21 Dividend Increases: May 7-11, 2018 (Part 2: Remaining Sectors)

Part 1 presented dividend increases from the Energy, Financials, and Industrials sectors. This is Part 2, which covers the remaining sectors.

I look for dividend increase announcements for stocks in the CCC list, but I use several screens to limit the number of stocks to monitor:

Market cap ≥ $500 million

No stocks that are being acquired

No Over-The-Counter or Pink Sheet Stocks

Dividend Yield ≥ 1.5% for Challengers

Dividend Yield ≥ 1.0% for Contenders and Champions

Recently, 21 companies on my watch list announced dividend increases. Part 1 presented dividend increases from stocks in the Energy, Financials, and Industrials sectors. Here, I present dividend increases from the remaining sectors. The following table presents a summary.

The table is sorted by the percentage increase, %Incr. Dividends are annualized and in US$, unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, while 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a 5-year period. 1-yr %Incr is the percentage increase from the year-ago dividend. (Some companies increase their dividends more than once a year, so this puts the most recent dividend increase in context).

Tractor Supply (TSCO)

Founded in 1938 and headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, TSCO operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company provides equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment. TSCO also provides hardware, truck, towing, tools, and seasonal products as well as clothing and footwear.

On May 10, the board of directors approved an increase to the regular quarterly dividend from 27¢ per share to 31¢ per share, an increase of 14.81%. The dividend is payable on June 12 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 29.

Factset Research System (FDS)

FDS provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to investment communities worldwide. The company combines content about companies and securities from markets all over the globe into a single online platform of information and analytics. It provides desktop solutions, mobile applications, and comprehensive data feeds. FDS was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

The company declared a quarterly dividend of 64¢ per share, an increase of 14.29% over the prior quarterly dividend. The ex-dividend date is May 30 and the dividend will be paid on June 19 to shareholders of record on May 31.

Chesapeake Utilities (CPK)

CPK is a diversified energy company engaged in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company is involved in natural gas distribution and transmission, propane distribution and marketing, advanced information services, and other related businesses. The company serves residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers. CPK was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Dover, Delaware.

On Wednesday, May 9, CPK increased its quarterly dividend to 37¢ per share, an increase of 13.85%. The ex-dividend date is June 14 and the dividend will be paid on July 5 to shareholders of record on June 15.

TE Connectivity (TEL)

TEL is a technology company involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of connectivity and sensor solutions. The company operates in approximately 150 countries through direct sales channels as well as through third-party distributors. Target markets include automotive, industrial equipment and consumer devices. TEL was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Schaffhausen, Switzerland.

Recently, the board of directors of TEL declared a quarterly dividend of 44¢ per share. The new dividend represents an increase of 10.00%. The dividend is payable on June 8 to shareholders of record on May 25.

Connecticut Water Service (CTWS)

CTWS operates as a regulated water company in Connecticut and Maine in the United States. The company derives its income from the operations of four subsidiaries, Connecticut Water Company, Maine Water Company, Chester Realty, and New England Water Utility Services. CTWS was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Clinton, Connecticut.

The company's board of directors approved an increase in the quarterly dividend of 5.04% to 31.25¢ per share. The dividend is payable on June 15 to shareholders of record on June 1. CTWS will trade ex-dividend on May 31.

Cabot (CBT)

CBT operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company provides carbon black to enhance the physical properties of things in which it is incorporated. It also provides rubber blacks for use as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additiveCBT was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

The company increased its quarterly dividend by 4.76%, from 31.5¢ per share to 33¢ per share. All shareholders of record on May 25 can expect the dividend to be paid on June 8.

HNI (HNI)

HNI designs, manufactures, and markets office furniture and hearth products. The company's office furniture products include panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, and tables. Its hearth products include a line of gas, electric, wood and biomass burning fireplaces, inserts, stoves, facings, and accessories. HNI was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Muscatine, Iowa.

The company announced a quarterly DIV increase of 3.51% to 29.5¢ per share. The quarterly dividend will be paid on June 1 to shareholders of record on May 18. The ex-dividend date is May 17.

Cardinal Health (CAH)

Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Dublin, Ohio, CAH is a healthcare services company providing pharmaceutical and medical products and services that help pharmacies, hospitals, and other healthcare providers to focus on patient care. CAH also provides medical products to patients in the home.

