Oil: U.S. Withdraws From Iran Deal, What's Next For Domestic Production?

Laura Starks and Richard Zeits, two energy-focused Marketplace authors, discuss their views on oil and where it's headed next.

We examined the situation from a U.S. perspective, with a close look at the Permian, which is key to domestic production.

With the U.S. out of the Iran nuclear deal, and conflict mounting between Israel and Iran, what does that mean for oil and global energy prices?

Last week, President Trump announced that the U.S. would withdraw from the Iran nuclear agreement. WTI finished the week at a multi-year high, above $71 per barrel; Brent closed above $77. Where will oil prices go next, and how long will this season of volatility continue? The general consensus in the media is that it could take as long as six months for the full impact of the U.S. withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal to play out. Meanwhile, all eyes are on the Middle East as tensions escalate between Israel and Iran. For now, it's watch and wait as the geopolitical chess game unfolds on the world stage.

Regardless of where in the world you look, however, volatility is an inevitable factor in the energy space, particularly in oil. With this in mind, we decided to look at these sectors on the U.S. front. We asked Laura Starks and Richard Zeits, who run the energy-focused Marketplace services Econ-Based Energy and Zeits OIL ANALYTICS, respectively, to give us their perspective, with a close-up on the Permian Basin, an area they both write about on Seeking Alpha, and one that's critical to domestic production. In Richard's words, "...without understanding the Permian, one cannot understand today’s oil prices and stock valuations." Here are their views on the Permian, the direction of oil prices, and some of the top opportunities they're currently eyeing in the energy space.

Seeking Alpha: Tell us about your personal investing philosophy. What criteria are you looking for in the stocks you follow, and how does that dovetail with your overall approach?

Laura Starks: I look for companies that aren’t overloaded with debt and ones with “thick” trading volumes.

Beyond that, I have a bifurcated approach - a) stocks that appear especially promising for capital growth and b) like so many investors, good companies with good yield. I look for companies with a niche, expertise, or competitive advantage that have executed well or appear able to do so in the future. On Seeking Alpha, I write about both categories, with the public forum shading more toward yield and the Econ-Based Energy Investing subscriber forum focused more on the volatile, capital growth side, especially oil and gas companies.

Richard Zeits: OIL ANALYTICS runs a Model Portfolio that we share with our subscribers. During the first half of 2017, when we viewed industry fundamentals as very challenging, our primary strategy was to “harvest the volatility.” We increased risk during corrections and did not hesitate to sell on strong upticks. The turnover in the portfolio was relatively high. In retrospect, the strategy paid off. We survived through the rough patch and managed to avoid significant capital drawdowns at all times.

In mid-2017, anticipating a cyclical recovery in oil, we shifted to a buy-and-hold approach. As of mid-2017, our capital was fully deployed and remains significantly deployed now, even though we have done a fair amount of harvesting and have “paid out” the gains.

Our general approach to our Model Portfolio is conservative. We avoid carrying concentrated positions. We recognize significant correlations between stocks in the sector. We use no leverage. We also take companies’ leverage into account when sizing positions. For example, if a company’s market capitalization is a fraction of its enterprise value, we would likely use enterprise value – not the stock price – thinking of the position’s size and expected return.

We are closely focused on industry macros and market psychology, but like looking deep “under the hood” of each individual stock we follow. Our primary attention is to asset quality and value, as opposed to trading multiples.

SA: You both write quite a bit about oil producers in the Permian Basin, which for those unfamiliar with the geography, spans through West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. Why is the Permian such a focus for you right now?

LS: The Permian (the Midland-east and Delaware-west sub-basins) is the largest and most profitable US hydrocarbon area because of its oil (rather than condensate or natural gas) proclivity, its several zones of stacked pay, its relatively cheap production costs, and its extant physical and regulatory infrastructure to get oil to market. The Permian is producing 3.1 million barrels per day (BPD), up from just over 1 million BPD in 2012. This is 30-40% of the US increase: overall US oil production just topped 10.7 million BPD, up from 5 million BPD in 2005.

