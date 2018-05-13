Early Thoughts On Autolus IPO

This could be a solid biotech investment eventually, but investors are probably better suited looking elsewhere.

Autolus Therapeutics, a small British biotech company, has filed to go public. Reuters reported that the company “had filed a registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for a proposed initial public offering (IPO) under the ticker symbol AUTL.” At this early stage, we currently do not know how many shares Autolus will sell and at what price.

Autolus is developing an interesting potential treatment which could change how we fight cancer, and is working on a wide number of ways to fight different kinds of cancer. But this company is at a very early development stage, which means less firm scientific data than investors should like. While it is too early to declare whether Autolus will be a good investment or not, investors should view this company, present in many kitchen cabinets, with a skeptical eye for now.

CAR-T Treatments

Most people think of cancer treatments in the form of drugs or chemotherapy which kill cancer cells. But some biotech companies are working on a new therapy called chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, or CAR-T therapy. As Chemical & Engineering News details, this therapy works by engineering a patient’s white blood cells to aggressively track and destroy cancer cells.

CAR-T therapy has major potential and the FDA has begun approving certain treatments from other companies like Novartis (NYSE:NVS). But it carries major risks as well. Treatment must be personalized to the patient, and the new T-cells can run amok and provoke a deadly cytokine storm. Autolus’s plan is to develop new CAR-T therapies which are less likely to provoke said reaction, which would make the therapy safer and easier to use for a wider range of patients.

In its SEC report, Autolus emphasizes that it is developing multiple treatments as it states that it has “four current clinical-stage product candidates for the treatment of hematological cancers.” This is a good sign as it shows that Autolus is not betting everything on a single treatment to succeed as some biotech companies do.

The problem is that all of these drugs are still in a very early stage of development. Autolus’s most advanced drug, called AUTO1, is aimed at treating leukemia. Autolus states that “Most of the clinical experience with AUTO1 to date has been in the Phase 1 CARPALL trial that was initiated by UCL in the second quarter of 2016.” While the CARPALL trial had a “favorable safety profile” and was effective, the trial had a sample size of just 11.

AUTO1 is now undergoing a Phase 1 trial, with preliminary results expected in late 2018 or early 2019. Autolus’s other treatments, ranging from AUTO2 to AUTO7, are all farther behind by some degree. For example, Autolus is currently recruiting subjects for AUTO2 and AUTO3 for Phase I/II testing.

While most biotech IPOs state that their drugs will not be ready to get past final FDA approval for some time if ever, the early stage of Autolus’s treatments and the lack of firm data is a major problem. Furthermore, other companies like Novartis are also working on CAR-T treatments for much of the same diseases Autolus hopes to treat, and most of these companies are either larger or further ahead in development. Autolus must do more to distinguish itself.

The Financial Situation

Like most biotech companies, Autolus has no revenue worth mentioning and is depending on outside funding to tide them over until they are finished developing treatments. Fortunately, Autolus appears to be on solid financial footing.

Autolus states in its SEC report that it had $129 million cash on hand as of December 31, 2017, and it has raised more than $170 million from other venture funds such as Arix Bioscience. Meanwhile, net losses totaled $19.7 million in the year ending September 30, 2017 and $12.5 million the year before. Research and development expenses rose in that timeframe from $10.4 million to $16 million.

Combine the $129 million with however much Autolus raises in this IPO, and it is clear that this company can keep running for some time and likely finish Phase I/II development for most of its treatments. However, investors should expect losses to increase as it moves further ahead in development.

Waiting for Information

Without a clear indication of the IPO pricing or how much Autolus intends to raise, it is not possible to definitively state whether this company is a good investment or not. I suspect that in the current booming IPO market, Autolus will very likely perform well out of the gate.

If any of Autolus’s treatments were further along in the development pipeline, I would feel more confident in this company’s prospects given its solid financial footing. But the threat of competition from more established players as well as the early stage of all of Autolus’s treatments should concern investors. Autolus will likely have to issue further equity offerings eventually to raise additional funds, and that may be a better point for investors to decide whether this is a value investment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.