National General Holdings' (NGHC) CEO Barry Karfunkel on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Executives

Christine Worley - Director, IR

Barry Karfunkel - Co-Chairmen & CEO

Michael Weiner - EVP & CFO

Analysts

Randy Binner - B. Riley FBR

Matthew Carletti - JMP Securities

Kai Pan - Morgan Stanley

Jeffrey Schmitt - William Blair

Meyer Shields - KBW

Christine Worley

Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to the National General Holdings Corp. first quarter earnings call. My name is Christine Worley, and I'm the Director of Investor Relations at National General. With me this morning are Barry Karfunkel, Chief Executive Officer; and Mike Weiner, Chief Financial Officer.

Before Mr. Karfunkel and Mr. Weiner review our results, please note the following with respect to forward-looking statements. Members of our management team may include statements other than historical facts in their remarks. Such statements may include the plans and objectives of management for future operations, including those relating to future changes in the company's business activity and earning results or potential. These statements are based on current expectations and involve assumptions that are difficult or impossible to predict accurately, many of which are beyond our control. There can be no assurance that actual developments will be consistent with these assumptions. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements as a result of significant risks and uncertainties, including the factors set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The projections and statements in this presentation speak only as of the date of this presentation, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law. Finally, our management will refer to financial measures that are not derived from generally accepted accounting principles or GAAP. Reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures and related information is provided in the press release for our first quarter 2018 earnings, which is available on the Investor Relations section of our website at www.nationalgeneral.com.

With that, I present our CEO, Mr. Barry Karfunkel.

Barry Karfunkel

Thank you, good morning, and thank you, for joining our first quarter earnings conference call. We're extremely pleased with this quarter's results. Investment in growth that we made in 2017 is paying dividends in 2018. And I would continue to characterize National General as being in growth mode.

Overall, top line growth of 14% at a combined ratio below 91%, helped drive our strongest quarterly results that we've reported as a company, falling below our combined ratio target of 92% to 94%. We continue to believe that given our current mix of business you should expect combined ratio results fall within that targeted range. Jumping into -- into some of the specific products. Our auto growth slowed down from the organic growth rates that we have experienced in 2017, mainly due to lighter quote activity during the non-standard peak season and slightly decreased conversion rates, due to some market softening. All in, the business overall continues to perform extremely well and we're experiencing above average growth. In the second half of the year, we will look forward to launching our new RAD 6.0 product in some states, which will further enhance our product segmentation and enhance our ability to experience profitable growth.

Our direct channel continues to perform well. We see a strong opportunity for continued growth and value creation. We expect this distribution channel to be even more important in geographies that are experiencing some rate softness. You've noted that our small business auto premium was flat year-over-year; that is primarily attributable to some changes that we made to the CV book that came over as part of the Century National acquisition. Turning to our homeowner's product, that's the one area which continues to experience strong growth. The growth is coming from some recent national agency relationships as well as from our premier product, which services the high net worth marketplace. Agencies representing the acquired Century National and Standard Mutual businesses are also increasing their engagement with us.

We've also increased the amount seeded on our homeowner's quota share from 29.6% to 42%, effective April 1. The decision to do so was driven by a desire to increase the sideways volatility protection on our homeowners' line. As we now have the benefit of having all of our homeowners' volume on NPS, our policy administration system, we have greater insight into the underlying homeowners data than we've ever had, which provides additional strength to our product development team. We're looking forward to leveraging that data, to launch our new homeowner's RAD product in the beginning of 2019, the specification of which we believe will position us well in the marketplace.

Turning to A&H, we continue to experience good top line growth at solid margins. We view our slice of small group benefits market as a real niche that should continue to experience solid growth numbers. And we remain well positioned with our niche individual offerings. Last but not least, I'm extremely excited with Robert Karfunkel being named co-Chairman and President of National General, and look forward to continuing to work together. Robert and I have worked alongside each other since the platform was acquired, and we complement each other as we work alongside our senior leadership to continue to grow National General into one of the largest and most sophisticated personal line companies in the U.S. I'd also like to thank Barry Zyskind, who graciously we took over the role of Chairman of National General immediately following the passing of my father. In that capacity, he has and continues to surprise me with sound counsel and great leadership as I took on the role of Chief Executive Officer.

As we've made significant progress over the last year and half, Barry felt it was best to hand to over the Chairman role while still benefiting us with his continued supporting counsel as a board member. In summary, we've posted fantastic results, while growing our top line and continuing to invest heavily in future opportunities.

