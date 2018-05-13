Lowe's Could Easily Double Its Dividend

Lowe's free-cash-flow generation is a sight to see, and it covers dividends paid quite nicely. We think Lowe's could probably double its dividend and not think twice about it.

By The Valuentum Team

We've been wrong about the home improvement retailers for some time. We thought that their business models would succumb once again to the cyclicality of the housing markets, as they did during the bloodbath of the Great Recession of last year, but so far things have been really good. Many markets across the US have been on an upward trajectory since the fallout of last decade, and we thought we would have witnessed another downturn by now. The housing markets are even holding up well as interest rates are rising, and while homeowners may no longer view their houses as a long-term investment to generate wealth, this evolving and ever-changing view hasn't impacted the emotional connection everyone seems to have with their homes--and where there is an emotional connection, consumers have a greater willingness to repair and maintain even aging housing stock.

Of late, there have been a lot of good things happening at Lowe's (LOW), the second-largest home improvement retailer after Home Depot (HD). The company continues to put the customer first, and management has set it a priority to build trust with the customer inside and outside their homes. Lowe's omni-channel strategy is paying off, and the home improvement retailer continues to make in-roads with the Pro customer, which continues to spend at a pace in excess of the company average at Lowe's locations across the US. Lowe's is also not afraid of scooping up valuable assets, namely the acquisition of Maintenance Supply and Central Wholesalers, the latter as it seeks to enhance its relationship with the Pro customer and better serve the multi-family industry.

We've been generally pleased with progress related to its integration of RONA, too, a Canadian retailer of home improvement products and services. Other retailers such as Target (TGT), for example, have had a lot of trouble in Canada, but Lowe's is doing quite well, from where we stand. It is even transitioning some RONA stores into Lowe's branded stores, and we think this is the right move over the long haul, as it will save on marketing costs and continue to build Lowe's brand equity in Canada. During 2017, RONA achieved its strongest annual comparable store sales growth rate in more than a dozen years. Management is so excited about integration efforts that it expects to double operating profitability in Canada by 2021, andi ambitious but seemingly achievable goal based on current performance. Lowe's is turning a lot of heads.

Lowe's At A Glance

Image Source: Lowe's (pdf)

• Lowe’s is the world’s second largest home improvement retailer. It operates over 1,800 stores in the US, roughly 300 in Canada, and ~10 in Mexico. The company strives to be customers’ first choice for home improvement, and it serves approximately 16 million customers a week. It was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in North Carolina.

• Lowe's is a fantastic company, and one that continues to benefit from the housing recovery. We're expecting the home improvement retail group to continue outperforming the broader retail space, which continues to struggle, thanks in part to the lack of a meaningful online threat at this point in time. Amazon (AMZN) may never be able to crack the code to put Lowe's back against the wall like it has to other retailers. Though Lowe's has given up some gross margin during the past few years (and it may have been most apparent during its fourth-quarter 2017 results), revenue growth has been solid, and the company has been able to keep driving its operating margin higher by cutting overhead and improving efficiency (see image above).

• Lowe's expects to continue reaping the benefits of a fundamentally solid macro environment as healthy GDP growth and strong consumer balance sheets bode well for home improvement spending. Employment gains, rising incomes, home price appreciation, and housing turnover are all driving positive momentum for home improvement retailers as well.

• Lowe’s plans to continue to grow sales through improving its customer experience as it continues to develop omni-channel capabilities. It has additional opportunity in improving its product and service offering for the Pro customer. Pros represent nearly 50% of the home improvement market, while only accounting for ~30% of Lowe's customer base.

• Aside from return on invested capital (which came in at 18.8% during 2017 based on management's calculations, above any reasonable estimate of its cost of capital), one of the key metrics we look at in the retail space is 'sales per selling square foot.' For Lowe's, this metric has steadily advanced since 2009 and sits at $320, as of 2017 (it was under $250 in 2010). Lowe's is customer-focused with an emphasis on simplicity as it helps consumers tackle large projects.

• Though we have been wrong with respect to the duration of the strengthening performance of Lowe's for the past many years, we still believe its performance is cyclical. During 2008 and 2009, for example, Lowe's same store sales declined 7.2% and 6.7% (negative), respectively, a fairly steep consecutive stacked comp. For the past 5 years, however, Lowe's same-store-sales growth have consistently been north of 4%.

Lowe's Could Easily Double Its Dividend

Image Source: Valuentum

Lowe's is simply a free-cash-flow generating powerhouse. During the past three years, the company has generated $5.1 billion, $5.6 billion, and $4.8 billion in operating cash flow, while capital expenditures have hovered around the $1.1-$1.2 billion mark over the same time period, revealing tremendous free cash flow generation well in excess of cash dividends paid running at a ~$1.3 billion annual run rate. We think Lowe's could easily double its dividend payment and still have room with respect to free cash flow generation to keep up a decent buyback pace, if it so chooses. The company yields ~2%. Here's an excerpt from our Dividend Report:

Key Strengths Lowe's has had a great deal of success riding the strength of the home improvement market in recent years, and it does not expect to slow down in the near term. Comparable store sales growth of ~3.5% and GAAP earnings per share of $5.40-$5.50 are expected in the company's fiscal 2017. Free cash flow generation (averaging $4 billion from fiscal 2015-2017) is the basis of the firm's dividend strength, covering annual run rate cash dividend obligations of nearly $1.3 billion as of fiscal 2017 multiple times over. Dividend growth has been nothing short of impressive in recent years at Lowe's, and we expect more of the same, albeit at a slower rate, in the near term.

Potential Weaknesses Perhaps the largest threat to Lowe's long-term dividend health is the combination of its large net debt load (~$16.3 billion as of the end of fiscal 2017 inclusive of short term debt) and the potential weakening of free cash flow should the home improvement market hit a snag. We don't expect demand for the home improvement retail industry to continue at its current pace forever, and when it slows, Lowe's weak balance sheet health could amplify the negative impact. Share repurchases, an imprudent allocation of capital in our view given the lack of valuation opportunity we have been seeing in shares, have eaten up an average of ~$3.6 billion in cash over the past three years that could have been used to grow the dividend or shore up the firm's balance sheet.



Lowe's last increased its dividend at a double-digit pace in July of last year, so another raise may be announced over the summer if things continue to go well for the home improvement retailer. The company's longtime CEO Robert Niblock has announced plans to retire, and while the search for a new CEO continues, we think the board has a pretty good idea of the pace that it can up the payout.

Conclusion

Image Source: Valuentum

Though Lowe's has faced some gross-margin pressure in recent years, we don't think it spells disaster by any stretch. The company has shown in the past that it can drive efficiency gains and reduce overhead to enhance operating margins to further leverage top-line expansion. We're anxiously awaiting the announcement of a new CEO, but we think the board knows what it's doing, so there should be no surprises. The biggest issue with respect to Lowe's continues to be, in our view, performance during a downturn in the economy, which wreaked havoc on the company's same-store-sales performance during the Financial Crisis. Though the economy is cyclical, we doubt we'll see a fallout like the credit crunch again anytime soon. We value shares of Lowe's at ~$80, modestly lower than where they are currently trading. Dividend growth investors should keep a close eye on the company.

