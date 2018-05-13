BSM Technologies' (BSMZF) CEO Aly Rahemtulla on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

BSM Technologies Inc. (OTC:BSMZF) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call May 11, 2018 8:30 AM ET

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the BSM Technologies' Fiscal 2018 Second Quarter Conference Call. Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that certain matters discussed in today's conference call or answers that may be given to questions asked could constitute forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties relating to BSM's future operational results or business performance.

Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements. The risk factors that could affect results are detailed in BSM's results and public filings, which you can access on SEDAR's database found at sedar.com. Please note that BSM disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements discussed today, and investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. Instructions will be provided at that time for you to queue up for questions. [Operator Instructions] I would like to remind everyone that this conference call is being recorded today, on Friday, May 11 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time.

I would now like to turn the call over to Mr. Aly Rahemtulla, President and Chief Executive Officer of BSM Technologies. Mr. Rahemtulla, please go ahead.

Aly Rahemtulla

Good morning and thank you for joining us on today's call. With me on the line is Louis De Jong, our Chief Financial Officer. Yesterday, after the close of markets, we released results for the 3-month period ending March 31, 2018. Hopefully, you've had a chance to review them. On today's call, I will start with a summary of our operational and financial results. Louis will then discuss our financials in more detail, which I'll follow with some concluding remarks before we open up the call to questions.

I'll begin my comments by reiterating the 3 core organizational imperatives that are the focus of our entire company. These 3 pillars remain the focus points in our strategy around building a platform for future growth. First, we're focusing our efforts on sales success. More specifically, management is working to deliver 10% sustained recurring revenue in subscription growth. We will achieve this goal by selling into new customers in our core markets and continue to grow with our current customers, including cross-selling our product portfolio.

Second, product consolidation. Our focus is around consolidating our core software platforms, completing our transition to being hardware agnostic and continuing to launch leading industry solutions for our core markets. This transition will facilitate the extension of our value proposition to include pre-trip planning, on-trip intelligence, post-trip analytics and will see us empower our customers with leading mobile solutions.

Three, customer engagement. We have a rich set of products and capabilities. Our continued focus is around driving customer touch points to ensure our clients maximize the value proposition associated with our technology. Driving customer engagement is important, as it facilitates reduced churn and accelerates growth with our existing customers. These 3 broad objectives are how we are evaluating our success, and we're confident that they correlate to value creation for all stakeholders.

As discussed last quarter, we continue to invest across the business to execute on our core strategic objectives. Consequently, investors can expect that these investments will continue to show up in our operating expense run rate in the quarters ahead. These investments have given us the opportunity to transform our organization and associated human capital capabilities. As much of this work is now complete, we're starting to see an acceleration in our product-delivering milestones. Our investments in R&D will provide an enhanced product experience for our existing customers and introduce future-rich new product offering to the market, therefore, facilitating the strategic basis for our future success around driving organic growth.

There are few key areas that we track very carefully that give us continued confidence in our direction. One, our pipeline continues to progress across all verticals, including both existing and new clients.

As our industry continues to evolve, it is becoming clear that higher-end technology and analytics are the next frontier. This is exactly where our technology is going at a rapid pace. Although onetime sales were short of our expectations in Q2 and are largely a function of timing, we have a positive outlook as we look forward.

Two, we've made significant progress on our organizational transformation with a particular emphasis around R&D and product. We scaled up and brought on the skill sets we need to execute around our strategic plans. We've developed a footprint in Waterloo, with a number of new employees, are in the process of building out permanent office space. We've also rearchitected our organizational structure and moved at a faster more integrated pace moving forward.

And three. As we build out our mobi. Locate functionality and associated data flows, we've transitioned a significant enterprise client on the new platform with a number of others pending. While we have significant work ahead, the initial feedback we are getting is very positive.

For the quarter, we saw over 3,700 gross new subscribers added to our network. Customer churn of 3,100 resulted in 600 net new subscribers. Although the gross subscriber number was short of our internal expectations and is largely a function of lumpy sales and activation cycles, we are pleased to see our churn trend in the right direction. This is a clear reflection of the efforts we've been making to improve our overall customer experience.

Overall, while gross margins and operating expenses were in line with our plans, we are confident that our strategic focus will facilitate improved overall revenue results moving forward.

We continue our planned transition of BSM into a unique, integrated, scale, vertically focused enterprise that features the value proposition that includes pretrip planning, on-trip intelligence and post-trip analytics. With an integrated product offering, customers will be able to better manage their operational activity such as planning, scheduling, routing and dispatch.

As we execute on our plans, we'll fundamentally change the paradigm of our value proposition, one that will facilitate long-term trusted relationships with all of our customers in all verticals and help us deliver on our growth goals.

