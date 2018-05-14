21 Dividend Increases: May 7-11, 2018 (Part 1: Energy, Financials, And Industrials)

One way to identify dividend growth stocks for further analysis is to monitor dividend increases.

I look for dividend increase announcements for stocks in the CCC list, but I use several screens to limit the number of stocks to monitor:

Market cap ≥ $500 million

No stocks that are being acquired

No Over-The-Counter or Pink Sheet Stocks

Dividend Yield ≥ 1.5% for Challengers

Dividend Yield ≥ 1.0% for Contenders and Champions

This past week, 21 companies the passed these screens increased their dividends.

The table below provides a summary of dividend increases from stocks in the Energy, Financials, and Industrials sectors. See the upcoming Part 2 for dividend increases from the remaining sectors.

The table is sorted by the percentage increase, %Incr. Dividends are annualized and in US$, unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, while 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a 5-year period. 1-yr %Incr is the percentage increase from the year-ago dividend. (Some companies increase their dividends more than once a year, so this puts the most recent dividend increase in context).

United Community Banks (UCBI)

UCBI operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank, which provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers various deposit accounts, secured and unsecured loans, and other specialized financial services. UCBI was founded in 1950 and is based in Blairsville, Georgia.

The company's board of directors approved an increase in the quarterly dividend of 25.00% to 15¢ per share. The dividend is payable on July 5 to shareholders of record on June 15.

First Merchants (FRME)

FRME operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank, which provides community banking services in Indiana, Illinois, and Ohio. The company accepts deposits and provides a variety of different loan products. It also provides safety deposit facilities. FRME was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Muncie, Indiana.

The company declared a quarterly dividend of 22¢ per share, an increase of 22.22% over the prior quarterly dividend. The dividend is payable on June 15 to shareholders of record on June 1. FRME will trade ex-dividend on May 31.

Phillips 66 (PSX)

PSX is an energy manufacturing and logistics company founded in 1875 and headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialities. PSX processes, transports, stores and markets fuels and products globally. Phillips 66 Partners is the company’s master limited partnership.

Recently, PSX increased its quarterly dividend to 80¢ per share, an increase of 14.29% over the prior dividend of 70¢ per share. The quarterly dividend will be paid on June 1 to shareholders of record on May 21. The ex-dividend date is May 18.

KeyCorp (KEY)

KEY is an integrated multi-line financial services company. Its subsidiaries provide a wide range of investment management, retail and commercial banking, consumer finance and investment banking products and services to corporate, individual and institutional clients in the United States. KEY was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

The company's board of directors approved an increase in the quarterly dividend of 14.29% to 12¢ per share. The stock will trade ex-dividend on May 25, and shareholders can expect to receive the new dividend on June 15.

CNO Financial Group (CNO)

CNO is a holding company for a group of insurance companies operating throughout the United States. The company develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets. CNO was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

On May 9, the board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of 10¢ per share. The new dividend represents an increase of 11.11%. The new dividend is payable on June 25 to shareholders of record on June 11, with an ex-dividend date of June 8.

Convergys (CVG)

CVG is engaged in customer experience outsourcing. The company provides customer management services to communications and media, technology, financial services, retail, and healthcare industries in North America and internationally. It helps businesses to create customer experiences across multiple interaction channels. CVG was founded in 1998 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The company announced a quarterly DIV increase of 10.00% to 11¢ per share. The ex-dividend date is June 21 and the dividend will be paid on July 6 to shareholders of record on June 22.

MSA Safety (MSA)

Established in 1914, MSA develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facilities. The company's core products include self-contained breathing apparatus, fixed gas and flame detection systems, portable gas detection instruments, industrial head protection, fire and rescue helmets, and fall protection devices. MSA is based in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania.

The company announced an increase of its quarterly dividend of 8.57% to 38¢ per share. The dividend is payable on June 10 to shareholders of record on May 21. MSA will trade ex-dividend on May 18.

Expeditors International (EXPD)

EXPD provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services; ocean freight and ocean services; intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, warehousing, and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, cargo insurance, cargo monitoring and tracking, and other logistics solutions. EXPD was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

On May 9, the company declared a dividend of 45¢ per share. The new dividend represents a 7.14% increase. EXPD will trade ex-dividend on May 31. The dividend is payable on June 15, to shareholders of record on June 1.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (HY)

A lift truck manufacturer, HY designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company markets its products under the Hyster and Yale brand names. It also sells aftermarket parts under the Unisource and Premier brands. HY was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

Recently, HY increased its quarterly dividend to 31¢ per share, an increase of 2.48% over the prior dividend of 30.25¢ per share. The new dividend is payable on June 15 to shareholders of record on June 1. The ex-dividend date will be May 31.

Spectra Energy Partners (SEP)

Based in Houston, Texas, SEP is a master limited partnership formed by Spectra Energy Corporation. With operations in the United States and Canada, SEP is engaged in the transmission, storage, and gathering of natural gas, the transportation and storage of crude oil, and the transportation of natural gas.

Recently, SEP increased its quarterly distribution from 73.875¢ per unit to 75.125¢ per unit, an increase of 1.69%. The new distribution is payable on May 30 to unitholders of record on May 21, with an ex-dividend date of May 18.

Please note that I'm not recommending any of these stocks. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.

