Canadian Natural Gas - Where We Are, Where We Are Going, And The Opportunities And Risks That Lie Ahead

While Canadian natural gas producers appear cheap on the surface, the investment is still not "obvious" yet.

The near-term prospects remain dim due to bottleneck issues, but new LNG projects after 2020 could provide the green-light for investors.

Canadian natural gas is the bane of our existence.

That’s how we summed it up in our mea culpa report back in December 2017. In the business of investing, it’s not easy to cut your losses, and it’s even harder both psychologically and emotionally to revisit the same very sector that you lost money in. Yet, that’s exactly why we keep such a close eye on the natural gas sector whether it’s from the daily natural gas articles we write, or the monthly letters from Peyto’s President and CEO, Darren Gee. Never have we seen a sector so hated and unloved like the Canadian natural gas sector, and this fact alone warrants our attention.

In this report, you will find the discussions on the challenges of Canadian natural gas and the potential opportunities that come along with it. We will discuss how the current gas price environment remains a detriment to even the lowest cost natural gas producers, but the recent political pressure on British Colombia has ignited new debates from oil exports to LNG projects.

To sum up our analysis of the current set-up for Canadian natural gas producers – while things remain gloomy today (via takeaway bottlenecks), there are now lights at the end of the tunnel. And for opportunistic investors, Canadian natural gas producers may become a buy when the fundamentals become “obvious.”

Where we are today…

Canadian natural gas storage is nowhere near as bad as it was last year. You can see in the chart above that Western Canadian natural gas storage is basically touching the 5-year average last week, and the total storage draws since the start of the heating season have been significantly higher than the past.

Breaking down the storage by region, you can see that East coast storage is now at a deficit of 20.9 Bcf, while the West remains in a small surplus.

As for AECO gas prices, the situation remains rather dire.

Source: BMO

Prompt AECO gas prices are at a low of C$0.85/GJ as heating demand starts to decrease. The injection season months are only averaging C$1.08/GJ, an insufficient gas price even for the lowest cost natural gas producer. And the 2018-2019 winter heating season gas prices are also unbelievably low at C$1.99/GJ.

The natural gas curve has also compressed so much that if these prices were to last, we estimate at least 65% of the natural gas producers in Canada will either go out of business or require some sort of capital infusion. This, of course, assumes the same production level, which won’t be the case given that as high-cost producers exit the market, supplies will naturally decline.

But the bad news of today doesn’t just end with terrible AECO gas pricing. Canada’s US counterparts are still ramping up production, which is forcing AECO basis differentials wider (pricing economics).

As US natural gas production is on the rise, the prospects for even natural gas prices have severely dampened pushing US natural gas producers to multi-year lows. This sort of situation can only be described as a “lose-lose” outcome.

By our estimate, if US natural gas production exits 2018 at ~83.5 Bcf/d, the natural gas market will be oversupplied by ~2 Bcf/d until the end of 2018 when new LNG projects are slated to come on. This 2 Bcf/d of oversupply could also put additional pressure on AECO basis differential (the difference between AECO and Henry Hub). Looking at the natural gas price curve, traders have already started to reflect the potential surplus in the market as May to October 2018 are showing AECO gas prices to average C$1.08/GJ, a pittance.

In an article titled, “Natural Gas - Do We Have Enough Gas In Storage For 2018 To 2019 Winter?” We arrived at the conclusion that the natural gas market will still have plenty of gas in storage even if summer 2018 turns out to be bullish. This presents a dire short-term outlook for the prospects of not just US natural gas prices, but Canadian natural gas prices as well.

What is the verdict then?

If Lower 48 production continues to trend upwards at the pace we have seen thus far in 2018, then the oversupplied natural gas market will last into the end of 2018. This means the market fundamentals will remain bearish for at least another 7 months.

Where are we going?

Given the situation we laid out, both the US and Canada’s natural gas market fundamentals will remain tilted to the bear side in the short-term. But does that mean US or Canadian natural gas producers will never become a buy again? No, and there is a light at the end of the tunnel.

LNG exports expected to pave the way for future energy demand increases…

US natural gas exports have been on the rise and are expected to substantially increase by the end of 2019. Since the start of 2015, US natural gas exports have risen 5-fold as a percent of total demand.

While at its current juncture, US natural gas exports as a total percent of demand can easily be trumped by weather volatility. Weather-related demand variables will keep dominating a big portion of how much demand increases and decreases, but by our estimate, US natural gas exports will reach 20% of total demand by this time next year. As total export demand rises in the US, the weather-induced demand volatility will start to skew more and more to the bull side. If structural demand represents 20% of total demand, even during periods of low demand, the base gas demand will be so high that if the weather turns bullish, total stress on the storage system will rise leading to more potential price volatility.

According to the EIA, US natural gas storage facilities only increased capacity by 0.7% in 2017 to a total of 4.725 Tcf. And next year, total demand is expected to rise by close to 10% making the storage capacity increase insufficient to meet the growing needs for US natural gas.

Source: EIA

As you can see in the chart above, LNG export capacity increases start in Q4 2018 and increases by a massive 5 Bcf/d by the end of 2019. But we don’t think it ends there.

In a presentation Shell gave on LNG in February, the firm highlighted how there will be a massive shortage ahead for LNG supplies by the middle of 2025.

