Higher Efficiency Is Boosting CSX

CSX saw lower shipments volumes across the board in the first quarter, while total sales came in unchanged.

CSX Corp. (NYSE:CSX) did not have a great first quarter in terms of volume growth. However, the company massively cut costs and was able to grow the bottom line by more than 50%. Going forward, the stock remains one of the go-to transportation names.

Source: CSX Corp.

Earnings

CSX Corp, which is one of the largest US-based railroad transportation companies, once again beat earnings. The first quarter saw earnings per share of $0.78, which is more than 10 cents above the Wall Street consensus of $0.66. Moreover, the year-on-year growth rate has accelerated to more than 50%, after growing 31% the fourth quarter.

(Source: Estimize)

Strong earnings are obviously what matters. However, revenue was flat in the first quarter and has not gone anywhere since 2016. In other words, top line growth has completely ignored the economic recovery. Operating income, on the other hand, is on its way to a new all-time high after reaching more than $1 billion in the first quarter.

CSX Revenue (Quarterly) data by YCharts

The big difference between top and bottom line growth is what makes CSX interesting.

Volumes Are Down, But So Are Costs

Over the past 2 weeks, I have looked at every major railroad operator except for CSX. Every time, I started by looking at volumes. The simple reason is that I want to know how well a company uses the current economic growth trend to grow its top line and volumes. Overall, we saw mixed results. Most companies saw volume growth in the low single digits. CSX, on the other hand, saw a volume decline of 4% with declines in every major segment but intermodal, as you can see below.

Source: CSX Q1/2018 Earnings Report

Chemicals were down 7% due to reduced fly ash, plastics and energy-related shipments. Automotive shipments once again were hit by lower production, while agricultural and food products declined due to lower grain exports and because CSX quit shipping ethanol altogether due to its low margins.

Domestic coal declines were offset by favorable exports, whereas intermodal was unchanged due to international service growth. Fertilizer shipments declined due to the City Plant closure.

The good news is that prices were able to turn a 4% volume decline into unchanged total sales that came in close to $2.9 billion. Revenue per unit, on the other hand, increased 4% thanks to cost cutting, which I will explain in greater detail in this article.

That being said, the overview gives a very good overview of what is actually going on. Even though sales were unchanged, the company saw a 36% higher operating income. This is entirely due to its massive cost cutting. Total expenses were cut by 13%. This has led to the operating ratio being reduced to 63.7%, which is almost 10 points lower than the first quarter of 2017.

Source: CSX Q1/2018 Earnings Presentation

2020 Targets and Cost-Cutting Measures

In the last quarter of 2017, CSX revealed a 3-year plan to lower the operating ratio to 60% by 2020.

That said, the company had a great start in the first quarter, as I just mentioned. Total expenses were down 13% and 8%, if last year's restructuring charges are excluded. Labor alone saved the company $100 million. This translates to a 12% decrease and was provided by an 11% workforce reduction.

On top of that, it saw a higher average train velocity of 17.3 miles per hour, while the average train length increased 106 feet. This enabled an 8% reduction in road crew starts, while a 20% improvement in cars processed per man added to these efficiency savings.

Source: CSX Q1/2018 Earnings Presentation

Moreover, the locomotive fleet was down 23%, while the number of cars on line fell 11%. This resulted in a lower mechanical workforce.

And it does not end there. Management is not exempt from cost cutting either. "Fewer management resources", as CSX calls it, have reduced bureaucracy, while total incentive compensation is down as well.

Game Plan

All things considered, it seems that analysts like the idea of higher profitability and streamlining. CSX is one of the few industrial companies that actually got higher EPS expectations for the full year of 2018 throughout the first 5 months of this year. Not only does this mean that the company's plan is generally accepted as "successful", it also values the company at 19 times 2018 earnings, which is not too expensive given that the stock price went from $25 in 2016 to more than $63 as I am writing this article.

Moreover, CSX is a massive outperformer during economic expansions, as the ratio spread between CSX and the transportation ETF (IYT) shows. During every expansion, investors got rewarded with additional alpha by holding CSX.

Source: TradingView

All things considered, I think CSX is a good place to be for both long-term investors and traders who want to track (and outperform) the transportation industry.

Source: TradingView

However, I am not going to chase the stock at its all-time high. I wrote about possible economic challenges in this article, and will wait for a correction before I buy this stock.

Stay tuned!

Thank you for reading my article. Please let me know what you think of my thesis. Your input is highly appreciated!



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.