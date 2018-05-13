Intel's Dividend Strength Remains On Display

The biggest story at Intel, however, may be its dividend. The company boasts an excellent combination of an elevated Dividend Cushion ratio and high dividend yield.

Intel recently upped its fiscal 2018 guidance ahead of consensus, and there could be more upside to shares on the basis of the high-end of our fair value range.

Intel is growing at a nice clip, and while recent news flow hasn't been that great, the company is executing well, in our view.

By The Valuentum Team

Intel (INTC) is not a tech dinosaur, and the company believes it is just starting a virtuous cycle of growth as it enters "the next Industrial Revolution,"' or the Internet of Things. Recent news has centered on concerns about Intel's potential fallout with Apple (AAPL) with respect to the PC market and security flaws related to its chips, but we're not reading much into either. Both developments made a lot of "noise," but both seem like they are just a normal part of business. We're more excited about the company's financials than anything else. Intel's free cash flow generation is well in excess of cash dividends paid, and while its balance sheet isn't as healthy as it once was prior to a couple recent acquisitions, it certainly is supported by tremendous operating cash flow that we think can be counted on through thick and thin. Dividend growth investors should be paying attention to Intel, in our view.

Intel At A Glance

• Intel designs and manufactures advanced integrated digital technology platforms, which are used in PCs, servers, tablets, smartphones, automobiles, automated factory systems, and medical devices. The company recently completed the acquisition of Altera in a near-$17 billion deal that has enabled it to compete in new classes of products in its high-growth Data Center and Internet of Things segments.

• 2017 marked the first time in 25 years Intel did not hold the top spot in the global semiconductor market due to its exposure to the slowing PC market. However, the firm is working closely with Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) on 5G technology and considers placement on the iPhone a 'must win' to build momentum in the modem market.

• Intel believes it has a virtuous cycle of growth as we move into "the next Industrial Revolution," or the Internet of Things. Intel's products speed up the connectivity of devices to data centers and the cloud while enabling larger amounts of storage at a lower cost. As more devices are equipped with such technology, demand for the same technology should increase on the data center end, and vice versa.

• Intel's purchase of Mobileye positions it as a leader in the provision of end-to-end solutions in the automated driving market, expanding the reach of its virtuous cycle of growth. Annual cost synergies of $195 million are being targeted by 2019, but its balance sheet has been weakened. We love what the deal brings in terms of broadening Intel's total addressable market.

• Intel expects 2018 to be another strong year as it guides revenue for the year to be ~$65 billion on a non-GAAP operating margin of 30%. Free cash flow is expected to be roughly $13 billion in the year, marking a substantial increase over ~$10.3 billion in 2017 and leading to another nice dividend hike.

Big Fans Of Intel's Dividend Strength

Image Source: Valuentum

Though the competitive position is very important to pay attention to with any company, the proof always rests within the financial statements. With Intel, very few other companies sport the kind of free cash flow generating capacity that it does, and the durability of its competitive position isn't too shabby either. Here's what we say about Intel's dividend in an excerpt from our Dividend Report:

Key Strengths We're huge fans of Intel's dividend growth prospects. The firm recently acquired Altera in a near-$17 billion deal, which enables it to compete in new classes of products in its high-growth Data Center and Internet of Things segments. These two segments will be areas of focus for the company moving forward, and it expects to continue to allocate additional resources to the divisions as it cuts spending in the areas of software, PC, and phones/tablets. The acquisition of Mobileye further supports the portfolio transformation away from such technology. The firm's tremendous free cash flow generation will continue to be the basis of its dividend strength. Potential Weaknesses After considering the typical operational risks of a company in such a competitive and rapidly-evolving industry, perhaps the largest threat to material future dividend growth for Intel is its weakened balance sheet. As of the end of 2017, the firm's total debt load stood at ~$26.8 billion, higher than its total cash investments and marketable securities of ~$14 billion. Nevertheless, we continue to have faith in Intel's free cash flow generation, and the Mobileye acquisition is expected to be accretive to free cash flow immediately. We're not fond of $15 billion-plus in cash having left the balance sheet in the Mobileye deal, but we have confidence in Intel's free cash flow generation to maintain the health of the payout. Integration and execution risk are present.

Intel's Recent Quarterly Results

On April 26, Intel posted record first quarter 2018 revenue, with sales increasing 13% from the year-ago period due in part to 25% expansion in its data-center business (roughly half of sales). Operating income jumped more than 20% on a year-over-year basis, despite some pressure on gross margins. Focused research and overhead spending drove an increase in the operating margin during the period, and net income increased 30% from the prior-year period thanks in large part to a lower tax rate.

Cash flow performance was great though. The chip giant's free cash flow generation during the first period of the year improved 70%-plus from the year-ago period, to nearly $3.4 billion, a level that covered cash dividends paid of $1.4 billion and share repurchases of $1.9 billion. Intel also improved its balance sheet health during the quarter as the company's net debt position fell $0.4 billion from the end of 2017 to ~$12.4 billion.

Looking ahead, the executive team increased its full-year 2018 guidance. The top line is now expected to reach $67.5 billion, up from $65 billion, and its expectation for non-GAAP operating margin was increased to 31% from 30%. Intel raised its non-GAAP earnings-per-share target to $3.85 from initial guidance of $3.55, and most importantly, the company’s forecast for free cash flow in 2018 was increased to $14.5 billion from $13 billion. The measure is expected to expand sequentially, as first quarter free cash flow annualized comes in at ~$13.5 billion.

Conclusion

Image Source: Valuentum

During our latest valuation model review, we increased our fair value estimate of Intel to $54 per share. On the basis of the company's recent guidance raise, the upper bound of our fair value estimate range ($65 per share) may be achievable. Though Intel's personal computer business is working through a difficult environment, particularly as it relates to speculation with Apple, the company's data center business is the core driver of expansion at the chip giant. From where we stand, Intel's spectacular free cash flow generation (expected to be more than 21% of revenue in 2018) remains the foundation of its solid dividend profile, which couples a robust Dividend Cushion of 2.4 with a yield of ~2.3%. We like Intel a lot.

