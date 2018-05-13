USO: Oil Markets Are Becoming Very Interesting

We believe that we are still in the early stage of the bull market energy rally, and the ETF with the most to gain is the United States Oil Fund.

So far, 2018 has turned out to be an excellent year for energy bulls. Many of our position recommendations have centered on the energy space with macro factors making their influences felt in the crude oil trading flows themselves. This includes dividend stocks (our main focus) like Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) and Chevron (NYSE:CVX), and this is why we feel it is important to make an assessment on the direction of oil in order to better position in these other areas of the equities markets. Our articles have been bullish on the prospect of rallies in the United States Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USO) since last November. But we believe this horse has further to run and we will look to maintain this bullish stance until we are trading at least $10 per barrel higher in WTI crude oil. We are long USO and plan to hold the position the remainder of the year.

When we look at the market activity in USO, there are some interesting differences when comparing the short-term trends with the longer-term history. On a YTD basis, the ETF is trading higher by a massive 18.65%. We can compare this to the performances in the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSEARCA:DIA) that were seen over the same period. The differences here are stark, as well. DIA has given investors returns of only 0.47%. SPY has not fared much better (at only 2.24% gains this year). Perhaps what is more surprising is the fact that the media-at-large has paid very little attention to this story (instead opting to focus almost entirely on volatility in tech stocks). It almost makes one wonder if the journalists in the financial news media have any understanding at all of the importance of crude oil prices within the rest of the world economy.

Fortunately, the market itself is not as fickle. Net positions in crude oil from managed money have surged, and this is a primary indication that the “smart money” has been betting on energy assets over the last few weeks (into the last few months). This bodes well for the dominant trend as we head into the summer driving season, and this supports the outlook for USO during that period.

Anyone interested in what led us to this point should consider the ways crude prices have been influenced by the broader market environment. It is clear that this year has been characterized by surging volatility in the stock benchmarks - and this has actually benefited the energy sector. If you are of the mindset that this volatility will continue into the second half of this year, it makes sense to gain exposure to assets like USO as the ETF is still in a good position to capitalize on those trends,

At this stage, it is difficult to dispute the fact that the energy space is really what is moving this market forward as essentially nothing like this is happening in the other central industry classes. The cumulative impact of the rising valuations in energy prices has enabled companies like Chevron and Exxon Mobil to improve in key segments in the most recent set of earnings reports - and there is nothing here that suggests a potential reversal until at least the summer period has ended.

Rising trends in U.S. consumer inflation have been dismissed after recent CPI numbers failed to match market expectations last week. But this fails to understand the stronger movements seen in the economy longer-term, as broader consumer pricing pressures have been building steadily. Ultimately, this is just another supportive factor that will aid valuations in the USO ETF.

We have been on that bullish train for some time now, and we have been positioning for a rebound in the big oil companies like Exxon Mobil and Chevron as a result. These are both great dividend stocks for investors. But stock gains in these classic companies will require a material rise in crude oil that goes beyond what we have already seen. On balance, this looks like the most likely outcome, and we are expecting these trends to help USO move decisively through the next psychological resistance level at $15.

Disclosure: I am/we are long USO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.