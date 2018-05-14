Exelixis: Time To Excel

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) has seen a very difficult 2018 so far, after the company has seen a very impressive momentum run in 2016 and 2017 following strong clinical results for CABOMETYX, approval of this drug and a good start to sales in the first quarters following launch.

Earlier this year, I looked at the prospects for the business. At the time, shares were trading at around $30, as the business was awarded a $10 billion valuation. I applauded the multiple options and revenues for growth, as well as the impressive performance of CABOMETYX, prompting me to take a small speculative position (about a fifth of my targeted long position).

Investors Need Patience

Exelixis has been founded back in the 1990s, and despite partnerships with some of the industry's top-notch names, including GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) and Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY), the company never really got anywhere in the years to follow.

It was finally granted approval for cabozantinib/COMETRIQ, but ironically, this drug nearly bankrupted the company. Sales came in at $42 million in 2016, fell to $25 million and subsequently ran at a lower annual pace as investments into this drug (including selling & marketing expenses) nearly bankrupted the company.

Just in time approval came in for cabozantinib/CABOMETYX to treat patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma, a form of kidney cancer. The drug debuted in the second quarter of 2016 and sales came in nearly $18 million for the (partial) quarter, to grow to $31 million in Q3 and nearly $45 million in the final quarter of the year. The company saw continued growth in 2017 as sales rose to $62 million in Q1, $81 million in the second quarter and more than $90 million in the third quarter. Disappointing was the fact that fourth-quarter sales were flat compared to Q3, as the pick-up in sales between Q2 and Q3 was a bit lower already as well.

I noted in my previous article that the first quarter of 2018 would receive additional interest from me for two reasons. For starters was the disappointing growth in Q4 (on a sequential basis). The other reason was the decision by the FDA to approve CABOMETYX for all patients with advanced renal carcinoma ("RCC") instead of the initial approval, which was for a more selected group of patients.

The Much-Awaited Q1

Early May, Exelixis finally reported the much-awaited quarterly results, as sales of CABOMETYX came in at $128.9 million in the first quarter, a near-$39 million pick-up from the fourth-quarter results. Revenues of COMETRIQ were flattish at $5.3 million, for a $21 million run rate. The pick-up in CABOMETYX did not come as a complete surprise after management guided for a 20% sequential increase in sales data in January, when it held the conference call for the Q4 results.

The company reported a huge $116 million operating profit number for the quarter, but the results were positively influenced by the $78 million in collaboration revenues, which includes many incidentals/milestone payments following FDA approval to have wider administration for CABOMETYX. Stripping out all these collaboration revenues, operating earnings still came in at $38 million. After applying a 20% tax rate, that will work out to $0.10 per share in earnings.

Despite the reasonable pick-up in sales, the market has not been too enthusiastic, as shares have fallen from $30 to $20 by now. With 313 million shares outstanding, the business is valued at $6.2 billion, even as cash balances have now surpassed half a billion, for a $5.7 billion operating asset valuation. With product revenues running at an annualised rate of $540 million per annum, sales multiples are compressing quite rapidly to about 10 times, not even taking into account the collaboration revenues just yet.

The potential is huge, of course. Following the approval to promote CABOMETYX to all lines of patients diagnosed with liver cancer, the company is working hard to test the drug on patients with other tumor types, although investors need to have patience to see these efforts come to fruition.

Appeal Is Increasing

To be fair, I do not think there is anything wrong with the first-quarter results, as further revenue growth and a decline is the share price has really boosted the appeal, in my eyes. Shares jumped from $21 to $22 following the release of the results, as expectations have been reduced a great deal, but they have now fallen back to $19-20 again.

Compared to the start of the year, sales multiples have collapsed from about 20 times to 10 times, while growth is very strong and the company has a solid pipeline of extensions of CABOMETYX into other lines of cancer. The risk of this strategy is that Exelixis is pretty much a one-trick pony, at least for now. This could change a bit (in terms of indications, not product) if CABOMETYX were to be approved to treat advanced hepatocellular carcinoma as well, as the regulatory submission for that has been recently filed.

As noted above, the company furthermore earned about $0.10 per share this quarter without taking into account collaboration revenues, as quarterly costs came in at $96 million. With total costs seen at $430-460 million this year, this suggests a $110-120 million quarterly run rate in costs for the remaining three quarters each. While that is up $20 million compared to Q1, I do think it is fair to say that this could be made up for by increasing revenues, making a 4 x $0.10 = $0.40 per share in realistic earnings the absolute minimum this year.

The pick-up in growth means that the company is rapidly on track to achieve a billion in sales again. After all, sales have already surpassed the half billion mark, as sequential revenue growth between Q4 of 2017 and the recent quarter already adds about $150 million in annual sales. If the blockbuster status could indeed be achieved by 2019/2020, a current $6 billion valuation looks relatively modest, as I see no reason why margins of 30-40% could not be achievable at that point in time.

Averaging Down

I bought a small speculative position in January - of course, way too early. Fortunately, the position was just a fifth of my targeted position, as I am aggressively lowering my average costs by buying another 50% of my targeted position at these levels, lowering my average cost to about $22.

The fact that CABOMETYX is growing market share and shows these very healthy trends is encouraging, allowing for growing profits even as R&D budgets are creeping up. While management did not want to break down the increase in sequential sales line by line or indication by indication, it seems evident from commentary on the call that "organic" growth is showing up again after sales were flat between Q3 and Q4. In fact, not all growth can be attributed to wider indication approvals.

While there are still a few unknowns about the pick-up in CABOMETYX, as well as usual pipeline uncertainty of course, I am comfortable that the company can earn $0.50 per share this year, ex-royalties, while it steps up R&D efforts in a big way. Hence, I am willing to more than double down at these levels, mostly because of strong market share gains and continued near-term triggers to boost sales growth, cash flow generation and opportunities to add to the pipeline.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EXEL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.