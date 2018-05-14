Stamps.com: Growth Initiatives To Drive Stock Higher

Stamps.com (STMP) is poised to benefit from the growth of new customers. The company has initiatives in place to grow organically. Stamps.com owns multiple sites that serve a variety of shipping needs for different niches. With a reasonable valuation and above-average revenue and earnings growth, I expect Stamps.com to outperform the broader market.

Stamps.com is much more than the website bearing its name. The company also runs the following websites: Endicia.com, shipworks.com, shippingeasy.com, and shipstation.com. Each site has features for niche business needs with various price levels. The company's multiple offerings allow them to capture a variety of customers and to grow market share.

Here is a breakdown of each site that the company owns and what they offer:

Site Features Mobile App? Monthly Cost Stamps.com 1st class and Priority USPS postage for mail and packages Yes $15.99 Endicia.com Ship mail and packages via USPS from homes, e-commerce stores, warehouses, fulfillment centers No $9.95 shipworks.com Print postage for packages for multiple carriers (USPS, FedEx, UPS, DHL, etc.); Import orders from e-commerce stores No $25 shippingeasy.com Print postage for multiple carriers, automate shipping, tracking/returns, manage inventory, customer marketing No $29 shipstation.com Print postage for multiple carriers, import orders from e-commerce sites. Yes $9

Each site offers solutions for certain types of businesses depending on their needs. For example, businesses that are on-the-go may prefer Stamps.com or shipstation.com for mobile app management. All of them offer certain discounts on the cost of postage. The company prefers to maintain each site or brand separately, instead of combining features into fewer sites. This allows the company to offer the best solutions to customers that have specific needs.

For example, shippingeasy.com has a broad range of services which include customer marketing and inventory management. The Stamps.com site is for businesses that only need USPS shipping rather than a need for multiple carriers. So, maintaining a variety of sites caters to specific business niches, which can help the company grow with a broader reach.

Growth Initiatives

STMP has initiatives in place to drive future growth. One of these is ramping up sales and marketing to acquire more shipping customers. The company achieves a high ROIC of about 28%. STMP experienced an increase in the average lifetime value of acquired customers. So, extra money invested in sales and marketing will help drive strong future growth.

The company is also working on expanding features and functionality for customers. This includes increasing the number of integrations between sales channels, 3rd party fulfillment centers, e-commerce tools, and marketplaces. The more integrations the company has, the more valuable its platforms become for customers. Having all of the popular marketplaces such as Amazon (AMZN) stores, eBay (EBAY) stores, Shopify (SHOP) stores, etc. linked to the company's solutions broadens the potential customer base for future growth.

STMP is developing new features for e-commerce customers. Inventory management and customer marketing were added in 2017. These features are being developed further in 2018 to create more value for customers. STMP charges extra service fees for these services, which allows the company to grow revenue.

STMP is also expanding its international solutions. This initiative is called the Global Advantage Program and it allows customers to get discounts on international USPS rates and gives them access to the First Class International Envelopes and Flats shipping service which USPS no longer offers. The program also eliminates the need for customers to fill out custom forms.

The Global Advantage Program makes Stamps.com more valuable for customers since it makes shipping internationally more convenient and cheaper. That can help STMP to increase revenue as customer volume being shipped internationally grows.

Additional Catalysts

STMP achieved a strong 28% increase in mailing/shipping revenue for Q1 2018. This was driven by growth in paid customers and average revenue per paid customer. The company's initiatives that are in place are likely to help drive strong growth for future quarters. The initiatives are designed to grow the number of customers and the revenue per paid customer. So, I think the company can build on the success that it is achieving.

Consensus estimates are calling for revenue to increase 17% in 2018 and 17% in 2019. Those estimates could be too low. The company already achieved a 27% gain in total revenue for Q1 2018. STMP achieved a 29% increase in revenue in 2017 after achieving a revenue increase of 34% in Q1 2017. With the growth initiatives in place, STMP's revenue growth could easily exceed 20% in 2018.

STMP also looks good on the earnings side. Original consensus estimates of $8.33 for 2018 EPS three months ago have been increased to $9.82. This is 20% higher than last year's EPS of $8.19. If the revenue estimates are too low, then the earnings estimates are also likely to be too low. Even if STMP meets the 20% EPS growth without exceeding it, that is still strong above average growth, which will catalyze the stock to grow at an above-average pace.

Reasonable Valuation for a High Growth Stock

STMP's trailing P/E of 30 and forward P/E of 22 don't look all that attractive by themselves. That's why I like to use the PEG ratio for companies with above average growth. The PEG ratio factors in the company's earnings growth rate.

With the PEG at 1.63, STMP is trading at a reasonable valuation level for a high growth company. Stocks of the high growth companies that I cover typically continue to rise when their PEG ratios are below 2. I consider STMP's PEG to be a fair valuation considering the company's high double-digit earnings growth. At this valuation, the stock can reasonably increase approximately in line with earnings growth.

Pitney Bowes (PBI) is the company's main publicly traded competitor. Pitney Bowes is trading with a higher PEG ratio of 1.88. At first glance, PBI looks attractively valued with a forward P/E of only 7. However, PBI has much lower growth than STMP, which is why I see the PEG ratio as the better comparison.

PBI is expected to grow revenue at only 2% in 2018 and only by 0.30% in 2019 (consensus). EPS is expected to decline by about 16% in 2018. That is not much of a catalyst for strong stock growth.

PBI's consensus EPS estimates for 2018 have been lowered over the past 3 months from $1.45 down to $1.17. This has been causing the stock to underperform. The good news for PBI is that the stock yields about 8%, which could attract income investors. However, I wouldn't expect much price appreciation for Pitney Bowes due to the declining earnings outlook. STMP is likely to outperform PBI on a price appreciation basis due to Stamps.com's strong above average growth as compared to PBI's below average growth.

The Risks for Stamps.com

Amazon could take market share away from STMP over time. Amazon's order fulfillment service allows sellers to send their merchandise to Amazon's fulfillment centers. This saves sellers the hassle of shipping out their own products. The attractiveness of this service could cause Amazon to take market share away from STMP.

Outlook and Price Target for Stamps.com

With a reasonable valuation and strong above-average growth, STMP looks poised to outperform the broader market. Since the company offers a variety of shipping and e-commerce solutions at reasonable prices for customers, I don't think Amazon will take significant market share away. Amazon's fulfillment fees can run high. So, it won't make sense for many businesses to use.

STMP's expected earnings growth of 20% is likely to be achieved or exceeded in 2018. The company's multiple growth initiatives will help drive strong revenue growth that is likely to exceed consensus expectations.

With the stock's valuation at a fair level, I expect the stock to rise approximately in line with earnings growth. That means the stock could increase by about 20% over the next year. This would take the stock to about $298 within 12 months.

