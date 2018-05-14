HeidelbergCement's (HDELY) CEO Bernd Scheifele on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

HeidelbergCement AG ADR (OTCPK:HDELY) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2018 10:00 AM ET

Bernd Scheifele

Okay. Hello. Good afternoon, good morning, good evening to everybody. Thanks a lot for joining us in the first quarter conference call from Heidelberg. As usual, I'm sitting here together with Dr. Nager and Andreas Schaller and Ozan Kacar from our Investor Relations team. I will lead you through the operational results, Dr. Nager will comment on financial results, and then I will come back at the end on the outlook.

Okay, as you know, I think we have been, we are the last in our industry who is publishing. Our key cement competitors have already published and also Martin was out I think yesterday or today. You have seen that weather had a significant impact on our numbers, mainly in North America due to our footprint in the [indiscernible] north and also in Europe where we had especially harsh and long freezing period in the month of March which covered Germany, U.K., but also France. And in France, we had the flooding in February in Paris.

A second point which needs to be taken into account is the Easter effect. As you know, Easter last year was in April. This year it was in March. So we lost depending on the country between one and two working days in the first quarter versus last year.

Our Group share profit is up due to mainly three effects. First of all, we had disposal gains from the U.S. white business and the German sand lime brick. Secondly, financial result, as expected, continued to improve because we are issuing bonds at a much lower interest rate than the old ones which are expiring and also the tax rate, as predicted, coming down.

Operationally, EBITDA on a like-for-like without Forex and consolidation effect is down by 88 million. I'll come back to that. That is mainly due to four countries or four areas. It's the [indiscernible] north in the U.S.; it's south and that's Texas which had a very bad February; it's the U.K. and Indonesia, they all together make up about 81 million or 82 million part of the 88 million.

April obviously looks much better. Heidelberg is seeing cement up more than 8% in April and aggregates about 12%, ready-mix 13%. Backlog in core markets is pretty solid. That's especially true for North America, but also for Germany, Poland, Northern Europe. So, we have no concern about the volumes.

We have price increase announced in most of the markets and pricing at the moment globally I think is also okay. Even in Indonesia in the month of April pricing was up by about 1% compared to last year. That's also a first positive signal after a couple of very difficult quarters.

Energy cost had a significant impact on our result in Q1, mainly due to the comparison base from last year where we still had a lot of cheap coal and pet coke on stock. And secondly, we were negatively impacted mainly in Asia due to the fact that the Chinese, before [indiscernible] Chinese were importing a lot and pricing went up, especially for the [indiscernible], significantly above $100, which had a negative impact mainly on the margins in Indonesia but also in Thailand.

Free cash flow is up. Outlook is controlled. Key operational figures you have seen that's what just what I told you. On the cement volumes, we are up 2.3%. That is mainly coming from good growth in Africa, where our volumes are more or less double digit up by about 12%, driven by strong volumes; in Egypt, up about 22%; Ghana, Tanzania, 14% and 15% up; and also Indonesia was growing more than 8%, that's what you see financial numbers I mentioned.

Operating EBITDA bridge, I think that's the most interesting chart. If you look at Chart 5, you might miss the synergy impact from Italcementi. Additional synergies in Q1 were small because if production is low and production was low, then obviously the synergies are relatively low. It's a number of around EUR6 million. The number is small. That's why we didn't mention it especially in the chart.

You see cost and others is up by 111 million and I look at it from two angles. If I look to the countries or areas, then the message is very simple, U.S. is down by about, or North America, two regions are down by about EUR50 million versus last year, that's north with about 37 million, and region South Texas by 12 million, U.K. is down by about 18 million and Indonesia about 14 million. If you add that all up, that comes up to 81 million, 82 million and that explains the negative deviation.

If we look by cost from a functional point of view, cement/energy is up by about 40 million and maintenance/repair we had a negative impact due to a timing issue. We had two big plants which were in winter repair this year in March, and last year they were in April. It's our plant Permanente in the Silicon Valley, which had a negative impact of about 16 million and it's our largest plant in Europe. It's Slite in Sweden, on Gotland Island, which is about EUR12 million. And that together has a negative impact of 26 million.