With that, it is my pleasure to turn over the call to Mike Weiner, our CFO, to provide some detail on this quarter's results.

Michael Weiner

Thank you, Barry. I'd like to review some of the financials for the first quarter. First quarter 2018 net income was $60.3 million versus $29 million in the first quarter of 2017.

Operating earnings were $67.6 million versus $35.7 million in last year's quarter. Operating EPS was $0.62 compared to $0.33 in the prior year's quarter. Our first quarter results were impacted by $14.2 million of losses primarily related to winter weather that impacted the northeastern part of the United States this quarter. Our fully diluted book value per share grew 1.7% sequentially to $14.09 as of March 31, 2018. Despite the impact of higher market yield impact in the value of our fixed maturity securities.

Now, I'd like to give you some additional details about our two operating segments. Firstly, within our Property & Casualty segment, gross written premium grew 12.6% to $1.1 billion driven by organic growth in our homeowner's product of 23.2%, and our personal auto of 12.1%. Service and Fee income grew 5.8% to $109.6 million, driven by our underlying premium growth. The P&C combined ratio was 90.9% versus first quarter of 2017 of 96.2% excluding amortization of intangible assets. The loss ratio was 70.6% compared to 69.5% in 1Q '17, with the increase driven by weather-related losses of $14.2 million compared to $8.9 million in the year-ago quarter. The loss ratio was also favorably impacted by $15 million in favorable prior period development compared to $4 million in favorable prior period development in the first year quarter of 2017.

The expense ratio was 20.3% compared to 26.7% in 1Q '17, with the majority of the decrease driven by increased scale, operational efficiencies and having the quota share in place in 1Q '18 versus 1Q '17. Overall, in our auto book we continue to see moderately better loss trends than the industry, primarily frequency, which we attribute to our claims initiatives. Severity expense in National General was roughly in line with the industry.

Now within our Accident & Health segment; gross written premium grew 21.2% to $233.8 million, which benefited from strong growth across the book. Service and fee income was $42.2 million versus $32.3 million in the first quarter of 2017, with the increase driven by organic growth and the mix of business sold. The Accident & Health combined ratio was 90% versus 86.8% in 1Q '17, excluding noncash amortization of intangible assets. The loss ratio was 59.3% versus 53.8% in the prior year quarter. The expense ratio was 30.7% versus 33% in the prior year's quarter. Finally, I'd like to note that we filed an automatic S-3 shelf registration last night, as part of ordinary course for the company that has regained its shelf eligibility.

To echo Barry's comments, I'm extremely pleased with the first quarter results, and think this quarter demonstrate the strength of our platform that we've built over many years.

I'd like to now turn the call over to the moderator to open it up if there are any questions. Thank you.

[Operator Instructions] And your first question is coming from Randy Binner.

Randy Binner

I just wanted to actually start off on a modeling question on the Property Casualty segment just with the acquisition cost. The -- a lot of the ratios are kind of settling in better now with the quota share but is this -- is there a seasonality to that in the first quarter that is seasonally higher acquisition cost, or should we kind of look at the level of the first quarter of '18 and full year '17 as kind of a run rate level for acquisition cost ratio?

Michael Weiner

Yes, it's Mike. I would look at first quarter of 2018 from a modeling perspective. The biggest year-over-year driver of that is clearly that the quota share was not in place in 1Q '17 versus 1Q '18. So on a perspective ratio basis you're good to use the 1Q '18 number going forward.

Randy Binner

And then jumping over -- well actually within P&C, so on lender, can you talk to us about -- it seems like that's going better in -- so can you kind of characterize where margins are for that business now and where you expect them to move for the rest of this year and kind of what the longer-term plan is around lender placed?

Michael Weiner

Yes. We really managed the lender-placed product within the overall P&C segment. So there's no real updates from what we communicated in the prior quarters. We're working the [new issue] hard, and we've had some early successes, and leveraging our technology platform should reduce cost across the enterprise, notably also within the LPI business. We're continuing to win some new accounts, which is benefiting the top line. So I think, at least from my perspective and perhaps Barry would like to comment on it, we're very pleased with the progress we've made in the LPI business.

Barry Karfunkel

Yes.

Randy Binner

Yes. So you want to keep it? I guess to put a point on the question, right, I mean, this is a long-term, countercyclical part of the business. This is not something that you would want to necessarily divest. Correct?

