Your line is open.

Bill Sutherland

I didn't get Harry's commentary, so I apologize if I'm asking something you've covered. I did catch most of David's. So I understand the lab and Elite impact on the quarter kind of a wash there but the two -- the two position for acquisitions that you highlighted in the press release; this is -- are these in addition to the departures you called out in 4Q?

David Young

No Sir, they are not.

Bill Sutherland

Okay. And did you provide to mention on that the size of that impact?

David Young

Can you say that again?

Bill Sutherland

Did you provide any sense of size of the impact that the party positions in the quarter?

David Young

Bill, it's in the neighborhood of $4 million to $5 million.

Kenneth Efird

Bill, it's meaningful given the size of the group. When you have a physician group like that that can't move volume, going out and giving their own facilities that is one of the risk we have in the market but thankfully with our ability to go out there and broker new relationships and minimize that risk within the other parties we feel pretty strong about our ability as we've already shown in Q1 to continue to grow that.

David Young

And the other thing I would add Bill, in addition to replacing that team which we feel confident about, we've already seen some meaningful movement on that, just -- not obviously not enough to fill that hole in Q1 but also with the addition of in-network contract that we signed that came online here on May 1, that was at the same facility. So we expect some additional volumes to help us through that as well.

Bill Sutherland

What are the expansion plans -- I know Harry said there is nothing really to focus on right now as far as things in the worse but I'm kind of curious about where you're leaning at least towards new expansion, either denovo or otherwise; you know, it could be more surgery facilities or it could be ancillary QT [ph] etcetera. I mean, how are you thinking about that?

Harry Fleming

We look at two different veins if you will. We are continuously looking for vertical integration opportunities within our existing clinical algorithm, a responsible clinical algorithm as we have done with the physical therapy, vein [ph], anesthesia and with our migration into the clinical sector we have more ancillary opportunities. From the other vein would be in the facility side, from a geography standpoint we still have 30% to 40% of the Houston market that is untapped, desirable market that is untapped where we can have growth in leverage of our existing corporate and management team to managing and deploy our revenue generating initiatives on those facilities, as well as we will continue to consider opportunistic acquisitions as they present themselves.

And then lastly, the third being the regional portfolio of facilities in new primary or secondary markets that has good clinical operation, a good physician syndicate, good management and which -- and is profitable, in which we can layer on our marketing efforts and significantly impact the profitability of the facility.

David Young

Bill, this is David. I would just add -- I mean, I don't think you're going to see us stepping out of what we know. We feel strongly about the markets that we're in in terms of the types of facilities; so I think you will see is continuing to take advantage of great buying opportunities but ultimately, really -- you won't see us stepping out of the things that we think we're good at.

Bill Sutherland

There is one other question on the quarter I forgot to ask David. You said revenue per case was down 22%, how is that the lab impact versus the -- I think you said in-network impact?

David Young

The lab impact is going to be -- well, it's about $5.5 million over 5,000 cases, so it's about $1,000 a case since the way I've always been kind of thinking about it. What I can tell you Bill is that when you adjust for the Elite business as well because it's a heavy -- well, it's a network business; our other network business did see meaningful improvement in our revenue per case. So it really -- the decline is really between the lab and the move to in-network, but -- so on a positive note, our other network continues to be very strong and the Elite business is doing what we expected.

Bill Sutherland

And then finally, Ken, when you were talking about the improvement in the marketing effectiveness, should we start to see that in the margin on the marketing expense or is it more of a revenue impact?

Kenneth Efird

It's going to be a combination of both, it deters [ph] a lot of the efficiencies we're appreciating and have appreciated with -- we have reinvested that into the marketing funnel, into the marketing infrastructure but since the marketing efforts are largely within Nobilis facilities I don't think you're going to be able to appreciate that in our filings.

David Young

When I've seen in the numbers Bill, as -- the marketing cases and specifically -- let's be specific here around our direct-to-consumer marketing efforts; those margins are very consistent, so the one point you will see -- so more cases on that -- if you look at sort of the contribution margin, it will be consistent where you will see it is in the leverage. So we do know we have a highly leveraged model and so as we drive higher volumes, it will help the margins.

Kenneth Efird

Which will have a tremendous tailwind with the in-network migration of the Elite facilities and the execution of the payer contract at First Street which we've already seen, good movement in that regard.

Bill Sutherland

Not to pin you down for a number Ken, but the year-over-year at Elite were they up or are they now being part of your marketing?

Kenneth Efird

Their core business is flat but we are seeing improvements in -- we will continue to see that in Q2 and Q3 largely around the opportunity to expand our onward orthopedic brand as it exist today or an evolution of it because of our now access to some of the markets and some of the nation's best joint replacement doctors has tremendous marketing opportunity.

Bill Sutherland

And real quick David, where is leverage right now for you guys, financial leverage?

David Young

It's still in that 2.5x to 3x, no real change there.

Bill Sutherland

On the trail end?

David Young

On the trail end, yes.

Operator

Your next question comes from Blake Courbet [ph] with PI Financials Corp. Your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

I just wanted to get a quick confirmation. David, you had mentioned that DSOs outstanding, I just wondered if you could repeat with that number and also just deliver and just explain if you could -- what percentage of those receivables do you expect to collect?

David Young

I mean, we collect -- I see. We expect to collect everything that's on the balance sheet expect to collect.

Unidentified Analyst

So 100%?

David Young

Yes.

Operator

There are no further questions at this time. I will now turn the call back over to Harry Fleming for closing remarks.

Harry Fleming

Thank you, everyone for listening to our call today and thank you for the questions. We look forward to hosting you on our Q2 earnings call in a few months from now. Until then, thanks again and have a great rest of the day. Thank you.

Operator

This concludes today's conference call. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.