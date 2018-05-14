Energy Transfer Partners: Strong Q1 2018 Earnings Lead To Numerous Growth Projects

On Wednesday, May 9, 2018, pipeline giant Energy Transfer Partners (ETP) announced its first-quarter 2018 earnings results. Overall, these results were quite good, with the company showing strong year-over-year growth. One of the main reasons for this is that the energy industry in the United States continues to grow due to the Shale Revolution and other factors. It should prove to be quite beneficial for the company and investors should be quite pleased with the company's results.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Energy Transfer Partners' first-quarter 2018 earnings results:

Energy Transfer Partners had total revenue of $8.280 billion in the first quarter of 2018. This compares quite favorably to the $6.895 billion that the company brought in during the prior-year quarter.

In March 2018, the company announced the formation of a joint venture with Satellite Petrochemical USA for the purpose of constructing a new export terminal on the U.S. Gulf Coast to provide ethane to Satellite for consumption at their ethane cracking facilities in China.

Sunoco LP (SUN) repurchased 17.3 million common units owned by Energy Transfer Partners.

Energy Transfer Partners reported a total distributable cash flow of $1.366 billion in the most recent quarter. This represents a 40.5% increase over the $972 million that the company reported in the prior-year quarter.

The company had a net income of $879 million in the quarter, which works out to $0.24 per common unit. This compares to $393 million in the year-ago quarter.

The first thing that someone reading these highlights is likely to notice is that ETP's revenue increased substantially year-over-year. The primary reason for this is that the company transported significantly higher volumes of both crude oil and natural gas for its customers than it did in the same quarter last year. This is at least partly due to the shale oil and gas booms in the United States. As Energy Transfer Partners is one of the largest midstream companies in the nation, it makes sense that the company would be one of the first ones to benefit from the increasing volume of oil and gas that needs to be transported. This is clearly shown here:

Q1 2018 Q1 2017 Gathered Gas Volumes (MMBTU/day) 11.3 10.2 NGL Production (bbls/day) 503,000 445,000 NGL Transportation (bbls/day) 936,000 816,000 Refined Products Transportation (bbls/day) 620,000 624,000 Crude Transportation (million bbls/day) 3.8 3.0 Crude Oil Terminal Volumes (million bbls/day) 1.9 1.8

As pipeline owners are largely compensated based on the volume of the commodities that they move, the fact that volumes were broadly higher resulted in higher revenues for the company.

Energy Transfer Partners has begun moving to take advantage from these growing potential volumes by announcing several new projects meant to expand the company's capacity. The first of these was mentioned in the highlights. In March, Energy Transfer Partners entered into an agreement with Satellite Petrochemical USA to form a jointly-owned company called Orbit. Orbit intends to construct an 800,000 barrel refrigerated ethane storage tank, a 175,000 barrel per day ethane refrigeration facility, and a 20-inch ethane pipeline that will ship the LNG to a nearby export terminal and other domestic markets. In short, this project is designed to be a way for the two companies to supply liquefied natural gas to the rapidly growing Chinese market. This could ultimately prove to be a boon for both companies as well as for the American natural gas industry in general. The project is expected to come online in the fourth quarter of 2020 and so will begin generating additional cash flow for the company at that time.

Energy Transfer Partners also announced several other expansion projects following the end of the quarter. These included the following:

The conversion of a pipeline from Hebart, Texas, to a newly constructed terminal in Midland, Texas, from natural gas liquids to diesel fuel. As the pipeline is already constructed, it will have minimal capital costs. The pipeline is expected to be able to carry 30,000 barrels of diesel fuel per day following conversion.

ETP and Enterprise recently announced the formation of a joint venture to resume service on the Old Ocean natural gas pipeline. This pipeline has a designed capacity of 160,000 MMBTUs per day and will resume service in the second quarter 2018 with ETP as the operator.

ETP and Enterprise are also now in the process of expanding their jointly owned 36-inch North Texas pipeline, which will deliver up to 160,000 MMBTUs per day of natural gas into the aforementioned Old Ocean pipeline. This line will come online by the end of 2018.

The reason for all of these new pipeline projects is that demand for natural gas transportation capacity is growing in the United States. This should prove promising for the company's long-term future as it will continue to grow its revenues as these new projects come online and ETP is able to transport a greater volume of commodities for its customers.

As Energy Transfer Partners grows its revenues and cash flow, it should be able to pay out a growing distribution to its unitholders, which is admittedly one of the major reasons why many investors purchase units of master limited partnerships in the first place. In this, ETP does not disappoint as the company paid a distribution of $0.565 per unit for the first quarter of 2018, which works out to $2.26 annualized. As of the date of writing, Energy Transfer Partners trades for $18.46 per partnership unit. This gives the company a current distribution yield of 12.24%.

It was somewhat disappointing to see that Energy Transfer Partners kept its dividend steady quarter-over-quarter despite the company showing both revenue and distributable cash flow growth. In its earnings conference call, the company stated that the reason for this is to retain cash flow to fund some of the growth projects that were just discussed. This actually makes sense since the alternative would be for the company to raise its dividend and pay out the extra cash flow to its investors and then float new equity to finance these new projects (which it would then have to make dividend payments on). This second option would have the effect of diluting the existing unitholders, which would naturally result in the current unitholders having lower proportional ownership in both the company's current and future assets. In addition, by not financing the growth projects with new equity, ETP should be able to ultimately pay out a larger dividend to its unitholders than it would have been able to do had it chosen to issue new equity.

In conclusion, this was an excellent quarter for Energy Transfer Partners, driven by growing volumes. The company plans to continue to exploit this demand by engaging in several projects that should result in cash flow and ultimately distribution growth going forward. It may be somewhat disappointing that the company did not hike its distribution in response to its strong growth but it had good rationale for this and overall it appears to be the right decision. Overall, investors should be quite happy with the company's current performance.