With that, I'll pass the call to Louis to take you through our financial results. Louis?

Louis De Jong

Thank you, Aly, and good morning, everyone. In the second quarter of fiscal 2018, we recorded total revenue of $14.8 million compared to $16 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2017 and $14.9 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2018. Lower hardware sales and a weaker U.S. dollar were the primary contributors to the lower quarterly revenue.

Recurring revenue of $11.2 million was in line when compared to the first quarter of this year, and average monthly revenue per subscriber in the current quarter was $22.48 compared to $22.88 in Q1. As Aly mentioned, we added 3,700 new subscribers during the quarter and experienced churn of 3,100. Second quarter subscriber churn of 1.8% is an encouraging data point toward our goal of improved churn metrics. Net subscriber additions of 600 resulted in a March 31 subscriber count of 166,700.

Gross profit margin of 59% was consistent, both on a year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter comparison. Hardware margins of 23% were in line with our expectations and recent performance.

Professional services revenue and gross profit benefited from a nonrecurring engineering project in our rail vertical, leading to the increase in reported gross profit margins for this segment of our business.

During the current quarter, we integrated the finance and admin functions at Mobi, which included the migration of their accounting system onto BSM's enterprise resource planning system. Through this transition, we noted that approximately $200,000 in quarterly run rate operating expenses were more closely tied to revenue-generating activities and are now included in our recurring cost of goods sold. The impact on a consolidated basis was $200,000 decrease to operating expenses with an offsetting increase in recurring cost of goods sold. Recurring gross profit margin of 71% was 2% lower as a result.

Q2 cash operating expenses, net of the reclassification, were $7.3 million. Cash operating expenses were less than in the first quarter of fiscal 2018 as a result of lower sales commissions and other variable compensation levels as well as the cost synergies achieved through the integration of Mobi. Generally, we expect cash operating expenses to be approximately $7.6 million on a quarterly run-rate basis, subject, of course, to fluctuations due to foreign exchange and other variable expenses, such as commissions and performance-based compensation plans.

During the quarter, we revised down to 0, the estimate of the remaining contingent consideration associated with the acquisition of Lat-Lon. This adjustment resulted in a $2.5 million fair value gain on the income statement and equivalent reduction in liabilities on our balance sheet. Although Lat-Lon has not met the full growth targets established at the time of the acquisition, it has become a very important part of our rail product portfolio. We believe the earnout structure of the transaction ultimately resulted in a fair outcome for both parties.

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2018 was $1.6 million with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 10.8%.

During the second quarter, we generated $1.1 million in cash from operations, which included a cash use of $482,000 to fund an increase in working capital. We used $4 million to reduce the amount drawn in our line of credit and a further $432,000 to repurchase and cancel shares under our NCIB. We ended the quarter with cash of $3.3 million, debt of $1.3 million and had an additional $13.5 million of liquidity available on our revolving credit facility.

And with that, I'll turn the call back to Aly.

Aly Rahemtulla

Thanks, Louis. Looking forward to - into the rest of 2018, we will continue to focus on driving success on our 3 core imperatives: sustained organic growth, enhancing our customer engagement and consolidating our core products to address evolving market needs.

To ensure we've achieved these goals, we continue to make targeted investments in the business. Our target of reaching $100 million in annual revenue remains and we're laser-focused on achieving it. As we continue to scale, we expect solid accretion to our bottom line. We expect that we will meet these goals by continue to focus on our core strategic comparatives that will support sustained organic growth and augmenting that growth with targeted acquisitions. We have a strong strategic orientation, a driven and talented team and ample financial flexibility, as we continue to build a bigger and better BSM.

With that, I'll turn the call back to the operator to start the Q&A session.

Doug Taylor

You mentioned the strong sales funnel and pipeline. Can you talk to the amount of bookings that are sitting in your backlog now awaiting deployment?

Aly Rahemtulla

Sure. So, we don't specifically give that data point out. We haven't done so historically. But what I can talk to you about is, in general terms, in each one of the verticals the funnels are strong and we are, we've seen some good flow-through through each one of the sales cycles that we track.

Doug Taylor

Yes, I'm just trying to get a sense of whether the backlog is building, or whether customer decisions are being delayed until they see the new product rollout, things like that.

Aly Rahemtulla

Yes, so I, it's a good point. What we're trying to do is be as iterative as possible with our clients. A number of our largest enterprise clients are, have had an opportunity to see the new platform. In fact, many of them have had an opportunity to actually test it. And we're giving them an opportunity to provide us feedback as we build out the functionality. So, I don't necessarily think that it is an obstacle in terms of closing opportunities in our funnel, as it relates to the new platform. But in general terms, we're seeing positive flow-through through each one of the steps in our sales cycle, and we're confident that, that will result in improved financial results looking forward.

