Weekly Oil Markets Recap - Iran Deal Is Gone, What's Next?

Iran deal is gone, but the impact to global oil supplies may be somewhat limited.

WTI finished the week higher by 1.41%, and another multi-year high.

It was quite a chaotic week for oil trading. President Trump alerted everyone that he would make a public announcement on Tuesday about whether or not the US will stay in the Iran Nuclear Deal. Up to the announcement, Israel's Channel 10 first leaked on Monday that the U.S. may stay in the Iran deal sending oil prices tumbling. Then on Tuesday, CNN released a headline that Trump wasn't going to pull out the U.S. out of the Iran deal, which sent oil tumbling another $3/bbl.

Well, on Tuesday, President Trump did pull the US out of the Iran deal, and with that, all said and done, the overwhelming view from the consensus is that this is bullish for the oil markets.

But for close followers of our articles, we wrote on March 23rd that with John Bolton in as the new National Security Advisor, the Iran Nuclear Deal is a goner. And while we are one of the biggest oil bulls out there, we also acknowledged that the impact to oil supplies may be very limited as Iran will have other ways to get the barrels in the market. We wrote:

All-in-all, John Bolton's appointment won't have much of a "real impact" to global oil supplies. No, far from it, and even for oil bulls such as ourselves, we know that even if the US steps back from the Iran nuclear deal, Iran will still be able to produce ~3.7 to ~3.8 million b/d. Its exports will be impacted by logistical timing, but will probably remain within 100k to 200k b/d around current capacity.

Iran's oil exports will likely be impacted in the coming months as international buyers turn to other suppliers for barrels. Eni has already announced that at the end of 2018, it will not renew the deal to buy oil from Iran. Other traders will likely announce similar agreements, and Energy Aspects think the impact to Iran's oil exports will be around ~400k b/d.

We do expect to see a decrease in Iran's oil exports, but simultaneously, we may see an increase in Iraq's oil export. Iran will likely find ways to ship its oil through Iraq, and there is concrete evidence to demonstrate that post the lifting of the Iranian sanctions in early 2016, Iraq's oil exports fell while Iran's rose.

Nonetheless, the worry in the market is the known unknown of what Iran will do next. Will geopolitical tensions between Iran and Israel/Saudi worsen following this? Will Iran turn to military conflicts to further escalate dire tensions in the Middle East?

What we do know for certain is that with global oil storage cushion falling, any geopolitical turmoil will send prices higher near-term. In addition, Iran's plan to increase oil production is now in jeopardy as international oil companies become reluctant to invest in an uncertain environment.

With Iran deal gone, what's next?

In our 2018 oil price forecast article, we wrote that the second half of 2018 will finally see the consensus realize the declines in non-OPEC ex-US supplies. The example we gave was Brazil's oil production forecast.

Coming into 2018, consensus and IEA expected Brazil's oil production to increase by ~400k b/d. Not that we have 3-months of oil production data out of Brazil, oil production has actually been lower y-o-y rather than the growth many expected.

But should you even be surprised by this?

As we said in the tweet above, Brazil has never once met its production guidance. It has been overly optimistic every year, and yet, energy agencies like IEA take Petrobras's word for it.

Nonetheless, the attention from the investment community and media will turn increasingly towards the disappointments in monthly oil production figures from the non-OPEC ex-US crowd as we had predicted. The "Rodney Dangerfield" barrels will come home to roost and it will spell the end of the "lower for longer" crowd so reliant on growth from US shale. Sell-side analysts will be forced to recognize that production growth from US shale will only be sufficient to offset production declines everywhere else prompting the investment community to start considering the possibilities of "higher for longer".

It will be a pivotal inflection point for the oil market and energy stocks. Reflexivity will play its normal role of creating a positive feedback loop, and higher oil prices will knock some senses to the stubborn psychologically biased oil bears.

