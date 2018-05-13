Amira Nature Foods Stock Analysis And Investment Discussion

The question is what will be the catalysts for ANFI not being a value trap again like it was in the past?

I have been covering Amira Nature Foods (ANFI) for about 3 years now and I must say that surprises me anymore. It is a thinly traded stock with not much institutional ownership and therefore up to the mercy of retail investors and a few smaller hedge funds.

It is easy for investors to panic especially when the stock starts drifting lower and management remains silent. After its last earnings report in November, I explained how the risks have increased as my previously estimated catalysts for the company didn't materialize. Nevertheless, probably in response to the bleeding stock price, management surprisingly issued a quarterly report which is something they haven't done for about two years that came as a rescue to the stock price.

Please enjoy the video where I discuss the released earnings report and analyse the risk reward for the stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ANFI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Additional disclosure: This article was provided for informational purposes only. Nothing contained herein should be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell any investment or security, or to provide you with an investment strategy, mentioned herein. Nor is this intended to be relied upon as the basis for making any purchase, sale or investment decision regarding any security. Rather, this merely expresses my opinion, which is based on information obtained from sources believed to be accurate and reliable and has included references where practical and available. However, such information is presented "as is," without warranty of any kind, whether express or implied. The author makes no representation as to the accuracy, timeliness, or completeness of any such information or with regard to the results to be obtained from its use should anything be taken as a recommendation for any security, portfolio of securities, or an investment strategy that may be suitable for you.