RZ: The Permian is just one of several areas we focus on at OIL ANALYTICS, but it is indeed quite important to our view on oil macros and, therefore, individual stock analyses. I would argue that without understanding the Permian, one cannot understand today’s oil prices and stock valuations.

Needless to say, the Permian is massive. Effectively, it is two basins, Midland and Delaware, in one (to say nothing of opportunities in the Central Basin Platform and shelf areas). In terms of their remaining economically recoverable oil, both sub-basins are giants, each being multiple times larger than the Bakken or Eagle Ford.

It can be misleading to think of the Permian in terms of its geographic footprint, without taking into account its stratigraphy. In core areas, the Permian tends to have very thick oil-saturated columns, with half a dozen to a dozen payzones. As a result, the number of wells per section that can be drilled economically and the amount of oil that is expected to be recoverable at today’s prices is often several times greater than in other major shale basins.

As a result, the Permian has the scale to move the needle for oil price in the global context and offers plenty of running room for operators to grow assets and production for years to come.

SA: This recent article notes that the Permian may soon become a testing ground for oil producers to limit methane emissions. What does that mean for the companies active in that area, and how does that impact investors in those names?

LS: First, I want to point out that North Dakota has done a stellar job of achieving reduced methane emissions in an oil industry that developed there virtually overnight. The Permian faces the same issues: a great deal of natural gas is produced in association with the oil. Thus, reducing natural gas emissions means more natural gas pipeline capacity is needed - into markets that are not exactly screaming for it - or shutting in profitable oil wells.

Just as critical a concern that caught everyone by surprise is the lack of oil takeaway capacity. There are only a few refiners located in the Permian, so companies depend on trucks, gathering systems, and large pipelines to move oil to refining markets or export. We’re at the limit of that capacity.

The need for both Permian oil and gas takeaway capacity suggests a growth opportunity for pipeline and midstream companies, which - investors and their tax advisors should note - are usually structured as master limited partnerships. Examples are Magellan Midstream (NYSE:MMP) and Energy Transfer Partners (NYSE:ETP).

RZ: I would distinguish the two issues that are mentioned in the article that you referenced: natural gas flaring and natural gas venting when oil is being gathering, stored or transported.

Flaring occurs when an oil well has been drilled and is producing but the takeaway infrastructure for the co-produced natural gas is not ready. Flaring is not a methane emission, but it does create significant amounts of CO2 that is released into the atmosphere. Flaring is difficult to fully avoid during the growth phase without seriously disrupting the industry. However, over time, as infrastructure catches up with drilling, the percentage of natural gas flared can and should be reduced to a very small percentage.

Methane emissions is a different issue. Methane emissions can occur from oil storage facilities and during transportation by truck or rail, particularly if the oil produced is of a volatile variety. Natural gas that is saturated in small quantities in volatile oil continuously evaporates and the vapor is often vented into the atmosphere. Methane is one of the vapor components.

I would agree, the rapid production ramp-up in the Permian is a test for regulators in Texas and New Mexico in terms of designing and enforcing environmentally sensible yet pragmatic policies. North Dakota, where state regulators have imposed limits on flaring and in many cases mandated oil stabilization to reduce the amount of saturated light fractions in oil, is a relevant public policy case study. While these regulations have a cost for the industry, in the grand scheme of things such costs are minor in core areas. Much more can and should be done in terms of balancing economic benefits with environmental protection.

Stricter regulations would obviously benefit midstream companies and force E&P operators to take on long-term service contracts for a larger percentage of their production, i.e., more risk. Larger E&P operators with low financial leverage will have less problem carrying such risk while smaller operators can be challenged.

