The Bull Case For Cameco, Fiat Chrysler, & Yatra

Yatra Online (YTRA) is one of India’s leading online travel companies. As the population gets richer, they’re going to have a lot more money to spend on travel and vacation.

While every other US auto manufacturer reported a decline in sales for April, Fiat Chrysler reported gains and smashed estimates.

Cameco is one of the best positioned companies to take advantage of the trend.

We’ve got 3 stocks for you today that our team is bullish on — Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ), Fiat Chrysler (NYSE:FCAU), and Yatra.com (NASDAQ:YTRA).

Cameco Corporation (CCJ) is one of the largest uranium producers in the world, which makes it a great way to play the coming rebound in the uranium market. Back in 2011 the Fukushima disaster kicked off a 7-year bear market in uranium where prices collapsed 90%. But a nice bottom has been forming over the last few years and we think we’re about to get a bull again. Cameco is one of the best positioned companies to take advantage of this trend. We have a price target on it of $17, which is over a 50% increase from where it is right now.

Fiat Chrysler (FCAU) is crushing the rest of the auto industry is because of their Jeep Wranglers. While every other US auto manufacturer reported a decline in sales for April, Fiat Chrysler reported gains and smashed estimates. And it was all because of a 20% spike in Jeep sales. And that’s great for Chrysler because these are high margin vehicles which make them a lot of money. Our target for this stock is $30 dollars, which is another 30% higher from here.

Yatra Online (YTRA) is one of India’s leading online travel companies. The big reason we like Yatra is because our team is super bullish on India over the next few decades. As the Indian population gets richer, they’re going to have a lot more money to spend on travel and vacations. And of course Yatra is perfectly positioned to take advantage of that. This is one of our highest conviction trades.

For more on each of these companies, make sure you watch the video above!

And as always, stay Fallible investors!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.