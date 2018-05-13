PHK: Where Do We Go From Here?

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to articulate why I believe the Pimco High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) is not an attractive investment option at its current market price. PHK's premium has risen substantially in the past few months, and the fund is currently the third most expensive Pimco CEF available. Despite a soaring share price, the fund's NAV has actually declined short-term, which is a bad sign for a high premium fund. Furthermore, PHK has negative undistributed net investment income (UNII), which has gotten worse since my last review, which shows the fund is moving in the wrong direction in this key area. This is especially worrisome for PHK because the fund has a history of distribution cuts. If another cut were to happen, current investors would feel quite a bit of pain.

Background

First, a little about PHK. PHK is a closed-end fund whose investment objective is to seek high current income as a primary focus and capital appreciation as a secondary objective. It invests a substantial portion of assets in a variety of mortgage-related securities and also high yield credit. Currently, the fund trades at $7.98/share and pays a monthly distribution of $.08/share, which translates to an annual yield of 12.03%. My last review for PHK was at the start of February, and I advised investors to avoid the fund because it appeared substantially overpriced. Put simply, my call was wrong. Although the fund was expensive, that did not prevent investors from pouring in, and the fund has returned over 9% in roughly three and a half months. This is very strong short-term performance, to say the least. However, underlying metrics are not improving, it has simply been a result of new investors pushing the share price higher, when such a rise may not be warranted. I believe PHK's current pricing puts it out of buying range, and I will explain why below.

A Rising Premium = A Red Flag

Let us start the discussion with the elephant in the room, which is the fund's sizeable premium to NAV. As a general rule, I view double digit premiums as a negative, and I try not to initiate positions in funds with premiums in that range. However, there are instances where investing in funds trading at premiums can make logical sense, especially if the premium is below the fund's normal trading range. In light of this, I still viewed PHK's premium in early February, at over 12%, as too high, and avoided the fund. That turned out to be the wrong move; as the fund has since moved steadily higher.

However, the NAV has not kept pace, causing the fund's premium to skyrocket in turn. It now sits at over 22%, and it has been rising consistently. While investors have enjoyed share price appreciation while this has been going on, that is not the sole reason for the jump in premium. The other side of the coin is the fund's actual NAV, which has been shrinking, and thus causing the fund's trading premium to widen even more. PHK's NAV currently rests at $6.51/share, which is 3.8% lower than where it stood at the beginning of 2018 (at $6.77/share). This suggests to me the fund may not be worth an above-average premium, yet investors have been bidding the fund up higher short-term. Of course, PHK normally trades at a premium, and usually a substantial one, so is this just business as usual for the fund? Again, my answer is no, as the chart below illustrates:

Current Premium To NAV 22.58% Average Premium to NAV in 2018 15.09% Average 52-week Premium to NAV 18.62%

As you can see, PHK's premium is high on pretty much all counts. At over 22%, it simply looks high on the surface. As the third largest premium of Pimco's twenty CEFs, it is high in relation to alternative funds. And at a figure above its mean for both 2018 and for the past trading year, it is high in isolation. Does this mean the fund cannot trend higher still? Of course not. But it does indicate new investors would be paying a pretty penny at this point, and that is not something I can recommend.

UNII Report - Remains A Concern

Another area of concern for me during my February review was the fund's income production, where is highlighted on Pimco's UNII report. This report indicates how much investment income each CEF has earned, and how well it is covering its stated distribution with the income it has earned. For PHK, the figures were not encouraging, and now, over three months later, things have not improved. Consider that previously PHK had negative UNII of $.12/share, indicating the fund had paid out more in distributions than it had earned in income. To date, this figure has risen to negative $.14/share. While not a huge jump, it illustrates a continuance of a negative trend, something to keep a keen eye on going forward. Not surprisingly, the fund's three month rolling distribution coverage ratio has declined slightly. While it's drop from 72.43% to 72.10% is not in and of itself significant, the fact that the coverage ratio has stubbornly remained at such a low figure is discouraging. As the fund has a history of distribution cuts, I cannot get behind it until it shows much stronger income production to satisfy its high distribution.

Potential Pressure Ahead For High-Yield Debt

Clearly, high-yield CEFs have performed well recently, as PHK's story will tell you. But the important distinction here is that it is because investors are bidding up the share prices of these funds due to speculation, not because the assets are rising in value. In fact, returns in the debt space have been mostly negative in 2018, or only modestly positive, as illustrated by the chart below: (Returns are YTD through May 2nd)

Source: Bloomberg

The reality is that corporate and mortgage debt have been facing some headwinds, and this will likely continue over the next few years. The reasons are two fold: the Fed is continuing to raise interest rates and also continuing to reduce its balance sheet. The U.S. central bank is reducing its mortgage book at a rate of up to $12 billion a month, which greatly increases the market supply. And this amount is likely to rise in the coming months. Without buyers, these prices will have to fall. The other headwind is rising interest rates, which will continue to pressure high yield funds, as yields on alternative risk-free investments will become more attractive. This does not mean high-yield won't be profitable, but it does mean investors need to be careful about where and when they initiate new positions.

Bottom Line

My previous review arrived at the conclusion that PHK's high premium was not justifiable. Now, the premium has almost doubled, yet many of my underlying concerns and market headwinds remain. Therefore, I continue to believe PHK's valuation is way out of whack, and will have difficulty recommending this investment until the valuation makes a large correction. While I believe high-yield funds will continue to have a place in most investment portfolios this year, and beyond, valuation is becoming increasingly important. And this is an area where PHK is simply not suitable. With this in mind, I continue to recommend that investors avoid initiating positions in PHK at this time.

