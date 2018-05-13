Sprott Resource Hldgs (SRHIF) Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Sprott Resource Hldgs Inc. (OTCPK:SRHIF) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call May 10, 2018 10:00 AM ET

Steve Yuzpe

Thank you, Andrew. Good morning everyone, and thank you for joining us today. With me is our Chief Investment Officer, Rick Rule, our Chief Financial Officer, Michael Staresinic and Managing Director, Mike Harrison. Our 2018 first quarter results have been released and are available on SEDAR and our website.

The acquisition of Minera Tres Valles or MTV, copper asset in Chile was the most significant event for SRHI since we completed the business combination with Adriana Resources Inc. last year. As such our current disclosure and reporting will focus on progress at MTV until there is material progress towards other key objectives like monetizing legacy assets or upon the successful ramp up of production at MTV, a new accretive investment. Q1 was an important quarter for MTV as we begin the implementation of the four stage growth plan.

We released our technical reports and resource estimates in March and in a moment Mike Harrison will walk you through the highlights of those reports and provide an update on the MTV mine plan. 2018 is also a year of transition for SRHI, so some of you have noticed that we've made changes to our accounting to reflect our ownership of MTV. The other key reporting change we've made is that our financial reporting currency is now US Dollars. The accounting and reporting changes are going to make it difficult to compare our current disclosure to prior periods. Please note that we're fully committed to ensuring that our shareholders understand the changes and are able to measure how our business is performing.

I'll now pass the call over to Mike Harrison for an update on MTV. Mike?

Mike Harrison

Thanks Steve. I'll start on Slide 6 with the summary of mineral resource estimates from the MTV technical report. Prior to completing the acquisition MTV engaged to IMC out of Tucson to complete a property wide resource statement. There are resources outlined for nine deposits including some that have both an open pit and underground component. The resource estimates were in line with our expectations and validate the due diligence that we completed before purchasing the asset. The total measured and mineral indicated of 18.3 million tonnes at a copper grade of 1.03% contains 417 million pounds of copper. In the inferred category of mineral sources, we have 3.5 million tonnes at 1.11% total copper containing 84.4 million pounds.

We've also identified several zones with that with additional drilling will increase the overall resource and increase the confidence level from infer to the measured and indicated category. We anticipate dedicating a budget for drilling after we've secured funding for the development plan. Turning now to Slide 7, you'll see the highlights of salt leach pre-feasibility study. This part of our growth plan, will implement a pre-leach oxidation stage on the copper sulphide material to improve MTVs production and financial performance. The technical team at MTV have been studying the effects of pre-leach oxidization since 2016 and they have completed numerous column test and four three-meter high test heaps on 2,400 tonnes of [indiscernible] ore.

The main findings of the study indicate the potential to increase copper recoveries by 10% reduces sulphide leaching cycle by 40% from 300 days to 160 days and reduce sulphuric acid consumption by 40%. Each of these will have a significant cost and working capital savings. As one of our key cost inputs is sulphuric acid and there is a long leach cycle. The estimated capital cost of $6.9 million includes activities from detailed engineering to the end of construction and currently we're receiving quotations on the long lead time items which are the pumps and the valves and we're engaging an EPC contractor. The estimated timeline to commissioning is approximately 11 months. This is a high return project with a payback period less than two years. From the perspective of permitting, we've submitted our minor amendments under a [indiscernible] to be operating plan, the existing plan of Mineral Tres Valles and they were submitted to the Chilean authorities in the first quarter. And we expect to receive approval shortly.

Moving to Slide 8, we've listed some details regarding the Don Gabriel Manto open pit, from which we expected triple production. And we're currently extracting 25,000 tonnes of ore per month from Don Gabriel at a strip ratio of 3.5:1 and with the revised mine plan, we'll extract up to 75,000 tonnes per month at a higher strip ratio of around 6.5:1. The revised Don Gabriel Manto mine plan is based on mineral reserves of 5.2 million tonnes at 0.8% copper at a cut-off grade of 0.25%. The mine is expected; just this portion of the mining operations is expected to produce approximately 14 million pounds of copper per year over six-year reserve life. Pre-stripping activities are expected to add approximately 5.7 million to our absolute cost in 2018.

The net present value of this deposit within mining complex is about US$51 million using an 8% discount rate for the Don Gabriel Manto mineral reserves utilizing salt leach method which would commence in mid-2019 using a copper price of $2.75. Turning now to Slide 9 for an update on MTV's operations. MTV completed another quarter with zero loss time incidents and there are more than 270 days injury free. In the first quarter of 2018, MTV produced 1,422 tonnes of copper capital at a cash cost of $2.43 a pound.

Working with the unions and workers at site. MTV reached its three-year collective agreement which provides stability to the operations as we commence our growth plan. MTV's Board of Directors recently selected a new open pit contractors execute on the mine development plan. After an extensive bidding process we've engaged Vecchiola S.A., a partner to the company that is MTV's 30% owner. Vecchiola S.A., will be our mining contractor and has commenced mobilization and are on site today with an approximate one and half month mobilization phase.

Vecchiola are well-known mining contractor and are operating at several large scale mines in Chile. The unit cost of mining at a higher rate are dramatically lower than our current operating cost which should improve margins even at a higher strip ratio. We're also selecting ore haulage contractor with rates to drop by approximately 50% from the current rates. As we transition to a new mining contractor, we do expect some operational disruption which will likely create some temporary noise in our operational and financial results. Resulting in higher costs but the disruptions are expected to normalize by the fourth quarter of 2018.

With that I'll turn the call over to Michael Staresinic for a look at our Q1 financial results.

