WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust's (WPTIF) CEO Scott Frederiksen on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Scott Frederiksen

Thank you. Good morning, everyone and thank you for joining us. With me today are Judd Gilats, the REIT's CFO; Matt Cimino, the REIT's COO; and Spencer Gerberding, VP of Asset Management.

Following an active and successful year in 2017, the REIT's solid operating performance continued in the first quarter of 2018. Revenues, NOI and AFFO were all up compared to last year's first quarter, driven by acquisitions and our successful asset management and leasing programs. Judd will provide detail around our financial results, but first, a few highlights.

Same-properties NOI was up 3.1% over the first quarter in 2017. 100% of the leases that expired in the first quarter were renewed and we also renewed approximately 865,000 square feet of leases expiring after March 31. Overall, it was another strong quarter and we look for continued growth throughout the balance of the year.

I'll now turn things over to Judd to provide more color on the REIT's operating and financial results. Judd?

Judd Gilats

Thanks, Scott and good morning, everyone. Before I begin, let me remind everyone that all figures discussed today are stated in US dollars. Revenues for the three months ended March 31, 2018 increased 15.6% to $22.5 million, primarily due to contributions from the 2017 acquisitions, development and expansion activity and increase in base rents and higher recoveries of operating expenses. These increases were partially offset by the sale of a non-core property in August 2017.

Occupancy remained strong at 98.1% at quarter end with 100% of our Q1 2018 lease expirations totaling approximately 270,000 square feet being renewed. We also renewed approximately 870,000 square feet of leases expiring after March 31, including a 754,000 square foot lease with Honeywell International, the REIT's 10th largest tenant based on base rent. The lease was extended for an additional 36 months with an initial base rent increase of 8% and annual increases of 2% thereafter.

Net operating income for the year was $16.4 million, up 14.7% from last year. Same properties NOI was up 3.1% compared to the first quarter of 2017. AFFO rose $1 million to $9.5 million or 19.5 cents per unit for the quarter. Our ACFO payout ratio for the quarter was 91.5% compared to 87.2% in the same period last year. AFFO and ACFO were both impacted on a per unit basis by our July 2017 equity offering, which increased the weighted average number of units outstanding by approximately 16.4% for the quarter.

Our balance sheet and liquidity position remained strong at March 31 with a debt to gross book value ratio of 42.1% and strong interest and fixed coverage ratios of 3.8 and 3.2 times respectively, consistent with March 31, 2017. Our weighted average term to maturity for the mortgage portfolio was 3.4 years with a weighted average effective interest rate outstanding debt of 3.7%.

At quarter end, 18.2% of our total debt was variable rate, comprised entirely of our revolving credit facility. At March 31, 2018, availability on our revolving credit facility was approximately $138.3 million, of which we have drawn $77.5 million, leaving remaining availability of approximately $60.8 million. In addition, the REIT has unencumbered investment properties, totaling approximately $58.9 million.

With that, I'll now turn things back to Scott to wrap up.

Scott Frederiksen

Thank you, Judd. So far this year, we continued to see very strong investor demand in the US industrial property sector, including several large portfolio and M&A transactions. Notwithstanding the surge in activity, WPT is committed to maintaining our same disciplined growth and management strategies, including sourcing and integrating new investments that will further strengthen and diversify our cash flow, maintaining occupancies and increasing base rent through hands-on asset management and leveraging the REIT's private capital relationships to accelerate and expand our development activity. In summary, we believe we have the right strategy and the right team of people to generate long-term value for our unitholders.

Thank you for your time and attention. We'd now be pleased to answer any questions you may have.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] The first question comes from Mike Markidis with Desjardins.

Mike Markidis

On the Honeywell lease, can you just confirm, whether that was - the tenant had an option to really look that?

Scott Frederiksen

Yeah. Honeywell had a series - they have a series of three year options. The one they just exercise, Mike, was a 3-year fixed rate option. So they were paying 250, the rent stepped to 270 and then increases 2% beyond that. Beyond the option, they just exercised - they have two more options, but those are at market rent. And so today, we still feel like those rents are well below market. And I guess as an editorial, we only ended up spending about $0.25 a square foot on TIs and about $0.25 a square foot on commissions. So minimal cost as part of that as well.

