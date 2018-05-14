The Market Is Rightfully Nervous Over MiMedx's Latest Bad News

I believe that the market has reacted correctly by selling off MDXG stock; there is a greater risk that wrongdoing by MDXG has occurred now than prior to the indictments.

Some longs consider this to be a non-news event as MDXG employees have not currently been implicated in any wrongdoing.

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) has struggled recently as three Veterans Affairs Department healthcare workers have been accused of accepting bribes from the company in order to promote the company's products. My article is a rebuttal to Trent Welsh's article "The Market Is Overreacting To MiMedx's Latest Bad News." I believe that the market is rightfully nervous about this news (or conversely, opportunistic shorts smell blood) and may become more bearish on MDXG as this development plays out.

Mr. Welsh believes that:

MiMedx is caught up in more bad news, but it is not implicated in the charges in any way. Bribery charges seem a little suspicious as gifts, meals, and speaking fees are usually part of the business of medical presentations. The damages were potential "excessive use" of MiMedx products at the VA, which could have many explanations, including the products are best in class.

Before diving into my rebuttal, I encourage readers to review the District Court document to know first hand exactly what is being claimed, rather than relying on third party interpretations of the story. In the interest of full disclosure, this source links back to Marc Cohodes' website about MDXG. In case he decides to remove the document for whatever reason, I have provided screen captures of the most pertinent information:

These are the most important takeaways:

The exact length of time of the relationship between the defendants and MDXG is unknown and may still be active. But the relationship is known to go back to at least 2012 and ended no earlier than June 2016 (not shown in the screen capture) for at least one of the defendants. The defendants agreed and conspired with each other and others in committing the acts listed in the court document. The defendants received compensation of various types from MDXG in exchange for using MDXG graft material on patients and presenting on behalf of the company. One of the defendants used graft material without a consignment agreement between the VA and MDXG. I believe that this point is the most important one of them all, so keep this one in mind.

I will start off with Mr. Welsh's second point, that it is normal course of business to provide compensation to healthcare practitioners. I'm of the opinion that this is actually true and the industry is rampant with this kind of behavior, both disclosed and undisclosed. There has been debate as to whether or not MDXG is subject to the Sunshine Act that requires the disclosure of such relationships. Based on the indictment, the Department of Justice appears to be of the opinion that these three healthcare practitioners should have disclosed their relationships with MiMedx.

If one is arguing that it was merely some salespeople employed by MDXG engaging in some unethical behavior with these defendants unbeknownst to company management, keep in mind this 2014 press release from MDXG that specifically lists two of the defendants as presenters for the company. The relationship unambiguously extends all the way to MiMedx management. However, point two of Mr. Welsh's three points is the least important of the three.

His first point makes note that "Neither MiMedx or any company officials were charged." I believe that the most accurate way of interpreting this fact is that "Neither MiMedx or any company officials were charged....yet." These three have been indicted, but it is clear by the tone of the first charge that they conspired with others that are known and currently unknown to the Grand Jury. That could very well include MiMedx employees.

We do not know with certainty that any MiMedx employees will be charged with anything, nor do we know that they will not be charged. However, I think it is reasonable to assume that there is a greater probability that MiMedx employees will be charged after the news of this indictment than before it.

To say with certainty that MDXG stock will recover to where it was before the news of the indictment just because the company accurately stated that no one has currently been charged with anything is false. The stock could do anything temporarily on a short squeeze, but with this indictment it would be normal for the market to assume an increased probability that MiMedx is responsible for some wrongdoing. With this increased risk, one must be properly compensated for going long on MDXG by being able to buy it at a cheaper price. Conversely, someone may be more convinced than ever that MDXG has engaged in shady behavior and would be willing to short it at a lower price and take on greater risk of a short squeeze. MDXG's stock price should decrease to a new, lower equilibrium between longs and shorts on this negative development.

But the third point is the one that is the most important to me. Mr. Welsh states that it is impossible to say how much use is "excessive use" of MiMedx grafts by these defendants since we will never truly know their state of mind - whether they used the grafts simply because they believed in them - or that they got compensated to use them. My rebuttal to this is that their opinion on the effectiveness of MiMedx products doesn't matter.

Read point b. above again. "During the course of the conspiracy period, the defendant used graft material without a consignment agreement between the VA and MiMedx for the storage, transfer and use of graft material." There was no agreement in place between the VA and MiMedx at this time and location. So how much is excessive use? The answer is anything above no use of MiMedx grafts at this time was excessive use.

The most perilous takeaway I have from point b. is the ambiguity of it. Does this lack of consignment agreement refer only to the specific facility at this specific time? Or does this lack of consignment agreement signify that nowhere in the United States was MiMedx grafts to be used on VA patients? If it's the former, that means a small amount of MDXG's prior period revenue could be illegitimate. If it is the latter, then a significant portion of MDXG's prior period revenue could be illegitimate.

To date, this indictment set forth by the U.S. Department of Justice (not set forth by members of a short seller cabal) is the clearest sign to me that there could be something significantly wrong with MDXG's business model and reported numbers. In my opinion, the market is reacting very appropriately in selling off MDXG's stock, and may not be doing it fast enough. There is a risk that more people close to, and employed by, MDXG are sought after by the DOJ. If that includes individuals involved with clinical trials on the effectiveness of MDXG's grafts, there is also a risk that those trials could be deemed tainted. I may have bias as an investor with put options on MDXG, but I think my assessment of the risks surrounding the company related to this indictment is accurate.

Disclosure: I am/we are short MDXG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.