Arguably, stricter regulations would have little impact on the long-term cost of supply. However, the impact on the pace of growth can be significant. On one hand, E&P stocks tend to be sensitive to expected production growth. One might think of the risk of stricter regulations as a valuation risk. Our view is different. Fast production growth is a bigger risk to oil prices and stock valuations. Stricter environmental regulations in the Permian would be a net positive for stock investors.

SA: Industry observers project that the Permian Basin is on pace to become the world’s largest oil field within the next decade. Do you believe this? What should investors be watching for in that region in the next year? Five years?

LS: I’d break this into a question of reserves versus production. There are many large concentrations of reserves, but not all are economic to produce full-out. This includes Canadian oil sands, some Iranian fields, and Cantarell in Mexico. Other fields are economic and have produced in great quantity for years: Ghawar in Saudi Arabia, Burgan in Kuwait, and Rumaila in Iraq.

With current Permian oil production at 3.1 million BPD and estimates of future production as high as 5 million BPD, the Permian is indeed ahead of most fields globally, and even many entire countries. Saudi Arabia’s Ghawar field, the leader, is currently producing about 5 million BPD.

The pull to increase production includes all the favorable factors listed above - stacked pay, market proximity, available land, and relatively less expensive drilling and operating costs. Adding to that is US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin’s recent exhortation to US oil companies to produce as much as possible.

On the flip side are investors’ desires to see companies be cash flow-positive and increase returns, which dampens unrestrained drilling. The lack of pipeline capacity and a consequent Midland-Houston differential of as much as -$15/barrel also is leading some companies to throttle back growth plans until more Permian pipeline capacity is available in the second half of 2019. An interesting development, according to energy investment banking firm Tudor Pickering Holt, is also a slight lean (30,000 BPD) toward the early Bakken solution of more crude-by-rail as an interim assist, given the shortage of oil pipeline capacity.

RZ: For the next twelve months, the operating trajectory for the Permian is largely predetermined. Infrastructure availability will cap the pace of production growth.

Over the next five years, however, the Permian will demonstrate its mighty potential. If OPEC leaders allow the U.S. to continue to gain market share (and assuming the global economy cooperates), the Basin can add 3+ million barrels per day of crude oil production by 2023, on top of what it is producing currently. This incremental volume is comparable to what Iraq, the second-largest OPEC producer, is exporting today.

Infrastructure development, from roads and water to natural gas processing and oil exports, will be a hot discussion topic for several years to come.

I would also mention that the Permian is still quite young and not fully delineated. Operators typically focus on the proven primary target formations. However, multiple secondary targets have promise, particularly if oil prices remain relatively high. It would be interesting to see which additional zones will “make the cut” for economic development going forward.

SA: There’s a lot of speculation about continued consolidation among the Permian players. Any guesses on potential M&A deals in the back half of the year?

LS: Investors can look at which companies have the smaller market capitalizations, although “smaller” is a relative term when we consider the $9 billion takeover of RSP Permian by Concho. Also, a trend is that private equity firms develop an E&Ps company and then IPO a portion of it, with the rest staying private until the right exit price presents itself. So these E&P companies could become M&A candidates.

Other midstream functions facing intense demand are water and sand supply. The biggest demand squeeze, of course, has been for both direct operating labor and ancillary services, like housing. The companies I analyze for Econ-Based Energy Investing are typically smaller E&Ps in oil-prone basins like the Midland and Delaware sub-basins of the Permian. There are also several interesting new, small oilfield service companies.

Although I’m not sure about their M&A plans, I’m intrigued by the group of E&Ps that developed organically from pipeline companies: Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE), Energen, EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG), and WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX). These companies have strong balance sheets and know how to operate in the public markets.

RZ: In general, the E&P industry is highly fragmented and consolidation is a continuous natural process in this sector. Transactions are to be expected.