Mike Markidis

Minimal cost on that one. Okay. And then so how would this - looking at the other big ones that you've got coming due this year, presumably with an exercise of an option, they've got a six month renewal period. So with the ones that are in July being Clorox and UPS, do they have an option [indiscernible] what's the status on those?

Scott Frederiksen

Yeah. Not all the leases have options to renew, we try to steer away from those when we can and when we can, we only like to give them at market rates, but in the case with Honeywell, we inherited that when we bought the building. To answer your question I guess more specifically, Clorox, they are 364,000, they sit in a building next to Amazon. Amazon, as you may recall is up in July of 2019. And so we're in discussions with both of those groups right now and we don't have anything definitive to announce, but what we did do in the interim is we did a short term extension with Clorox to extend them through the end of September. So we've got a little more room to figure out the puzzle pieces there and what we're going to do in that building to accommodate both towns.

UPS, I think I've mentioned, we've got them in several locations, literally signed a lease with UPS in one of our smaller facilities, just before I hopped on the plane to come here. And so next up, in their queue, they like to kind of work on them sequentially, is the 300,000 square foot asset in Cincy Spencer's, starting to work on that one and I think we're confident they're going to renew. The only other one is KGP and that one is little more up in the air. They're out in the market. We haven't been able to get them to commit honestly and so as part of that, they come up at the end of the year. We're going to go ahead and start marketing space for lease or for sale, until something definitive happens there. So those are kind of the big ones throughout the balance of the year.

Mike Markidis

And beyond marketing that one for sale, is there any other assets that you're thinking of disposing when you look out through the rest of this year?

Scott Frederiksen

The only thing that I - nothing imminent or nothing this year. We all grew our headquarter building or the tenant that was in there all grew it. And so we moved out to make way for them and so we're not in the only remaining office assets that used to be our headquarters and so probably makes sense at some point in the future for us to sell that only remaining office asset, but we've got some leases that come up in that and I think two or three years from now, so we just got to try to figure out what it makes most sense to do that, nothing imminent. And look, I mean if we can - back to KGP, if we can land a tenant that we're happy with on a long term lease, be happy to lease it to them. It's just - we want to make sure we maximize flexibility there and because that's a smaller building, it's only 300,000 feet, it might be a good use or sale. It's also our only asset that's on lease blend, which we try not to do and so for a couple of different reasons, we're marketing that both for sale.

Mike Markidis

Okay. And then the last question for me before I turn it back. I think last quarter, you mentioned there is around 2 million square feet of product that's either being developed or stabilized with AIMCo. I think Louisville is one that you've announced and that's coming on shortly. What does the - sort of the, I guess, the runway look like in terms of when we might see additional properties ready for potential purchase for the REIT out of that activity?

Scott Frederiksen

Yeah. So the pipeline in that entity and it continues to be about 2 million feet under active development or process with, I'll call it, another 2 million feet right behind that. And look, I mean, a couple of those buildings are nearing completion and so to the extent we landed tenant or in the case of a value added asset leased the building, it could be a fairly short time, but it would be early to sit here and try to predict when the next one would be. I guess if I was going to be optimistic, I'd say before the end of the year, maybe we'd see another one.

Mike Markidis

So it's more dependent on actually getting tenants in place as opposed to the construction or to build the suits necessarily?

Scott Frederiksen

Correct. Yeah. Most of the development that - in fact, almost all the development we're doing are venture speculative and so you start marketing of course when you're finalized and start construction. And in the case of the one that is going in the Louisville asset, I mean, we were successful in filling that building up really almost about the time the paint dried. So we're optimistic in the market story and we're going to have success in other locations, but until those buildings are at leased and they're stabilized, they'll stay on the bench.

Operator

The next question comes from Chris Couprie with CIBC.

Chris Couprie

Just maybe turning to the acquisition environment. Obviously, there's been a couple of big trades going on in the US. I'm just wondering if you could help us understand what your pipeline looks like.