Barry Karfunkel

The business is doing well. We're pleased with the initiatives that we have taken and we have no plans to divest the business.

Randy Binner

But I'm going to squeeze in one more and that's over on A&H. So I think about the 30-year plans focus on individual medical products, which I think are the highest growth area in the kind of those markets sold by your A&H platforms. So the question is, is that right, is that where the growth is going to be? And with that, kind of any commentary or observation on the changes coming in how short-term medical plans can be sold. There's going to be a rule that is going to take that from three months just under a year. Just be curious to kind of how that outlook looks for some of those individual medical products that are outside of the Obamacare.

Barry Karfunkel

Sure. So our entire A&H segment is actually doing really, really well. I wouldn't classify the growth as coming specifically from our individual products. Our group products, the self-funded group products, is doing extremely well, as well; really a niche product offering for those -- offering stop loss to those smaller-size groups and there aren't a lot of product offerings in that space that compete with what we've got. Turning to individual side, definitely looking forward to having the new regulations that allow 12-month short-term medical to be sold, and we look forward to that becoming more of a mainstream product going forward.

The next question is coming from Matt Carletti.

Matthew Carletti

Just had a couple of questions. Maybe the first one switching away from A&H over to P&C. Can you talk about little bit about just have there been any changes in market competition, particularly in your core nonstandard auto market or even in homeowners -- and obviously, there's a lot of thought out there on what impact recent tax changes might have to the market or there's also been some, with the nonstandard, some M&A, taking place. Have you seen any impact on where are the others as we've come into the new year?

Barry Karfunkel

No. We haven't seen any impact to our core business, as of yet. Again, we're really focused on just driving best possible results for National General, and we believe as we continue to invest in our capabilities and sophistication, that will continue to pay dividends for us going forward. As I mentioned in my prepared remarks there is some -- states are showing some market softness, but we are -- we remain disciplined in our approach.

Matthew Carletti

And my other question; you've shown for many quarters now kind of really strong organic growth but in the past have certainly exhibited expertise in M&A. So just be curious about, Barry, on kind of the M&A landscape here and do you see -- continue to see opportunities for National General or should we continue to expect more, kind of a more pure organic approach to growth for the foreseeable future?

Barry Karfunkel

I mean, to the extent that an opportunistic and good strategic fit comes along, we always keep our eyes and ears open, looking for opportunities but we've really done a great job over the past year. Plus, really bringing together all of the capabilities that we've acquired to date, and it's really culminating with strong organic growth that we've seen to date.

The next question is coming from Kai Pan.

Kai Pan

Morgan Stanley. My first question is on the P&C side, your first quarter combined ratio around 91% is actually better than the range, 92% to 94%. Could you just discuss even more about the general trend in term of pricing, versus loss-cost trend, why couldn't your sort of like combined ratio in P&C sort better than your guided range?

Michael Weiner

Sure. Kai this is Mike. I'll start, and maybe Barry will finish if you like. So few things is, we had some favorable PPD that came in, which is where -- short-tail business primarily on the nonstandard auto. So '17 came in a little bit stronger on a year-over-year basis, which fell into the first quarter, which drove some of that. So that's one of the -- very nice tailwind coming into the quarter. But let me talk about it from just a frequency and severity perspective and also from a rate perspective, notably, with regard to the auto and again with the nonstandard slant that we have here. So frequency, we're seeing decreasing year-over-year, primarily in BI and Collision, that we continue to see better than the industry.

Again, as I talked about primarily due to our claims activities that we've continued to enhance and put into place. Severity, we've seen a slight increase on a year-over-year basis. Again, notably better than the industry, and that's really been driven by a few states with PIP and BI and medical cost. So that really -- then we now -- we kind of think about it from the rate perspective, and what we're doing is we're taking segmented rate equal to loss-cost trends that will ultimately feed into the mid- to low single digits for us.

Kai Pan

My second question on the investment side with the Life this quarter, and noticed there is maybe some losses in the Life Settlement. And what do you think about the investment side, even the interest rates rising right now?

Michael Weiner

Yes. So there actually were losses in our Life Settlement investment. Two things really that drove the, I guess the year-over-year comparison you're referring to is that I think in the third quarter and moving into the fourth quarter, we did some repositioning to our investment portfolio and invested in some higher-grade securities, and those investments had a slightly lower yield on a year-over-year basis. That's driver one. And then on a year-over-year basis, we had -- in the first quarter of 2017, we had some nice income that we received on our Life Settlement investments that we did not have that income on a year ago this quarter, year-over-year. Keep in mind that we've subsequently sold -- sold those investments, or sold them down dramatically to an unrelated third party.

