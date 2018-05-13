NeoPhotonics: Be Careful

Shares of NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) have pretty much been rangebound for the better part of the past six months. Bulls would believe that the company is poised to grow substantially once client spending on 100G-plus products gains momentum. That may very well be the case indeed, but there's a major risk factor that the broad swath of long-side investors is probably unaware of that can really hurt NeoPhotonics' business - its massive revenue exposure to Huawei. Let's take a closer look to have a better understanding of it all.

(Source: Bigstockphoto, Image license purchased by author)

Reason to be Concerned

Let me rehash a bit here. The U.S government had imposed sanctions on ZTE (OTC:ZTCOY) last month. This restricted U.S. companies from selling any components to the Chinese telecom giant. Naturally, this hurt ZTE, but its U.S.-based vendors were unnecessarily strangled along as well. Shares of certain U.S.-based component manufacturers - such as Acacia (NASDAQ:ACIA) and Oclaro (NASDAQ:OCLR) having significant sales exposure to ZTE - are down by as much as 20% since U.S. regulators imposed sanctions on the Chinese company. This caused ZTE to shut down (as its products mostly use U.S.-based components) within a month of ban being imposed.

Why should this concern NeoPhotonics and its shareholders? Well, a similar situation appears to be developing for Huawei this time around and NeoPhotonics happens to be one of its prominent vendors.

The Justice Department is reportedly investigating Huawei to see if it violated U.S. sanctions on Iran as well. In fact, it seems like the issue is only escalating further. The Pentagon apparently banned the sales of ZTE and Huawei devices from retail stores on its military bases last week.

Now nobody can say with certainty how all this is going to turn out for Huawei or its American vendors. There is clearly a precedent where ZTE and its vendors were punished severely because the former violated U.S sanctions laws. It's totally possible that Huawei could face a similar fate as well, or maybe U.S. regulators spare this Chinese firm because of some technicalities in their case. So, it's a gray area. But regardless of the outcome, I wanted to inform NeoPhotonics stockholders about this new risk factor.

This begs the question: How much revenue does NeoPhotonics generate by selling components to Huawei?

Magnitude of Risk

For starters, NeoPhotonics has listed Huawei as its biggest customer in all of its most recent nine quarters. I've attached the chart below to put things in perspective. Quite clearly, it highlights the extent of NeoPhotonics' dependency on Huawei and Ciena (NASDAQ:CIEN) when it comes to revenue generation.

(Source: Business Quant)

It's evident that even a temporary hiccup to Huawei's sales orders can wreak havoc on NeoPhotonics' sales. This kind of extreme revenue exposure to a few customers can benefit companies if their customers are ramping up purchases at a healthy rate. But this strategy can also backfire if sales to core customers drop unexpectedly. So, it's a risky position to be in, and NeoPhotonics appears to be on the wrong side of it.

If U.S. regulators impose similar sanctions on Huawei, like they did on ZTE, then NeoPhotonics' sales are bound to drop by somewhere around 40-50%. The B2B segment is hard as it is, and then there's the added complexity of operating in the cutthroat optoelectronics industry. I'm of the opinion that it would take NeoPhotonics many quarters to recoup its lost sales if U.S. regulators decide to impose sanctions on Huawei.

On the other hand, if the regulators spare Huawei, then it's possible that it can go on to capture ZTE's lost business. This could mean more sales for Huawei and potentially also for NeoPhotonics.

Your call of action

When ZTE was hit by sanctions about three weeks ago, shares of Acacia Communications crashed by as much as 33% shortly after. Acacia's sales to ZTE represented about 30% of its overall revenue, so the steep decline in its shares was justified. Jim Cramer went on to blame investors for their losses:

Here's what drives me nuts about this story. We've known this was a risk all along, people. Do not get me wrong, it is fine to speculate in high-risk stocks - you know I think that way, although I haven't liked Acacia for quite some time - but if you're going to take that kind of chance, at the very least, you need to be aware of the risks you're facing... People act surprised, but if investors in Acacia had done any homework, this news would not have come as a shock to them.

I hope this report comes across as the "homework" for NeoPhotonics investors.

NeoPhotonics' risk profile has changed dramatically over the recent weeks. Yes, there's some upside to its shares, but there's also a major potential downside if Huawei gets hit by sanctions. The risk-reward ratio has changed considerably, and the ticker has gone from being a growth play to being a speculative play. Hence, I would recommend readers and investors to reassess their investment rationale in NeoPhotonics.

Author's Note: I'll be covering NeoPhotonics more often in my future reports. Make sure to click that "Follow" button at the top of this page to get a notification as soon as the reports go live. Thanks!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.