Below, I'm including charts from F.A.S.T. Graphs for three of this week's dividend raisers, CNO, CVG, and MSA.

In these charts, the black line represents the share price, and the blue line represents the calculated P/E multiple at which the market has tended to value the stock over time. The orange line is the primary valuation reference line. It is based on one of three valuation formulas depending on the earnings growth rate achieved over the timeframe in question. (The Adjusted Earnings Growth Rate represents the slope of the orange line in the chart).

CNO's price line (black) is below the primary valuation line (orange) and below the stock's normal P/E ratio (blue). The stock is trading at a discount to fair value. An investment in CNO in January 2009 would have returned 16.3% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

CVG's price line is above the stock's normal P/E ratio and below the primary valuation line. The stock is trading at about fair value. An investment in CVG in January 2009 would have returned 16.6% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

MSA's price line is above the primary valuation line and above the stock's normal P/E ratio. The stock is trading at a premium to fair value. An investment in MSA in January 2009 would have returned 12.9% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates

As a bonus, here is a summary of available ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks. You must own a stock before its ex-dividend date to be eligible to receive the next dividend.

The table is sorted by Ticker, and as before, Next Div is annualized. Please note that Next Div links to the latest dividend declaration announcement.

Also, please note that the table covers only stocks in the Energy, Financials, and Industrials sectors. See the upcoming Part 2 for ex-dividend dates for the remaining sectors.

Summary of Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates: May 15-28, 2018

Company Ticker Yield Recent

Price Yrs 5-Yr

DGR Next

Div. Ex-Div

Date Pay-

able

Date AFLAC AFL 2.30% $45.23 36 5.40% $1.04 05/22 06/01 Assured Guaranty AGO 1.83% $34.99 7 9.60% $0.64 05/15 05/30 Aspen Insurance Holdings AHL 2.22% $43.20 6 7.30% $0.96 05/17 06/05 Applied Industrial Technologies AIT 1.72% $69.95 9 6.70% $1.20 05/15 05/31 Assurant AIZ 2.56% $87.57 14 21.60% $2.24 05/25 06/19 Alaska Air Group ALK 2.11% $60.53 6 N/A $1.28 05/21 06/07 Cummins CMI 2.95% $146.25 12 18.50% $4.32 05/17 06/01 Capella Education CPLA 1.91% $90.20 5 N/A $1.72 05/23 06/29 Chevron CVX 3.45% $129.84 31 4.20% $4.48 05/17 06/11 Discover Financial Services DFS 1.86% $75.37 7 26.60% $1.40 05/23 06/07 Dun & Bradstreet DNB 1.72% $121.20 12 5.70% $2.09 05/22 06/08 Evercore Partners EVR 1.85% $107.95 12 11.60% $2.00 05/24 06/08 First Defiance Financial FDEF 1.97% $60.84 8 38.00% $1.20 05/17 05/25 Guaranty Bancorp GBNK 2.19% $29.65 6 N/A $0.65 05/17 05/25 Healthcare Services Group HCSG 2.02% $38.06 16 2.90% $0.77 05/24 06/29 Home Bancshares HOMB 1.87% $23.54 7 28.90% $0.44 05/15 06/06 Honeywell International HON 2.02% $147.36 7 12.40% $2.98 05/17 06/08 Helmerich & Payne HP 4.07% $68.85 45 58.50% $2.80 05/17 06/01 KeyCorp KEY 2.37% $20.26 7 16.10% $0.48 05/25 06/15 L3 Technologies LLL 1.63% $196.10 15 8.90% $3.20 05/17 06/15 Lindsay LNN 1.27% $94.36 15 23.50% $1.20 05/16 05/31 Main Street Capital MAIN 5.89% $38.70 7 5.50% $2.28 05/18 06/15 3M MMM 2.65% $205.16 60 14.80% $5.44 05/17 06/12 Marathon Petroleum MPC 2.38% $77.33 8 20.40% $1.84 05/15 06/11 MSA Safety MSA 1.68% $90.58 46 4.60% $1.52 05/18 06/10 Prudential Financial PRU 3.60% $99.88 10 13.40% $3.60 05/21 06/14 Phillips 66 PSX 2.72% $117.76 6 43.40% $3.20 05/18 06/01 Ryder System R 3.05% $68.29 14 8.40% $2.08 05/18 06/15 Robert Half International RHI 1.77% $63.15 15 9.90% $1.12 05/24 06/15 RE/MAX Holdings RMAX 1.50% $53.20 5 N/A $0.80 05/15 05/30 Southside Bancshares SBSI 3.57% $33.63 24 11.70% $1.20 05/23 06/07 Snap-on SNA 2.20% $148.98 8 16.10% $3.28 05/18 06/08 S&P Global SPGI 1.00% $199.99 45 10.00% $2.00 05/25 06/12 United Parcel Service UPS 3.15% $115.45 9 7.80% $3.64 05/18 06/06 United Technologies UTX 2.25% $124.48 24 6.00% $2.80 05/17 06/10 Valero Energy VLO 2.79% $114.63 8 36.30% $3.20 05/16 06/05 Zions Bancorp ZION 1.66% $57.81 6 61.50% $0.96 05/16 05/24

Disclosure: I am/we are long AFL, CMI, MAIN, MMM, UPS, VLO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.