Scott Frederiksen

So, a couple things. Number one, yes, there's been trade both North and South of the border for industrial platforms and the word is that we're hearing there's more coming. And so I think clearly people are gravitating toward industrial. I think a lot of people see value in people that have a platform or an operating business attached to that industrial real estate. I was reading some - the latest information from CBRE and industrial is the only product category where cap rates in Q1 continued to fall. Their statistic gives a fall in another 28 basis points just during the first quarter of this year.

So there is a lot of - I think money that's chasing industrial real estate, whether it's on a portfolio, an M&A basis or individual asset basis. Having said that, as I think you know well, we're not afraid to get our hands dirty and buy assets one at a time and work hard on that. And there is some stuff in the pipeline that we're excited about. Obviously, we've got a tremendous amount of activity on the development side and in the private capital side of the business, but it's a challenging time to buy industrial, but we've got some stuff that we're closing in on. So, we're not discouraged, we're just working awful hard to find and source those opportunities.

Chris Couprie

And just in terms of the development pipeline, can you remind me what markets, some of these assets are currently being built in?

Scott Frederiksen

Yeah. Because that really doesn't sit in the REIT today and because we're just in the process of finalizing, I'll call it, that venture and the other investors in that entity, we haven't specifically set sizes, markets, locations, any of that, but I tell you that when there is news they'll be a lot of news. And so, when we finalize that, that capital stack, our intent is that then at that point, the REIT will become an investor in those assets and will disclose full details on everything. And so stay tuned I guess on that question.

Operator

The next question comes from Mark Rothschild with Canaccord.

Mark Rothschild

In regards to the acquisition environment, you spoke about cap rates compressing and it seems like people are willing to pay a little bit more for maybe rent growth that's still to come, because the fundamentals are so strong. What are your thoughts on that - on acquisitions that might not be accretive in the near term, but over the longer term, considering the rent growth that people are expecting should provide good growth?

Scott Frederiksen

No. Look, I think you made a great point, right and that is if our rents in our portfolio on average grow - are growing somewhere around 1.5% a year and we're looking at an acquisition and maybe that acquisition is in a gateway market and we're excited about the fundamentals of it and the rent growth profile of that asset is say 3% or 4% a year, based on either contractual rent escalations or what market rents are doing, we wouldn't be afraid of taking an asset that in the short term might be slightly dilutive on an AFFO basis, but over the long term, will be a contributor and probably an increasingly bigger contributor going forward and over time we've been vocal about the fact that if we really want to maximize value for our shareholders, we need to be a national company and be in all the major markets. And so not every acquisition we do is going to be day one accretive on an AFFO per unit basis, but some of those that aren't, to your point, I'll call it, outsized growth potential and when you look at the portfolio holistically, more on that basis, will be a contributor there as well.

Mark Rothschild

And to that point with some of the large transactions, which Chris was just referencing, some of them have been talking about selling off pieces of portfolios. Are you seeing some larger, maybe smaller portfolio, maybe large in the context of the WPT size, available for sale or maybe are you expecting that to come over the remainder of the year?

Scott Frederiksen

Yeah. In addition to the, I'll call it, the three marquee trades that I think everybody has seen here and in the United States, there's three or four or five significant transactions that are in marketing or at different phases and some of those, we fully expect that they'll be some assets that gets a bit of some of those portfolios. The challenge will be, for example, pick a deal. The largest acquisition of DCT, if the large has stated they're going to sell $500 million worth of that $8 billion portfolio, they're probably going to want to sell the markets that they deem to have the lowest growth profile, not the ones that that they deem to be the kind of the best growth profiles going forward. But the answer to your question is absolutely yes, we expect there will be assets that as a result of all this M&A activity that's happening and about to happen, there'll be opportunities.

Mark Rothschild

And then just maybe lastly, what are your thoughts on buying into maybe smaller assets, maybe or more multi-tenant assets, just maybe have a lot more role than most of your core portfolio, considering market fundamentals right now.