In fact, “quiet” consolidation has been in progress in the Permian for quite some time. In the last three years, the Basin has seen a real boom of asset transactions, often at spectacular valuations. Assets have been migrating from private E&P operators and PE-sponsored vehicles to publicly traded companies. While this trend will continue, the peak of such activity is already behind us, in my view.

Going forward, corporate consolidation, when one publicly traded company buys another publicly traded company, becomes relatively more important in the Permian. The acquisition of RSP Permian (NYSE:RSPP) by Concho (NYSE:CXO) is an example. However, we see relatively few companies in the Permian that we consider ripe to be offered for sale and likely attractive to strategic buyers at their current valuations (including the expected premium). Our Model Portfolio includes few such positions where we are effectively betting on undervalued asset quality and possible sale of the company.

SA: Where do you see oil prices heading for the remainder of 2018 and into early 2019? How do your estimates compare to reported projections? What are the key swing factors right now?

LS: Prices increased recently after an attack by Iranian forces on Israel and a counterattack by Israeli forces on Iranian installations in Syria. That conflict will likely be the primary short-term oil price factor.

Other key swing factors are reaction to the US pulling out of the Iran deal; continued ROPEC (Russia +OPEC) production restraint; demand growth in China, India, and the southern American hemisphere; the strength of the dollar; Venezuelan government issues affecting its production; and regulatory changes, especially in transportation, since oil’s major market is its refining into the transport fuels of gasoline and diesel.

Rather than make an inevitably wrong forecast, I use a few guidelines: the best estimate of tomorrow’s price is today’s price (today’s WTI: $71.40/barrel). If oil prices get too high, conservation, alternatives, regulation, and additional supply rush in to capture the rents and ultimately push the price down. Always. For metrics, investors can look at the futures market since traders have skin in the game, as well as bank and Energy Information Administration (EIA) forecasts. EIA publishes useful graphs showing not only the expected price trajectory, but a 5-95 probability range. I am reading forecasts of lower oil prices in 2019.

Analysts have said that although up to one million barrels per day of Iranian oil was affected by prior sanctions, unilateral US action this time may not take so much supply out of the market. A Wall Street Journal article notes current Iranian exports go to China (over 700,000 BPD), South Korea and Turkey (250,000 BPD each), with smaller volumes to Japan, Italy, and other European countries. None of these countries may choose to join the US re-imposition of sanctions.

However, I have come to understand that what differentiates the current price rise from earlier ones is that the “lid is off the pot” or to reference current news, the volcanic vents have opened. What I mean is the US ability to export oil, gained only in the last few years, is a mechanism to alleviate regional US oversupply constraints. Indeed, the light, sweet oil that is predominantly produced in the US is better suited to less complex refineries overseas than to our own Gulf Coast coking and cracking refineries.

RZ: Crude production growth in the U.S. was spectacular during the second half of 2017 and so far this year, as we have warned our readers all the way along. Current U.S. crude production is at 10.7 MMb/d, according to EIA’s estimate. However, we expect the pace of growth in the U.S. to progress at a somewhat slower pace over the next twelve months.

So far, incremental North America production has been absorbed better than we had expected, thanks in large part to very strong global demand for petroleum products, particularly from Asia.

Therefore, we believe that the strength in oil prices we have seen recently is fundamentally justified, particularly going into high-demand season. However, we also believe that the steep backwardation in the futures curve makes sense and anticipate that the lower longer-term price expectation will continue to be reflected in stock prices.

In our Model Portfolio, our choices are currently not premised on oil prices going higher. At this point in the cycle, our goal is to design the portfolio in such a way that the positions are worth carrying even if oil prices declined by 10% from the current levels.

Obviously, there is a trade-off. If oil prices move higher by another $10-20 per barrel – and oil is a volatile commodity – stocks with marginal assets and highest financial leverage would win. However, this is not our bet and leverage can be a double-edged sword.

SA: Energy can be a potentially volatile sector, dependent on many factors, from inventory to weather to political risk. What are some of the risks facing oil and gas producers right now? How are you and your Marketplace members working to mitigate that risk?

