Tahoe Resources: I See Potential For Growth

I believe Tahoe Resources presents some potential for future growth with zero debt, increasing reserves and good liquidity and should be accumulated cautiously at or below $4.75.

Tahoe Resources critical goals for 2018 are construction completion and full ramp-up of the two growth projects in Peru and Canada by year-end, and resumption of Escobal operations.

Tahoe reported a net loss for the first quarter of $6.9 million or $0.02 per share, reflecting the ongoing suspension of operations at Escobal.

Image: La Arena mine is located in northern Peru, 480 km north-northwest of Lima.

Investment Thesis

Tahoe Resources (TAHO) is a mining company and intermediate precious metals producer with silver and gold mines in Canada, Guatemala, and Peru.

On February 8, 2016, the company acquired Lake Shore Gold in Ontario, valued at over $700 million ($CAN 945 million), making it a wholly owned subsidiary of Tahoe Resources. It was efficiently adding Lake Shore's Timmins West and Bell Creek gold mines in Ontario to Tahoe Resources' assets, which include mines in Guatemala (Silver) and Peru.

Source: extract of Company's April Presentation

Through this acquisition, Tahoe had the opportunity to diversify into Canada, increase its growth profile and most importantly limit its exposure to Guatemala, which is a very challenging jurisdiction. The deal also boosted the company's gold profile since Escobal was primarily a silver mine.

Source: extract of Company's April Presentation

I believe Tahoe Resources presents some potential for future growth with zero debt, increasing reserves and good liquidity and should be accumulated cautiously, even if earnings continued to be negatively impacted by the Escobal mine suspension and the company's ongoing care and maintenance costs, which were just over $10 million this quarter alone. Elizabeth McGregor said in the conference call:

We continue to incur costs related to the care and maintenance of Escobal of just over $10 million for the first quarter. This amount includes costs related to maintaining environmental commitments, salaries, security costs and legal fees.

Source: extract of Company's April Presentation

Tahoe Resources financial snapshot - the raw numbers

Tahoe Resources 1Q'15 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 Total Revenues in $ Million 85.28 133.81 145.74 154.89 132.13 228.25 234.72 189.40 251.05 209.58 155.20 117.73 139.94 Net Income in $ Million 31.89 -9.34 13.26 -107.72 37.81 16.74 63.01 0.32 74.70 33.49 -8.38 -18.01 -6.86 EBITDA $ Billion - - - - - - - - 129.95 96.41 34.03 15.27 37.05 Profit margin % (0 if loss) 37.4% 0 9.1% 0 28.6% 7.3% 26.8% 0.2% 29.8% 16.0% 0 0 0 EPS diluted in $/share 0.22 - - -0.53 0.17 0.05 0.20 -0.01 0.24 0.11 -0.03 -0.06 -0.02 Operating Cash flow in $ Million 48.90 28.00 53.00 54.16 25.29 37.68 78.68 107.02 78.58 96.07 48.68 10.94 22.15 CapEx in $ Billion 33.76 22.28 38.38 44.85 27.41 39.48 59.65 63.57 48.13 63.45 49.60 62.92 56.17 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 15.14 5.73 14.62 9.31 -2.11 -1.80 19.03 43.45 30.45 32.62 -0.92 -51.97 -34.02 Total Cash $ Million 86.00 112.20 110.60 108.67 90.79 151.71 142.43 163.37 175.40 190.64 182.07 125.67 53.63 Long term Debt in $ Million 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 35.0 35.0 35.0 35.0 35.0 35.0 35.0 35.0 0.0 Dividend per share in $ 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.02 0 0 0 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million - - - - - - - - 312.03 321.87 313.16 313.20 313.19

Source: Company filing and Morningstar

Tahoe Resources - Gold Production and balance sheet details

1 - Revenues

Tahoe reported a net loss for the first quarter of $6.9 million or $0.02 per share, reflecting the ongoing suspension of operations at Escobal. The company sold a little over 105K ounces of gold versus 93K ounces in Q4. Average realized price was $1,323 per ounce. During first quarter 2018, Tahoe Resources produced 90.9 K ounces of gold at a cash cost of $793 per ounce and all-in sustaining costs of $1,158 per ounce.

Note: The Company ended the quarter with approximately $254 million in total availability including cash and cash equivalents of $54 million, a $175 million undrawn credit facility plus $25 million accordions, and no bank debt. EPS was a miss by $0.01.

Ronald Clayton, the CEO, said in the conference call:

Earnings this quarter continued to be negatively impacted by the Escobal mine suspension and our ongoing care and maintenance costs, with the net loss for the quarter of $6.9 million or $0.02 per share. If not for this, we would have expected to report earnings for the quarter. Despite the ongoing suspension at the Escobal mine, we are optimistic that the legal case is moving in the right direction.

2 - Free Cash Flow

The situation in Escobar has impacted free cash flow. Until this issue is finally resolved TAHO is not passing the FCF Test with a negative $54.29 million.

3 - Gold production details

Production was 90.9K Oz this quarter.

Production at La Arena, Shahuindo, and Bell Creek met plan during the quarter, while the output at Timmins West was about 76k tonnes below plan due to paste fill delays associated with freezing temperatures in January and mechanical issues in February.

Guidance for 2018 - 2020.

TAHO Presentation April.

2018 continues to be a pivotal transition year for Tahoe Resources. The company key goals for 2018 are:

Construction completion and full ramp-up of the two growth projects in Peru and Canada by year-end, And the resumption of Escobal operations.

4 - Debt and Liquidity



During the first quarter, Tahoe Resources amended our credit facility with its bank syndicate.

In addition, during the quarter, the Company revised its revolving credit facility for access to $175 million plus a $25 million accordion, structured on the gold operations alone, for total availability of $200 million. The Company also repaid $35 million in debt in Peru during the quarter, leaving the Company with no bank debt outstanding and less than $8 million in capital leases.

The company expects to draw on its credit facility shortly, although the amount required will depend on several factors including the timing of an Escobal restart and the speed at which the company's capital budget will be spent. Ray Clayton emphasized in the conference call that the company is sufficiently funded to complete the two growth projects in 2018 as planned regardless of when Escobal starts.

Technical analysis (Short term)

TAHO is forming a descending channel pattern between the line resistance at $5.50 (sell flag) and the line support at $3.80 (double bottom - big buy flag). The long-term intermediate support is at $4.50 (buy flag). The descending channel pattern is often followed by higher prices, but only after an upside penetration of the upper trend line that could happen if Escobar can be solved.

I recommend accumulating TAHO at or under $4.75, depending on the future gold price, which is one of the most critical elements that has to be considered when investing in a gold miner. This recommendation implies that gold price stays above $1,300 per ounce.

Author's note: Do not forget to follow me on the gold sector. Thank you for your support, I appreciate it. If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.