Scott Frederiksen

Look, I think we're not afraid of multitenant. We try to buy the best rectangles we can in the best locations and sometimes they are a single comment, about half the time, they're multi-tenant, but at the same rectangle. And so to your point, if we had to buy, say, a smaller building in a high growth market that had two or three tenants in it, but had an outstanding growth profile, that would absolutely be something we'd look at. And look, one of the things we're super excited about is this development side of the business, because in some of these markets where if you are having a challenge getting your foot in the door, building your way in and developing your way in is a good way to get a foothold in some of those gateway markets. So I think you'll see that when we start talking specifically about where we're developing some real estate that we're today putting outsized consideration on some of those high growth markets.

Operator

The next question comes from Brad Sturges with Industrial Alliance Securities.

Brad Sturges

Just one real quick one for me. Just on the topic of acquisitions and you talked about you can be a little bit more nimble with ones and two individual assets I guess or really small portfolios I guess. Is there, given how competitive the market is, is there really a deal size or a sweet spot where you are seeing maybe a little bit less competition or where you can have a little bit more advantage compared to some of the other institutional players out there.

Scott Frederiksen

Look, I think what we're seeing in the market is the bigger the portfolio, the bigger the portfolio premium. And so clearly, when you get, I mean if you're a big investor and you want to put money to work in order to be efficient, you want to put hundreds of millions of dollars to work, it's tough to do that in industrial. Unfortunately, we've got a comprehensive team and a long history and a good platform in which we can buy one-off assets. I mean, we bought an asset a year or two ago that OI asset and since, it was only 127,000 feet, but we really liked where it was located. We really liked the functionality of the building. It had expansion capabilities and so 125,000 square foot building, which is much smaller than our average, given everything else checking the box is something that we would absolutely consider. But I think the rule is the smaller, the less competitive and the less portfolio premium people would expect.

Operator

The next question comes from Matt Kornack with National Bank Financial.

Matt Kornack

Speaking to how rent dynamics have changed in your markets. Clearly, the gateway cities have seen a fair bit of escalation, but are you able at this point to put through higher sort of rent increases and get better steps in the leases you're signing now in the markets you're in.

Scott Frederiksen

I mean, look, let's start with the Honeywell, right. They have a fixed rate option, their rent went up 8% and we still consider that to be well below today's market. But, to look at it holistically, I think Honeywell is a good representative sample because the first thing we're seeing is we're - the tenants aren't asking for the most part, for large amounts of tenant improvement. So the tenant improvement costs generally are much lower.

The other nice thing that we're seeing in a lot of the leases is that we're able to see normal rent steps in the 2% to 3% range, rather than the flat or 1% to 2% range that we might have seen closer to the trough. And then the last question really is rents and rents in the industrial market as a whole have been rising somewhere in the neighborhood of 3% to 5%. And the projections that I see for most people over the next five years is that it continues to rise somewhere in the 3% to 5% range. So I think given the supply and demand characteristics that are out in the market, most people feel like the trend we've seen in the last few years will continue for at least the next three to five years.

Matt Kornack

So it sounds like in terms of - and I will - but organic growth wise, your portfolio is not going to be sort of 8% to 10% like we've seen in some of the gateway cities although maybe you'll gain access to that market type, but it could accelerate into the 3% to 5% range?

Scott Frederiksen

I think that's fair.

Matt Kornack

And I don't know if you'll be able to answer this, but has there been any change in timing in terms of when you'd anticipate providing some news on an internalization.

Scott Frederiksen

It was just 60 days ago we were on our last earnings call and I said at that point, I was going to be pretty disappointed if we ended 2018 as an extremely managed company and I'm still confident that that's our timetable. We've made progress. We continue to work on it. It's a high priority. It's complicated. It takes a while, but I am still optimistic it's a this year event.

Operator

This concludes our question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Mr. Scott Frederiksen for any closing remarks.

Scott Frederiksen

Okay. Thanks for your time and your interest in WPT Industrial REIT. If you have any questions, you're going to get another chance if you come to our 2017 annual meeting of unitholders today at 1 o' clock on the 40th floor of 199B Street in Downtown Toronto. We hope you can join us and look forward to seeing you there. Thanks again. Good bye.

Operator

The conference has now concluded. Thank you for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect.