The company announced an increase of its quarterly dividend of 3.01% to 47.63¢ per share. The dividend is payable July 15, with an ex-dividend date of June 30.

Penske Automotive Group (PAG)

Headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, PAG is an international transportation services company that operates automotive and commercial vehicle dealerships in the United States and Western Europe. PAG also distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services in Australia and New Zealand.

On Thursday, May 10, the company increased its quarterly dividend by 2.94% to 35¢ per share. The dividend is payable June 1, with an ex-dividend date of May 18.

j2 Global (JCOM)

JCOM provides Internet services worldwide. The company’s Business Cloud Services segment provides cloud services to business of all sizes and to government organizations. The company’s Digital Media segment operates a large portfolio of Web properties. JCOM was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

On Tuesday, May 8, JCOM increased its quarterly dividend to 41.5¢ per share, an increase of 2.47%. The first payment will be on June 1 to shareholders of record on May 18. The ex-dividend date is May 17.

Microchip Technology (MCHP)

MCHP develops, manufactures and sells specialized semiconductor products for a wide range of embedded control applications. The company sells its products through a network of direct sales personnel and distributors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. MCHP was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

Recently, MCHP increased its quarterly dividend from 36.3¢ per share to 36.35¢ per share, an increase of 0.14%. The first payment will be on June 4 to shareholders of record on May 21. The ex-dividend date is May 18.

Below, I'm including charts from F.A.S.T. Graphs for three of this week's dividend raisers, TSCO, CTWS, and JCOM.

In these charts, the black line represents the share price, and the blue line represents the calculated P/E multiple at which the market has tended to value the stock over time. The orange line is the primary valuation reference line. It is based on one of three valuation formulas depending on the earnings growth rate achieved over the timeframe in question. (The Adjusted Earnings Growth Rate represents the slope of the orange line in the chart).

TSCO's price line (black) is below the primary valuation line (orange) and below the stock's normal P/E ratio (blue). The stock is trading at a discount to fair value. An investment in TSCO in January 2009 would have returned 25.3% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

CTWS's price line is above the stock's normal P/E ratio and above the primary valuation line. The stock is trading at a premium to fair value. An investment in CTWS in January 2009 would have returned 13.3% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

JCOM's price line is at the primary valuation line and at the stock's normal P/E ratio. The stock is trading at about fair value. An investment in JCOM in January 2009 would have returned 18% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates

As a bonus, here is a summary of available ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks. You must own a stock before its ex-dividend date to be eligible to receive the next dividend.

The table is sorted by Ticker, and as before, Next Div is annualized. Please note that Next Div links to the latest dividend declaration announcement.

Summary of Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates: May 15-28, 2018