Kai Pan

Barry, I hope you can discuss even more about the recent changes to the board. As well I noticed that you probably changed your asset manager as well. And can you remind us, like what's the remaining relationships with related parties?

Barry Karfunkel

I don't believe that we've got any related party relationships as of now, but again, Barry felt regarding the change to the board that, given the progress that we have made, we had -- it was a great opportunity for Robert and I to take over co-chair roles. And we definitely thank him for the guidance and counsel that he provides as a board member.

Kai Pan

So is there like an arrangement how the board are going to -- you guys, Robert and you, are the Co-Chairmen of the board and you split the CEO and -- like the president roles. I was wondering if there any sort of like an insight into, how you guys plan to like operate the business going forward?

Barry Karfunkel

Yes. We plan on operating the business as we've operated it thus far. We have always operated the business jointly together with our senior management and bringing our own unique skills to the job.

Kai Pan

And last one if I may. Is there any update on the Wells Fargo situation?

Michael Weiner

No. There's really no update on that. We still remain constant with our position from that perspective so there's really no update on that.

And next question is coming from Jeff Schmitt.

Jeffrey Schmitt

I'm with William Blair. My questions were mainly answered but let me just ask one on Direct General. What level of growth are you seeing there and how has the loss performance of that book been?

Barry Karfunkel

We -- since acquiring Direct General, it's doing well. Obviously we mentioned that during Q1 the quote activity for the nonstandard segment as a whole was down. We are -- we don't look at loss results specifically from Direct General as Direct General is basically a distribution channel of ours and they distribute to all the financial -- General's product servicing the nonstandard community, and we continue to invest in upgrading our marketing sophistication and continue to grow, the direct-to-consumer channel, as we were really excited with that distribution; that's something that works well for us.

Michael Weiner

Yes. I'd like to just add to that. We had a robust and aggressive plan when we did the acquisition, and I think by any metric we've exceeded our expectations notably, both on the top line and to the extent, the bottom line perspective.

Jeffrey Schmitt

And can you put any numbers behind the quote activity? How much it's down there in the nonstandard book?

Barry Karfunkel

We're not giving that amount of detail right now.

And the next question is coming from Meyer Shields.

Meyer Shields

KBW. Mike, last year you helped us understand the impact of the very rapid growth in auto on loss ratio with regard to the new business penalty. And I was hoping if you could take us through sort of overall expeditions for the year, for 2018?

Michael Weiner

Yes. So again what we've always said is that each one of our business has different loss ratio -- different new business penalties in terms of the loss ratio as that business seasons. So to the extent that, that line shrinks disproportionately to what is in the year-ago period there'll be some benefit to that. Some of that will be netted against different changes in terms of rates. But the most important thing, when I talk about it is that it's not a linear line, Right? It's more like a hockey stick, primarily because of the short duration of the businesses.

So we should see some impact on that, but we're still growing the business at a very healthy clip; that'll bring on new business penalties, to talk about in terms of a pun. But I don't think that's going to be a dramatic tailwind for us as we go through the year.

Meyer Shields

Within P&C, if we take out the amortization of intangibles, general and admin expenses actually went down a little bit year-over-year. Is that a sustainable year-over-year trend or should we look at the first quarter dollar run rate as more predictive of 2018?

Michael Weiner

Yes. Well, there's really two components of but I think about it from a variable perspective in terms of the percentages, as I spoke about earlier. And there are really two things that are embedded in that number. So the first one is, we have the increased operational efficiencies of scale, right? We're pushing a GWP business well over $5 billion. We've invested in our technology and we've purchased our policy administration system, which are all yielding lower expenses. As well as you have the benefit on a year-over-year basis, how the quota share works. So from a ratio perspective basis, I think you're relatively safe using the first quarter percentages on a run-rate basis.

Meyer Shields

And then finally, will the change in asset manager have any impact on investment expenses?

Michael Weiner

We don't really comment on the percentage that we paid -- pay on that. I don't think it'll be a noticeable thing. We're very pleased with the rate that we were receiving from our prior asset manager, and I think we're very pleased with what we're getting from our new asset manager.

