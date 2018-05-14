A Needed Follow-Through For Gold

Just when it looked like gold might give us a confirmed breakout on Friday, gold bulls were once again left hanging in suspense by gold’s lack of follow-through. Gold remains technically vulnerable to dollar strength and a cash position is still in order until Friday’s breakout signal is technically confirmed. It’s not too late for the bulls to take control of the immediate trend, however, as we’ll discuss in today’s report.

Gold finished flat on Friday, but managed to close the week with a gain for the first time in four weeks. A pullback in the dollar index provided gold with enough relief to push away from its 200-day moving average as the bulls fight to regain control of the short-term trend. Spot gold closed the week at $1,321 while June gold finished at $1,320.

A softer dollar coupled with the recent stabilization of Treasury bond yields gave gold the impetus it needed to rally last week. Also assisting gold’s latest rally attempt was last week’s statement from St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard, who said aggressive rate increases could threaten U.S. business investment. His comments gave investors hope that the Fed might not live up to its promise of raising interest rates three more times in 2018.

After its most recent show of strength last Thursday, gold is still in a critical position only slightly above its widely watched 200-day moving average. A follow-through rally which pushes the gold price above the May 10 closing level of $1,322 is needed to establish a much needed pattern of higher highs and lows. More importantly, closing above the $1,322 level would qualify as a 2-day higher close above gold’s 15-day moving average. This would technically confirm an immediate-term breakout signal per the rules of my trading discipline.

Heading into Monday’s session, however, gold was still under the gun as the dollar index remains above its rising 15-day moving average. This served to underscore the immediate-term (1-4 week) forward momentum behind the dollar, which is a headwind for gold due to its currency component. Shown here is the PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (UUP), which tracks the dollar index. As I stated in a recent report, a breakout above the $24.50 level in UUP would put serious pressure on gold based on the observation that the last time UUP rallied above this level gold sold off sharply.

Source: BigCharts

A close under the 15-day moving average in the dollar ETF would signal a shift in the prevailing immediate-term trends for both gold and the dollar. For gold it would mean another meaningful rall would follow based on the weaker dollar.

Another factor which would bode well for gold’s immediate-term outlook would be continued strength in the Thomson Reuters/CoreCommodity CRB Index (CRB), which tracks the broad commodities market. Gold’s rally attempt of the last few days, muted though it has been, has been concurrent with the CRB rally. A rally in the aggregate commodity price level reflected in the CRB reflects the inflation pressure which is necessary for gold to rally.

Source: BigCharts

Turning our attention to the gold-backed funds outlook, flows into and out of gold ETFs have been erratic in recent months. In recent weeks investors have been given pause to question gold’s intermediate-term (3-6 month) outlook in the wake of diminishing geopolitical concerns. Despite the lack of safe-haven demand, gold has been able to maintain support above its widely-watched 200-day moving average of late largely thanks to gold’s inflation component. Specifically, the inflationary pressure which has pushed crude oil prices higher (see chart below) along with other commodities has provided gold with just enough investment demand from fund managers who view oil price strength as a harbinger of future inflation. Thus gold tends to benefit whenever oil has an extended rally.

Source: BigCharts

The inflation trade isn’t enough by itself to significantly boost gold’s price, however. The most urgently needed ingredient for a sustained gold rally is a dollar index decline. Shown here is the iShares Gold Trust (IAU) in relation to its 200-day and 15-day moving averages. The latter is my favorite indicator for gauging the immediate-term (1-4 week) trend of the gold ETF. The 200-day MA by contrast can be considered as a benchmark of the intermediate-term (3-9 month) trend. The following graph shows that IAU is still subject to the dual forces of continued intermediate-term strength and immediate-term weakness. As previously mentioned, a 2-day higher close above the 15-day MA is needed to relieve IAU of its immediate-term pressure and get it out of the proverbial danger zone, especially in light of persistent strength in the U.S. dollar index. This means that IAU should close above its May 10 closing price of $12.63 in order to confirm an immediate-term bottom.

Source: BigCharts

For now I continue to recommend that short-term traders remain in cash after the latest weakness in the gold price. However, if the gold ETF (NYSEARCA:IAU) closes higher for Monday’s (May 14) trading session it will mean that the gold ETF has closed two days above its important 15-day moving average. This would technically serve as an immediate-term bottom confirmation and allow traders to do some nibbling, particularly in the actively traded gold mining shares which are showing relative strength.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GDXJ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.