Doug Taylor

Okay. Just wanted to speak about the ARPU numbers a bit. It appears that they're down, at least a little on a constant currency basis. I want to square that up with when you expect the ARPU to actually start increasing again as you roll out your new product, and whether you've had discussion with some of the clients about potentially increasing pricing or adding modules as they become available on the new Mobi platform.

Louis De Jong

Yes, Doug. So, as I, in a constant currency basis, you're right. It has come down a little bit on that, the number that we actually reported, there is a good portion of that fixed in that, that we've tried to isolate. And the balance is a function of the subscribers that come on, on ARPU relative to those that have churned us. If you remember, Q2 a year ago, when we had the significant churn associated with the 2G, and we had talked about the average subscriber coming off at lower ARPU, so we actually saw ARPU rise in the quarter despite the lower number of subs.

A number of those were rail customers in the railcar side of business, which were lower ARPU. And we've been able to bring a number of them back online throughout the year. So, you're seeing a little bit of a function of that of what we're adding as a mix issue as opposed to necessarily evidence of pricing pressure. Your comment about whether we are, have plans to upsell existing customers additional functionality, that's very much part of the story. And we're getting closer to being able to see some of that actually realize itself. There are discussions. We haven't been able to point to it yet. But we do believe that will be a significant part of the story going forward.

Doug Taylor

So, is it fair to say from your commentary there that we expect ARPU to begin moving higher or stabilizing through the back half of the year, given the timing of the mix issues?

Louis De Jong

Yes, it's very much a function of what comes on. So, as we add subscribers, depending our day in the asset-tracking side of the business or the railcar side of the business versus the full functionality of routing, scheduling, planning. So, it will be very dependent on what is added. But we would expect to -- based on things in our pipeline, we would expect to see things to be reasonably constant here in the near term, FX adjusted.

Doug Taylor

Okay, thanks. I’ll pass the line.

Nick Agostino

Yes, good morning. So, I guess, I just wanted to zero in on a comment, Aly you made earlier about building out a presence in Waterloo. I also noticed on your website that you guys are actively hiring, I think there's about 16 postings that I see currently on your website for either Waterloo or Burnaby. Can you just maybe give a little bit of color as to -- because they seem to be good senior-level R&D personnel. I'm just wondering what's the readthrough here, as you guys are getting towards the tail end of doing the whole Mobi integration and launching out new products? What's the driving factor behind the Waterloo presence and the hiring? Is it maybe a little bit of retooling of the current skill set, or is the buildout of R&D and other potentials?

Aly Rahemtulla

It's very much around a top-talent philosophy across the entire enterprise. And our general approach is irrespective of location, we're looking for the best possible talent we can bring online. What we've found, for a number of good reasons, we found that we've been hiring a lot of people in Waterloo, based on the network and fierce influence of our CTO and obviously, just the deep talent that is there. So, we're thrilled with the way that story has evolved. And as we've been bringing on all this top talent, very much we've been thinking about whether the skill sets we need as we continue this transformation of our business. And we've been very successful at being able to tell that story to the top talent and have them join the team, and we look forward to those contributions that we expect to see from those new people in the periods ahead.

Nick Agostino

Okay. And then, I guess, just on the OpEx side, just given this tiring. Am I to read that you expect OpEx to go higher as a result? Or it stays stable, which it, essentially, says that your -- to your point around looking for top talent, it's a little bit of a retooling exercise.

Louis De Jong

Yes, so Nick, it's -- we do expect OpEx to trend up a little bit from what we just reported. So, we reported 7 3 [ph] and we think that number is going to be, on a steady-state basis, is closer to 7 6. And if you noticed that's down a little bit from my estimate in Q1. So, there is -- a portion of this is retooling. And a portion of it is, we added some immediate capacity through outside contractors, and some of the open recs that you're seeing are actually meant to replace some contracting. So, it'll have less of an impact on OpEx than you might otherwise think if it was just a net add.

Nick Agostino

Okay great, that’s was it. Thank you.

Blair Abernethy

Thanks very much. So, Aly, just want to maybe dig in a little more on the rail vertical if we could. Could you just give us a current view of the landscape, both on your, sort of, core utility vehicle side? Where that is? Where your penetration is? Is it still increasing? For a number of years, we've talked about expanding or the opportunity to leverage the utility vehicle side into the railcars. How are you looking at that now, and who would be your competitors, your key competitors, in the railcar side of the market?