This deficit is also reflecting the recent change from China to focus more of its energy efforts on natural gas, and the need for more LNG.

Experts previously anticipated the global LNG market to be well oversupplied by 2020 but given the recent changes from China and other emerging countries, LNG will be undersupplied, and this has started to reflect in LNG spot cargo pricing.

Going forward then, you can see that the lack of LNG liquefaction capacity increases post-2019 will present a major headache for LNG suppliers like Shell.

This has presented Shell with an ultimatum, which is where will the company look to increase LNG liquefaction capacity next? The answer – Canada.

In February, Shell gave a presentation on the LNG outlook and gave a more upbeat tone on the prospects of approving the final investment decision (FID) on the Canadian LNG project. The LNG Canada Project is jointly owned by Shell, Mitsubishi, Korea Gas, and PetroChina.

This project was first delayed in 2016 due to the lack of clarity in the global LNG market (concerns over energy prices and oversupply) and also the energy unfriendly business environment in British Colombia. One of the regulations that were in place that prevented Shell from going forward with the LNG Canada project was the burdensome federal tariffs of up to 45.8 percent on imports of fabricated industrial steel components. Shell was hoping to import LNG modules from China and assemble them in Kitimat. The steel portion accounts for half of the weight of a typical module and 20% of the value.

But the recent political pressure ranging from Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain and the substantial blow out in Canadian heavy oil prices have started to grapple the nation’s attention on its uncompetitive energy industry. The blowout in Canadian heavy oil prices may be the greatest blessing ever bestowed upon the Canadian energy sector, as previously neglected issues become front and center discussion points.

We are also seeing the heightened awareness translate into more accommodative policies from British Colombia in relations to the LNG Canada project. Since the Shell presentation, BC’s ruling government, NDP, announced a series of tax cuts aimed at ensuring Shell goes ahead with the FID. According to media reports:

The breaks offered by BC’s New Democrat Party (NDP), which has formed a minority coalition government with the Green Party, include foregoing up to US$4.7Bn in potential tax revenues over 40 years and exempting projects from a scheduled US$15.60 per tonne of carbon levy until 2021. Project developers will also be exempted from having to pay provincial sales taxes up front, in exchange for paying back the due amounts over 20 years once they start to report profits. In addition, government-owned BC Hydro will reduce its power rate for LNG facilities, levying instead standard industrial charges for electricity.

With the recent tax cut announcement, we believe that the more accommodative policies will allow Shell to go ahead with this massive $40 billion LNG project. We will know the answer for sure sometime around June 30, when the four consortiums arrive at an investment decision.

The potential for this LNG project cannot be understated, however. If approved, the facility will be able to export as much as 4 Bcf/d by 2023 – 2024, or nearly 1/3 rd of Canada’s current natural gas demand.

We estimate that if the US natural gas market becomes adequately supplied by the end of 2019 and production only steadily trends higher. Henry Hub prices could start averaging back above $3/MMBtu. This should leave the AECO basis differential to average $1/Mcf during the course of 2019 to 2023, which given the current exchange rate environment would translate into prices around C$2.50/Mcf, significantly higher than where AECO is at today.

By the start of the Shell LNG project, we think the AECO basis differential could narrow to $0.50/Mcf giving AECO a boost to C$3+/Mcf.

But it’s not obvious yet… so we would rather wait.

In the eyes of market participants, however, the outlook for Canadian natural gas is far from rosy. For one, US natural gas market concerns have pushed investors further and further away from the market. And judging by the disastrously low prices in Canadian natural gas, investors have all but given up on this sector. Even the legendary Peyto Exploration is trading at a pittance to where it was just 2-years ago.

But it’s times like these that we need to build out a roster of names that we would pounce on when the opportunity is right. The goal posts that we look for when we would pull the trigger on Canadian natural gas names will be the following.

More LNG projects get announced in the US bolstering the prospects of tighter natural gas fundamentals in the US. A potential slowdown in US natural gas production. This could open up for a tighter market without the need for new demand drivers. Shell LNG FID in the second half of 2018 will at least change sentiment from disaster to slightly more positive. Technical charts on Canadian natural gas producers starting to bottom out. (We are now starting to see some signs of this, example here.) The fundamentals will be obviously bullish, because prompt prices will rise, and demand drivers will be on the horizon. The same playbook that happened in oil should be expected here.

Overall, as we look forward, the 5-points we made above will help us guide our next step of whether to invest in Canadian natural gas producers again. We currently hold a position in Bellatrix (BXE), but this position also resembles another element of the energy bet, which is that higher oil prices are coming. By our estimate, a $70/bbl WTI pricing environment will allow the liquids portion of the company’s overall production mix to dominate cash flow and dampen the impacts of low gas prices.

We think more and more Canadian natural gas producers will shift into a more liquid focus, and dry gas production, as a result, will start to decrease. The supply decrease, while hard to quantify at the moment, will inevitably lead to a tighter market and higher prices. But we would need to start seeing signs of that like how we saw in the oil markets.

In the short-term, the prospects for AECO gas remains dim, but if Shell’s LNG project gets the go-ahead, we think the light at the end of the tunnel could only get brighter. We think this could present a very attractive investment theme down the road.

