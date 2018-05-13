Is Tesla's Bankruptcy Risk Really Same As Ford And GM?

On Friday, Seeking Alpha author Kwan-Chen Ma published an article where he compared bankruptcy and default probabilities of Tesla (TSLA), Ford (F) and GM (GM) to reach the conclusion that the three companies have similar risks. While I agree with a few of the author's assessments, there are parts where I differ, so I decided to write this article as a rebuttal.

First of all, I'll talk about the parts where I agree with the author. I agree with Kwan-Chen Ma that Tesla's risk of bankruptcy in the near future is small. I'd call this scenario "possible but unlikely" to be exact.

I also agree with the author that Altman's Z-score can be a great tool in predicting bankruptcy risk of a company. As a matter of fact, one study done in 2008 looked at Altman's Z-scores for several companies that went bankrupt or "near-bankrupt" during the recession, and this metric was an even better predictor of bankruptcy than credit ratings.

Where I differ with the author is the method chosen in order to calculate the Z-score for each of the three companies because I don't believe it offers an apples-to-apples comparison. Let me explain why. Ford and General Motors are manufacturing companies just like Tesla, but there is one major difference between the first two and the last one. Ford and GM own their own credit companies (Ford Credit and GM Credit), and these credit companies operate like a bank. Ford and GM issue credits to their customers and most of the debt in balance sheets of these companies belong to these credit segments. For example, Ford's current long-term debt totals $105 billion but only $12 billion of it belongs to Ford's automotive business. The rest of the debt ($93 billion) belongs to Ford Credit.

But why does this make so much difference? Because of the nature of their business, banks tend to have much lower Z scores. Below, you'll see Z scores of several major American banks (Citigroup (NYSE:C), Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS)) and notice that Z scores are extremely low. Does this mean all the major banks in America are about to go bankrupt? I'd hope not. My point is that the fact that Ford and GM operate their own credit segments (basically financing banks) that skew their results significantly.

C Altman Z-Score (TTM) data by YCharts

What if we calculate Ford's Z-score without its Credit segment.

Z-Score = 1.2A + 1.4B + 3.3C + 0.6D + 1.0E

Where:

A = working capital/total assets

B = retained earnings/total assets

C = earnings before interest and tax/total assets

D = market value of equity/total liabilities

E = sales/total assets

-----

A = (16,326 / 102,885)* 1.2

B = (21,218 / 102,885) * 1.4

C = (7,300 / 102,885) * 3.3

D = (44,598 / 82,879) * 0.6

E = (145,653 / 102,885) * 1.0

-----

A = 0.19

B = 0.29

C = 0.23

D = 0.53

E = 1.41

Total = 2.65 (versus 1.14)

---

Now let's do the same for GM.

A = (8,651 / 116,075) * 1.2

B = (17,627 / 116,075 ) * 1.4

C = (9,005 / 116,075 ) * 3.3

D = (51,990 / 95,565) * 0.6

E = (133,449 / 116,075 ) * 1.0

Total = 1.88 (versus 1.14)

---

In order to calculate these values into probabilities, I clicked on the link the author provided in his article, but there is no mention of the formula in that link. Instead, I clicked on a research paper written by Mr. Altman himself and found the formula.

This makes a huge difference because at a Z-score of 1.14, your 5-year probability of default is as high as 24% while at a Z-score of 1.88 (GM) this drops to 14% and at 2.65 (Ford) it drops to 6% for the same period. This really matters.

At the end of the day, while Altman's Z score is a great tool, it is just one data point. We can look at multiple data points to determine financial health and solvency of a company. For example, "Cash Flow from Operations/Liabilities" is a good metric that shows how well a company can cover its liabilities with its operating cash flow. In this metric, Ford is at 17.3% and GM is at 19.0% while Tesla is at negative 4%.

F CFO to Current Liabilities (TTM) data by YCharts

Other metrics I like to look at in determining solvency of a manufacturing company are return on equity, return on capital deployed, return on invested capital and return on assets because these metrics show me how well a company is managing investors' money. In return on equity, Ford scores 23.15% while GM scores a negative 13.4% and Tesla scores a negative 49.8%. In return on capital employed, GM scores 7.48%, Ford scores 5.65% and Tesla scores negative 10.50%. In return on invested capital, Ford beats both GM and Tesla handily but Tesla is in the bottom. Finally, in return on assets, Tesla gets a pretty bad rating of negative 8.66% versus Ford's 3.06% and GM's negative 2.40%. Between the three companies, Ford is the healthiest, GM is struggling a bit and Tesla is struggling pretty badly.

F Return on Equity (TTM) data by YCharts

By the way, even if we were to agree with Tesla bulls that "Tesla's bankruptcy risk is the same as Ford and GM", this isn't bullish for the company because Ford and GM currently trade for a deep discount (both companies enjoy a single-digit P/E and price to book values as low as 1.5), and if Tesla is in the same risk class as them, it deserves a deep discount too. So, either way Tesla doesn't deserve this huge price premium it currently enjoys.

F Price to Book Value data by YCharts

Conclusion

While I agree that Altman's Z score is a great tool for predicting financial risk probability for companies, one has to remove Ford Credit and GM Credit data from the equation in order to get an apples-to-apples comparison between Ford, GM and Tesla because Altman's Z score tends to treat banks and financial companies very harshly due to the nature of their business and a significant portion of Ford and GM operate like a bank, thus bringing their Z-scores artificially.

I don't think either of the three companies is at risk of bankruptcy. I think all three will survive and all three will be fine. On valuation basis, Tesla carries a pretty large investment risk compared to the other two companies because the other two companies currently trade at a deep discount (at single-digit P/E and 1.5 times their book value) while Tesla trades at a massive premium.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I'm long GM and short TSLA through options.