Aly Rahemtulla

So, we've continued to see significant strength in the rail space over the last number of periods. We - as you pointed out, Blair, we initially started in the rail vertical, focused on utility vehicles, rail-support vehicles, and that's a business that's grown for us over time. The current sphere of orientation is very much around compliance, but we continue to grow that subset of the business. But as we've transitioned our story to be able to have products that are unlike many other areas of the rail vertical and when you layer on and you kind of look at what is in our funnel. There is very significant activity around the intermodal side of the rail market. If you think about chassis, you think about railcars, you think about containers. We have a number of pretty interesting opportunities that we are working on there, but we also are being able to successfully talk about some of our advanced analytical capabilities, as it relates to rail. And that's a story I think will be quite interesting for BSM in the quarters ahead as well. But we - in general terms, we expect growth will continue in rail and specifically, I think, if you look at where that growth is going to happen, it's going to happen on the railcar side, it's going to happen on the container and chassis side, and we're going to be able to layer on some of our advanced analytics capabilities.

Blair Abernethy

Okay, great. And then, just turning back to the product side of things. Can you give us some sense of timing quarter wise or back half of this year, first half of next year? What - where - what's the timing on some of the major components that are going to be generally available that you guys can start to maybe convert some of this pipeline?

Aly Rahemtulla

Well, a lot of the development we're doing is iterative. So, it's not spend a year developing something and then release it. It is looking at the platform, building out certain features and function that will address a certain market, and then working with our clients and then expanding from there. So that's very much the approach in our expectation, as we get into the summer. We'll be able to launch new features, new functions that will address certain market, and we'll expand from there. We're already starting to - as I mentioned in my comments, we've had one very large customer in the service space move over to the new platform, and the results are - the feedback are quite positive. But there is more work to be done to be able to continue to add additional customers in different verticals. The way we're thinking about it is, the service space has the fewest gaps as relates to, kind of, the location telemetry functionality. And so that is our initial focus and has been our focus for a period of time. From there we'll expand the focus to the construction and rail space. And last, the last market that we'll build out is in the government space because it's the most complex in terms of future gaps and so forth.

Blair Abernethy

Okay, that's helpful. And if I was to ask the same question a slightly different way, if you were to characterize this in, let's say, baseball terms, in terms of the integration of the platforms, what inning are you in?

Aly Rahemtulla

We're in the middle of the ballgame. And we're, it's a really good place for us to be, because when we were telling this story initially in the early innings, there's a lot more risk and uncertainty around timing and around whether we'd be able to get the data to flow and get the features right. But given where we're at now in terms of the development cycles and the conversations and testing that we've done with clients. We're feeling more confident and we are at a point, particularly, given the organizational investments that we've made. We're at a point that we believe we'll going to be able to move at a faster more accelerated rate in the periods ahead.

Blair Abernethy

Okay, great. And Louis, just, I'm sorry, I haven't been through the MD&A at this point, but can you just give an overview, where are you in terms of earnouts from prior acquisitions? Are we all done now? Or is it, is there anything else outstanding?

Louis De Jong

There is less than $200,000 of cash accounts left.

Blair Abernethy

Okay. And are you guys, in terms of new M&A, are you, where, how are you positioning yourselves right now? Are you actively looking? Or are you still focused internally on the products integration?

Louis De Jong

That focus, definitely, is on product integration. We are, we do keep an eye on what is, what's around. We've not identified any material points of weakness where we think we're going to need M&A to execute against. But we do keep an eye on just, sort of, what might be out that may be of interest. But at this stage we don't have anything in the near term that we would expect to be in a position to talk about.

Doug Taylor

Just one follow-up. Could you update us on what, if any, the impact from network trend downs might be this year? I think you mentioned there was a potential for something come offline early this year?

Aly Rahemtulla

So, the CDMA network in Canada, and officially that was scheduled to go down in April of 2018, and that didn't happen as we expected. Our conversations with the appropriate stakeholders are leading us to conclude it'll be at some point in 2019. And just as a reminder of our 166,000 subscribers, about 4000 of them are still on the CDMA network with a reasonable degree of concentration with one client. And we continue to have positive constructive dialogues with all of the clients, particularly, the one with significant concentration.

Operator

Blair Abernethy

One more that I forgot. Louis, just on the winter operations seasonality, can you just give us a view as to sequentially how much impact did it have this quarter over the December quarter? And then what are you expecting in the June quarter?

Louis De Jong

Yes, there is limited seasonality between the previous 2 quarters. So that those are the 2 peak quarters for winter ops. And we will start to see a decline in our Q3, and then bottom out in Q4. So, your expectation is about $150,000 to $175,000 next quarter that we would expect to see from a seasonality, as some of these winter vehicles start to go into summer maintenance mode.

Blair Abernethy

Okay, great. Thank you.

Aly Rahemtulla

Thanks again for joining us on the call this morning. I like to thank investors for their continued support, and we look forward to sharing our progress through the rest of the year. Thank you.