LS: I look for companies that can execute both in price troughs as well as at current higher prices. (Clearly, higher oil prices mean higher costs for acreage, crews, drilling, supplies, and transport.) Smaller companies choose or are required to hedge their production, so they don’t make a full-on long price bet. Hedges and good capital structure (not too much debt) are positives.

Investors who know to assume oil price volatility should also keep an eye on industries that benefit from low oil prices (refiners, airlines, and chemical companies), and even other non-equity asset categories like bonds or real estate.

RZ: In the immediate term, we view cost inflation and regional differentials as two big factors that need to be taken in consideration as the upcycle unfolds.

We anticipate that the market will figure out the negative impact from these factors and set our stock price expectations accordingly.

SA: Given the oil boom in the U.S., do you think that OPEC could become obsolete at some point? What happens if that does occur? What can OPEC do to maintain a seat at the table?

LS: I don’t think the question is whether OPEC becomes obsolete - in the near term it’s how ROPEC and the US - or more simply, the Russian, Saudi Arabian, and US shale producer triumvirate - chooses to manage our oil production. It will also be interesting to see how Saudi-Iranian tension plays out within OPEC.

RZ: We do not think of “OPEC Core” – where we include the largest Gulf exporters – will become irrelevant anytime soon. These producers have levers that no other entity in the world has: spare capacity (the ability to increase volumes quickly) and centralized decision making. What OPEC Core does not have is sufficient market share to define oil prices at all times.

Pro-cyclical policy decisions by OPEC Core can be very effective during early downcycle or early upcycle. For example, by increasing production in 2014 and 2015 (the “constant market share” policy), Saudi Arabia effectively accelerated the downcycle in oil and forced the global industry to reduce investment quickly.

Most recently, by reducing volumes, Saudi Arabia and its partners accelerated the upcycle.

However, when the downcycle or upcycle is well underway, OPEC loses its ability to define prices.

To remain relevant, OPEC needs to maintain significant spare capacity, i.e., commit massive amounts of capital without receiving immediate return on that capital. With the recent recovery in oil prices, such investments become possible again. However, it is not clear if OPEC leaders have the necessary political will and strategic discipline to implement such investments.

SA: What’s one favorite energy investing idea, and what’s the story?

LS: The bizarre one-off story I like right now is Mammoth Energy (NASDAQ:TUSK), about which I wrote first for EBEI, then later for the public Seeking Alpha forum. In researching the company, I learned its recently-developed infrastructure division had received a billion-dollar contract to restore electricity in Puerto Rico. Although the contract is with PREPA, the Puerto Rican electricity company, our own government (FEMA) is reimbursing PREPA. Plenty can go wrong, particularly given political risk and Puerto Rico’s weak financial position, but a billion-dollar contract is a sweet jumpstart for anyone’s business.

RZ: We have carried several large positions on the oil side, which are U.S. shale-focused E&P stocks focused on the Permian and Bakken. We have been harvesting gains, but some of those positions remain significant (relative to the size of our Model Portfolio).

***

Big thanks to Laura Starks and Richard Zeits for joining the Roundtable. You can read more of Laura's work on her author page, and for exclusive research on small- and medium-sized companies in the energy sector with a growth-oriented, long-term approach, check out her Marketplace service, Econ-Based Energy Investing. Richard's insights on energy and related stocks can be found here, and his service, Zeits OIL ANALYTICS, offers a model portfolio, strategies to weather the ever-changing oil & gas industry, deep dive reports on individual energy stocks, and more. If either of these services sounds like it could benefit your investing strategy, be sure to check them out.

As always, please follow us for more insightful interviews, news and updates on the Marketplace.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Laura Starks is long Callon Petroleum (CPE), EOG Resources (EOG), Magellan Midstream (MMP), Mammoth Energy (TUSK), and WPX Energy (WPX).