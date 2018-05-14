Stocks Emerging From Final Stage Of Correction

Market corrections can be dull, tedious, and at times volatile affairs which try the patience of even the most disciplined investors. The market environment which has prevailed since early February has been challenging to say the least, but there finally appears to be some light emerging from the darkness. As I’ll explain here, few more days of the internal improvement we saw last week on the Big Board will all but confirm the correction of the last few months is over.

The major averages made impressive strides in the last three trading sessions with the S&P 500 (SPX), the Dow and the Nasdaq all registering weekly gains of more than 2.0%. The most conspicuous evidence of the market’s strong performance last week was the move above the Apr. 18 high in the SPX. This established a pattern of higher highs and higher lows in the benchmark index and gives the bulls something to build upon in the coming days.

Source: BigCharts

Turning our attention to the broad market’s immediate-term (1-4 week) trend, the most obvious feature of the stock market in last few months has been the internal correction which has kept the major averages subdued. Before we evaluate the current state of the market and discuss the possibility that the correction might finally be ending, it might be helpful to briefly look at how a broad market correction normally plays out.

A market correction can be divided into three basic stages. The first is the declining stage when overvalued or overbought asset prices normally witness their steepest drops. In most corrections the bulk of the market’s percentage loss occurs during this phase. It’s the declining stage which typically witnesses the quick exit of traders who are only in the market for the short-term and whose collective stop loss orders are quickly filled.

The next stage of a correction is the bounce or recoil phase. This is when the market is apt to experience a sharp rally which can fool many participants into thinking the correction has ended and a new bull market has begun. The rally off the initial low tends to be as sharp and violent as the plunge that preceded it, although it results in only a partial retracement of the decline.

The last stage of a correction is where long-term oriented investors are apt to be shaken out. This is when price tends to fluctuate erratically within a trading range of varying magnitude with no discernible trend. Investors become either bored or frustrated by the lack of progress of stocks and eventually surrender their bullishness on the long-term trend as they expect the market to either decline further or else remain stuck in a trading range for an indefinite period. Consequently, many of them capitulate at this point and sell their holdings. This is what helps put the final low in for many stocks and in turn often marks an important juncture for the broad market.

After clearly experiencing the first two stages of a correction since the early part of February, is it possible that the third and final stage of the correction – which has been underway since April – is finally ending? While it’s still too early to render a verdict, the preliminary evidence points to the market slowly emerging from stage three and possibly entering a new advancing phase. The next few days will shed some light on this question and will likely provide us with a more concrete answer. That said, let’s see what the market’s underlying message is right now.

This week was a good one for NYSE stocks. Not only did the advance-decline (A-D) line break out to a new high on Thursday (below) in reflection of broadening participation on the upside, but several blue chip stocks managed to clear through the congestion of the last few weeks. The new high in the A-D line is an important sign that market breadth on the Big Board is strong, which is a good sign for the stock market as it tries to chew its way out of the overhead supply which has plagued it for the last several weeks.

Source: WSJ

Cumulative volume (advancing minus declining volume) has also been trending positively in recent days. The following chart shows that the NYSE cumulative volume indicator broke out to a new high this week, which is another positive sign for the interim outlook. With both volume and breadth trending higher, the bulls should have an easier time pushing stock prices higher in the coming weeks.

Source: WSJ

Most importantly, the number of stocks making new 52-week lows on the NYSE in the last two days has diminished and has been less than 40. That’s the best 2-day performance in a month, and if there are less than 40 new lows on Monday it will be the best performance since Jan. 9. This would also strongly suggest that finally the internal weakness since late January is ending and the broad market is well on its way to being restored to a normal, healthy condition.

Along those lines, check out the 4-week rate of change (momentum) of the cumulative 52-week highs and lows. This indicator is used to identify the market’s near-term path of least resistance. It has accurately pointed to the recent rally and if it continues rising it will make it easier for the bulls to continue pushing equities higher in the near term.

Source: WSJ

Based on the three basic components of the NYSE market “tape” that we’ve reviewed here, the market appears to be finally emerging from its long period of dormancy since the early part of this year. If indeed the market is in the process of exiting the third and final stage of its 3 ½-month internal correction, we’ll know it in the next few days when we see continued stability in the market’s breadth indicators. Most importantly of all, this means continued shrinkage in the new 52-week lows and continued expansion of the new highs. The last two sessions has witnessed a new high/new low ratio of 4:1 in favor of the highs. This is exactly the type of strong ratio we want to see next week to let us know the bulls definitely have regained control over the short-term trend and that the correction is finally over.

On a strategic note, conservative investors should remain defensive until the additional improvement in the NYSE new highs and lows is made. This will allow us to substantially increase long commitments among stocks and ETFs. Some nibbling can be done among the relative strength areas of the market, however, as previously discussed, including banks, broker/dealers, and cyber security stocks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HACK, IYR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.