Michael Staresinic

Thanks, Mike. I'll start on Slide number 10 with the look at the summary of our operating metrics for the quarter. Off importance here is the time being referred to, as the typical reader thinks of metrics in three-month intervals we've provided three-months metrics on this slide. This is in contrast to our MD&A where operating metrics for two months are provided and this is in line with when we began reported MTVs results on February 1, 2018. As Mike just mentioned 1,422 tonnes are approximately 3.1 million pounds of copper was produced in the quarter, but a cash cost of US$2.42 per pound. We realized copper price per pound of US$3.10 while processing 212,000 tonnes of ore at a grade of 0.96%.

Turning now to our balance sheet and liquidity profile on Slide number 11. As Steve noted this was a quarter of transition for Sprott Resource Holdings and you'll see some significant changes to our reporting that primarily result from our majority ownership of MTV. I want to take a couple of minutes to highlight these changes that they're both unique and significant and are the foundation of our reporting on a go forward basis. To start with, we're now reporting in US Dollars which required us to translate comparative periods. This change in currency also required us to produce an additional comparative opening balance sheet as at January 1, 2017 you'll see this in our financial statements for the quarter.

In addition, we also changed the way we report our controlled investments. This was effective February 1, 2018 and did not require us to restate comparative figures. This most recent change impacted both our investments in MTV and Beretta Farms. Previous to February 1, 2018 both MTV and Beretta Farms were reported as investments at fair value on the balance sheet with any changes in their fair value reported through the income statement. Now effective February 1, 2018 we were required to consolidate both MTV and Beretta Farms and it is this change that permeates throughout our quarterly report driving first time disclosures such as inventories, mineral properties, plants and equipment, intangibles assets, reclamation, other closure provisions, non-controlling interest and gross profits.

These are significant changes for readers to decipher and digest especially when looking at past financial statements where disclosures were straightforward and in Canadian dollars. In some circumstances, it also makes for meaningless comparatives and in other cases, it is comparative information that is just not applicable. In its simplest form, Sprott Resource Holdings now reports similar to a single asset producing copper company with a portfolio of investments. With this technical accounting impacts now behind us, turn to the company's consolidated balance sheet and liquidity profile at March 31, 2018.

Our cash position was $29.1 million relatively unchanged from the $28.9 million reported at the end of 2017. As at March 31, 2018 working capital was $44.8 million down from $120 million as of December 31, 2017. This is a relatively meaningless comparison as I previously stated as the $120 million includes nearly $15 million that were presented as investments at December 31 and are now removed and instead consolidated at March 31. The March 31 numbers also include approximately $30 million of short-term liability that previously didn't exists under prior method of reporting. However, we include this as it is an important metric on a go forward basis to set the company's financial position. Similarly, we show a decrease in our portfolio investments from $92 million at December 31 to $37 million at quarter end again reflecting the change in accounting for MTV and Beretta Farms.

Our total consolidated assets were $179.1 million compared to $121.8 million at the end of 2017 and lastly total equity attributed to the shareholders of the company was $110.1 million down from $120.2 million at the end of last year. Turning now to the income statement on Slide number 12, for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 revenue was $6 million and our cost of sales were $5.7 million resulting in gross profit of $0.3 million. There is no comparative number as the company in its prior form did not produce revenues and cost of sales that are now solely generated from the operations of MTV.

Expenses for the quarter were $1.8 million up from $0.7 million in the first quarter of 2017, with this increase reflecting the consolidation of expenses for the period at MTV. During the quarter, we recorded an unrealized loss on portfolio investments of $6.4 million down from $13.7 million reported in the first quarter of last year. Our net loss from continuing operations was $8 million compared to $14.4 million in the first quarter of 2017 and the net loss from discontinued operations was $0.7 million during the first quarter of 2018. We reported a net loss for the quarter of $8.7 million down from a net loss of $14.4 million in the first quarter of 2017 and on the per share basis both basic and diluted, we reported a net loss per share of $0.01 and for the current quarter compared to a net loss per share of $0.03 in the first quarter of 2017.

I'll now turn the call back to Steve for closing remarks.

Steve Yuzpe

Thank you Michael. We're committed to providing you with timely updates on our progress towards our objectives, particularly as it relates to MTV. On Slide 13, you'll see a list of significant events that will help you measure this progress. They include selection of the EPC contractors and payments for long lead items for the salt leach project expected in early Q3, 2018. Publishing a combined mine plan comprising the pre-feasibility technical report on Papomono Massive and the PEA level technical report and [indiscernible] deposits expected in early Q3, 2018.

Commencement of the new larger scale mining contractor for the open pit in the third quarter of 2018, receipt of permission to construction to salt leach plant also in the third quarter of 2018 and of course regular quarterly updates on the operations. In summary, there are three key objectives that we're working towards in 2018. The first is generating operational cash flow and ramp up of copper capital production at MTV. Underground technical reports and consolidating reports and expected in the third quarter of this year and growth of the open pit mine production should be achieved at some point in the fourth quarter, 2018 with copper production reaching scale for the open pit in 2019.

The second key objective that we continue to work towards is the monetization of legacy assets. We're continuing to work towards exciting our non-core holdings where appropriate as we focus our portfolio on a few material investments. Finally, after we have demonstrated sustainable growth at MTV, we had nearly US$26 million in cash at our disposal that we will either deploy into accretive new investment opportunities, if we believe that is the best way to create shareholder value. Alternatively, we may also use that cash to support existing investments.

That concludes our prepared remarks. We will now turn it back to Andrew to take any questions. Andrew?