Company Ticker Yield Recent

Price Yrs 5-Yr

DGR Next

Div. Ex-Div

Date Pay-

able

Date AmerisourceBergen ABC 1.75% $86.88 13 19.70% $1.52 05/18 06/04 Arbor Realty Trust ABR 10.58% $9.45 7 20.40% $1.00 05/15 05/31 Archer Daniels Midland ADM 3.05% $43.98 43 12.80% $1.34 05/16 06/07 Apartment Investment & Management AIV 3.72% $40.87 8 13.60% $1.52 05/17 05/31 Allete ALE 2.88% $77.78 8 3.10% $2.24 05/15 06/01 Autoliv ALV 1.74% $142.33 9 4.70% $2.48 05/22 06/07 Amgen AMGN 3.04% $173.89 8 26.10% $5.28 05/16 06/08 Apogee Enterprises APOG 1.50% $41.91 7 9.80% $0.63 05/15 05/31 Atmos Energy ATO 2.20% $88.25 34 5.80% $1.94 05/18 06/04 Avista AVA 2.84% $52.44 16 4.30% $1.49 05/24 06/15 Bunge Limited BG 2.59% $71.17 17 11.10% $1.84 05/18 06/04 Black Hills BKH 3.26% $58.21 47 4.10% $1.90 05/17 06/01 Bemis BMS 2.84% $43.61 35 3.70% $1.24 05/16 06/01 Cabot CBT 2.15% $61.50 6 9.80% $1.32 05/24 06/08 Cogent Communications Holdings CCOI 4.18% $49.80 7 53.70% $2.08 05/16 06/01 CenterPoint Energy CNP 4.16% $26.68 13 5.70% $1.11 05/16 06/14 Columbia Sportswear COLM 1.07% $82.22 13 10.70% $0.88 05/16 05/31 Core-Mark Holding CORE 2.10% $19.06 7 16.20% $0.40 05/23 06/15 Dunkin' Brands Group DNKN 2.13% $65.15 7 16.50% $1.39 05/25 06/06 Duke Energy DUK 4.57% $77.91 13 2.90% $3.56 05/17 06/18 Consolidated Edison ED 3.72% $76.83 44 2.70% $2.86 05/15 06/15 Eversource Energy ES 3.48% $58.04 20 7.50% $2.02 05/23 06/29 Finish Line (The) FINL 3.39% $13.57 11 12.90% $0.46 05/17 06/04 Gildan Activewear GIL 1.56% $28.74 8 19.00% $0.45 05/16 06/11 HNI HNI 3.28% $36.00 7 3.50% $1.18 05/17 06/01 Hershey HSY 2.84% $92.46 8 10.30% $2.62 05/24 06/15 Summit Hotel Properties INN 4.85% $14.84 5 8.40% $0.72 05/15 05/31 International Paper IP 3.54% $53.65 8 11.60% $1.90 05/24 06/15 j2 Global JCOM 1.90% $87.19 8 11.80% $1.66 05/17 06/01 Jack Henry & Associates JKHY 1.19% $123.99 28 21.90% $1.48 05/22 06/07 Johnson & Johnson JNJ 2.83% $127.24 56 6.70% $3.60 05/25 06/12 Kraft Heinz KHC 4.22% $59.24 5 16.10% $2.50 05/17 06/15 KLA-Tencor KLAC 2.70% $111.07 9 8.50% $3.00 05/15 06/01 Microchip Technology MCHP 1.56% $92.95 17 0.60% $1.45 05/18 06/04 Marcus MCS 1.86% $32.20 5 8.00% $0.60 05/24 06/15 Magna International MGA 2.09% $63.22 8 14.90% $1.32 05/24 06/08 Mobile Mini MINI 2.21% $45.30 5 N/A $1.00 05/15 05/30 Microsoft MSFT 1.72% $97.70 16 13.90% $1.68 05/16 06/14 Neenah Paper NP 2.03% $80.75 8 25.30% $1.64 05/17 06/04 Nu Skin Enterprises NUS 1.89% $77.29 18 12.50% $1.46 05/24 06/13 Penske Automotive Group PAG 2.97% $47.10 8 22.30% $1.40 05/18 06/01 PetMed Express PETS 2.87% $34.79 10 5.70% $1.00 05/17 05/25 Regency Centers REG 3.79% $58.55 5 2.60% $2.22 05/15 05/30 Reliance Steel & Aluminum RS 2.18% $91.90 8 17.60% $2.00 05/24 06/15 Ruth's Hospitality Group RUTH 1.59% $27.65 6 N/A $0.44 05/23 06/07 Sabra Health Care REIT SBRA 8.93% $20.16 7 5.60% $1.80 05/18 05/31 Scotts Miracle-Gro SMG 2.60% $81.49 8 10.50% $2.12 05/24 06/08 Southern SO 5.34% $44.93 18 3.40% $2.40 05/18 06/06 Simon Property Group SPG 4.88% $159.89 9 13.20% $7.80 05/16 05/31 Schweitzer-Mauduit International SWM 3.93% $43.74 6 30.30% $1.72 05/24 06/22 TE Connectivity TEL 1.86% $94.58 6 14.20% $1.76 05/24 06/08 Target TGT 3.53% $70.25 50 13.10% $2.48 05/15 06/10 TJX TJX 1.86% $84.07 22 22.20% $1.56 05/16 06/07 Thomson Reuters TRI 3.67% $37.64 24 1.50% $1.38 05/16 06/15 Tractor Supply TSCO 1.78% $69.62 8 23.90% $1.24 05/25 06/12 Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA 2.50% $64.09 42 9.20% $1.60 05/17 06/12 Whirlpool WHR 2.95% $155.97 8 16.50% $4.60 05/17 06/15 Aqua America WTR 2.36% $34.71 25 8.10% $0.82 05/17 06/01 Xilinx XLNX 2.08% $69.20 16 10.20% $1.44 05/15 06/04

