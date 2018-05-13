Magna International: Full Speed Ahead

New contracts and partnerships show Magna's rise to prominence across the automotive sector, making it a force to recon with for years to come.

Magna International (MGA) continues to delight shareholders with one great quarter after another, this time experiencing year-over-year revenue and EPS growth of over 20% each and raising its FY18 guidance despite declines in its core North American market and EBIT margins. With strong global and product sector diversification and impressive investments and partnerships in mobility technology, MGA maintains a positive growth outlook. With its shares trading at multiples near its historical averages, MGA is a hold.

The Good

MGA continued its record-setting streak: posting record quarterly sales, adjusted EBIT, and diluted EPS, prompting management to increase their outlook for sales and net income for the fiscal year. The main drivers behind this growth were favorable foreign currency factors, equity income (+30% year-over-year), U.S. tax reform, and significant new program launches across its business segments (including parts for the Buick Enclave, Chevrolet Equinox and Traverse, Ford Expedition and Fiesta, GMC Terrain, Jeep Compass, Wrangler, and Cherokee, Lincoln Navigator, Lynk and Co 01, and the Volkswagen Atlas and Tiguan). These numerous project launches reflect one of Magna's great strengths: its diverse, entrepreneurial-styled business model has enabled it to establish deep relationships with virtually all of the major auto manufacturers in different stages of production, making them an indispensable part of the global automotive production chain.

Furthermore, Magna's investments in China, particularly in Chinese automotive company equity, continue to shower the company (and investors) with cash. Equity income was up 30% year-over-year, continuing to fuel the company's aggressive share repurchase program (~0.5% of outstanding shares were repurchased during the quarter and another ~2% have been repurchased so far in Q2), further driving strong EPS growth and keeping the payout ratio steady as the company aggressively grows its dividend.

MGA Shares Outstanding data by YCharts

MGA also continued inserting itself into futuristic mobility tech development, forming a ride-sharing technology partnership with Lyft, launching the first-ever all-electric Jaguar I-PACE, winning a LiDAR contract with BMQ, and announcing a joint development project with BAIC Group in China.

The Bad

Despite raising its full-year guidance, business fundamentals in its North American market continued to decline as management lowered their fiscal year forecast for North American vehicle production while raising guidance for European production. Since the European business is lower margin, this meant that Adjusted EBIT margins for the quarter declined by a significant 110 basis points (from 9.2% to 8.1%), which kept fiscal year guidance steady by offsetting growth in other areas and favorable currency conditions. However, even these lower margins were well within recent trends so they should not be taken as a sign of significant decline.



MGA EBIT Margin (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

Investor Takeaway

MGA is clearly well positioned to continue its recent run as it is firing on all cylinders between aggressive shareholder returns, strong and diversified operating performance that is more than offsetting declines in its North American business, steady margins, growing market share, a significant equity presence in the Chinese auto market, and significant global R&D projects and partnerships.

Looking at the share price, we see that the company is trading around its 5-year average multiples, making it fairly valued:

Metric Current 5-Year Average P/S 0.57 0.56 P/E 10.16 10.82 P/CF 6.74 7.25 P/B 1.92 1.98 P/E (FWD) 8.87 8.59 Earnings Yield 9.85% 9.69% EV/EBIT 8.14 7.93 EV/EBITDA 5.87 5.66

With the business thriving in the global automotive industry, Magna is a solid hold and, if it isn't on your watch list to snatch up on a pull-back, it should be. If you currently hold MGA, you may want to consider selling 1-month covered calls in the $67.5-$70 range to enhance income and preserve some upside potential, while ensuring that you would sell the stock at a fair valuation if it got called away. Non-holders could sell $55 puts to get paid to wait for a pull-back to an attractive valuation level.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MGA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.