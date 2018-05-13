Talend: Expensive Despite Revenue Acceleration

Talend (TLND), the French software company known for its Data Integration Fabric product, is a perfect example of how a lesser-known cloud company can generate outsized returns for investors. Being both domiciled overseas and concentrated in a very esoteric area of infrastructure software, Talend generated barely any buzz when it went public in the summer of 2016 at $18 per share. It popped 50% on its first day of trading, but traded sideways for quite some time, before catching its big break this year. Shares of Talend have rallied an astonishing 50% this year, taking the stock to more than 3x its original IPO price:

After releasing the results of its first quarter, however, Talend shares have pulled back - and in my opinion, this is the first leg of a much-needed pullback in the stock. I first recommended Talend late last year when the stock was trading in the mid-$30s, believing the company to be worth $50 per share - at the time representing a 7.5x forward revenue multiple. Talend has since raced past this price target, and shares are looking richly valued.

Even after Talend's post-Q1 pullback at $57, shares still carry a market cap of $1.67 billion. After taking out the company's balance sheet cash of $95 million and $1 million of debt, it has an enterprise value of $1.58 billion.

The company has also just updated its FY18 guidance range, boosting the forecast by about $2 million to $202.6-204.6 million, representing a 37% y/y growth rate at the midpoint. This puts Talend's current valuation at 7.74x EV/FY18 revenues, a steep multiple to pay for a small-cap company with a limited operating history and wide loss margins. A growth rate in the high 30s is no longer a distinguishing factor, either - since Talend's IPO in 2016, dozens of other SaaS companies have debuted on the public stage with similar or higher growth rates.

Though Talend remains a solid company fundamentally - infrastructure software is a great space to be in, especially this year as Salesforce's (NYSE:CRM) huge $6.5 billion acquisition of MuleSoft at a 14x revenue multiple brought plenty of attention to the industry - the stock is currently at best a hold. A company tracking this closely to 8x forward revenues has very little room for upside, especially in a volatile market. Shares of Talend are priced for perfection, and as seen in this quarter's results which tracked so closely to Wall Street estimates, perfection is not guaranteed.

Let's take a look at Talend's Q1 results:

Figure 1. Talend first quarter earnings

In my opinion, this was a mixed quarter with both positive and negative results to highlight. The strongest results were in the top-line figures - Talend achieved aggressive revenue growth to $46.8 million, representing a 42% y/y growth rate. Analysts in the quarter had only expected $45.6 million, or +39% y/y.

What's especially impressive is the fact that this quarter's growth rate represented a massive acceleration. In fact, this quarter saw the best growth rate for the company since Q1 of last year. Talend's growth rate in each of the past four quarters had been:

Q4: 36% y/y

Q3: 40% y/y

Q2: 41% y/y

Q1: 44% y/y

The fact that Talend has been able to maintain >40% growth even as it stretches toward a ~$200 million run rate is truly impressive. Subscription revenues, the much more important revenue stream due to its near-pure profit margins, saw even stronger growth in the quarter, growing 44% y/y to $39.8 million.

However, that's where the good news halts. Talend was able to hold its overall 76% gross margin in the quarter due to a higher mix of subscription revenues (its professional services revenue stream, which is essentially performed at cost, represented a lower total of the revenue base). However, its subscription gross margins ticked down to just 86.5%, down 230bps from 88.8% in 1Q17.

Of course, Talend already has a best-in-class subscription gross margin in the high 80s, which makes it an envy of the software industry. But if the declining margin is going to be the start of a trend, that's a potential red flag for a company that has yet to hit profitability.

The good news is that Talend made up for the gross margin drop in operating expenses, at least somewhat. Sales and marketing expenses of $26.1 million in the quarter (Talend's largest expense category, similar to other SaaS companies) represented 56% of revenues, down from 60% in 1Q17. As the company continues to scale, it will hopefully continue to capture additional sales efficiency. Total operating margin on an IFRS basis, however, stayed roughly flat at -22% as compared to -21% in 1Q17. The company still has a long way to go in achieving profitability, and Talend has shown that its strong growth is expensive to buy. Pro forma EPS in the quarter of -$0.18 was in line with analysts' expectations.

On the bright side, a large portion of expenses is due to stock-comp, a non-cash charge. Talend managed to grow quarterly free cash flows by more than double in the quarter to $5.1 million, distinguishing it among SaaS peers. Very few companies of its scale (less than $50 million in quarterly revenues) have managed to attain breakeven free cash flows, let alone the 11% FCF margins that Talend achieved this quarter:

Figure 2. Talend FCF

How should investors react?

Talend's Q1 results, despite being a modest beat-and-raise quarter, contained risks along with the positive highlights. The accelerating growth from Q4 to Q1 was especially encouraging to see, but the deterioration in subscription gross margins and the fact that the bottom line was only in line with Wall Street expectations with no improvements to operating margin were less exciting.

At any rate, Talend's sky-high valuation would have us expecting more from the company. Talend investors who have enjoyed the massive year-to-date rise would be wise to lock in gains now. Given how quickly the stock has appreciated this year in the face of mixed results, shares have limited upside from here.