Chart 6 shows you a little bit what you already know that Q1in our industry is not so meaningful. Chart 7 tells you what I told you. We are on the market volume side, backlogs are okay, negative impact working days I explained, energy cost we expect to flatten after the Trump decision on Iran. That's obviously a question mark since oil price peaked today again. And Indonesia, as I will tell you later, we expect a change in pricing or we will go for a price change after the Ramadan season.

If you look on the volumes, Chart 8, U.S. down minus 5%, region north minus 18%, South Texas minus 6% whereas the West was up by more than 30%. And in the Western and Southern Europe, U.K. was down by about 10%, and also is was down 9%, Germany 4%, Italy, Spain, were up; Asia Pacific, Indonesia, plus 9%, and India plus 5%, Australia plus 6%; whereas Thailand, the market remained weak with about 8.5%. Northern Europe volumes down 10%, mainly Norway, Sweden down 10%, Russia down 10%, Poland up 20%, [indiscernible] up by about 6%.

If you look to the results per area, we start with North America, that's the biggest impact on our negative deviation compared to last year. You see it about 62 million. I explained about 50 million. Another 6 million come from Canada. What we see is that we had a negative inventory impact also mainly due to the rich north because in the rich north, especially the whole area around New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Maryland and then up to Ohio, and up to Chicago had a lot of snow. We still had drizzles now even in April. So, it was a really harsh winter and that is about 40% of our cement volume. So we are really at a footprint disadvantage. That's why our cement volume is minus 4.6%. If you compare them, for example, with our Mexican comparables, they were up 5%, that is absolutely consistent because they have no footprint in the North, they are much more in the South, and that's what you see.

And also Texas was weak, because Texas was very wet in February and you saw that also in the numbers which were published by Martin I think yesterday where they were down in cement by more than 8%, mainly due to bad weather in Texas. And you see, we are a little bit in the middle of the road because it is a clear footprint impact.

The outlook for the U.S. in our opinion remains solid. We see especially compared to last year much better state infrastructure programs, especially in core markets for us, like in Texas and in California. But we also see clear improvements in the North Carolina and Indiana.

Pricing is going overall okay. We see clear slowdown in pricing power, especially in the Boston and New York area due to the impact of McInnis. We did consider second price increase in July or August in some areas, especially California but also maybe Midwest.

In Canada, the Prairies were down due to weather, whereas the Pacific Northwest, Vancouver, Seattle, Portland, were clearly up and we expect a relatively good run in Canada and we have price increases except for the Prairies of about $5 to $6 per tonne.

If you go to Western and Southern Europe, that was the other market there where we see where we lost about 53 million compared to last year. Major impact comes from U.K. [indiscernible] 18.5 million. Bene was also down by about 9 million, Germany by about 7 million or 8 million, Italy and Spain [indiscernible] as well. And especially U.K., we had a clear weather impact and also an inventory impact. And last year in the U.K. we had property profit of about EUR7 million, which we are missing this year and we have a property gain in the U.K. in the month of April that was a timing difference. So that's about Europe.

And if you look to Northern and Eastern Europe, you see the result is down by about minus 4 million. That's totally explained by the effect of Slite. I told you earlier that Slite had a repair shift, which Slite last year was repaired in April, this year it was repaired in March. That's already 10 million. So, without Slite like-for-like, we are already up and then we have between one and two working days less. So, if you look to Northern Europe like-for-like, we are compared to last year 15 million up, if you take the Slite impact and the working days impact out. So, the markets overall are strong, especially Poland is strong, volumes in Poland very strong, also again in the month of April. Czech Republic, okay. Nordics, we are relatively confident. So, this region should be okay.

Asia-Pacific, we're down 26 million. That's mainly explained by Indonesia, I told you 14 million. The 14 million [indiscernible] comes from volume and pricing where volumes are strong. In the first quarter we were up by about 8.5%. Also, April is again up 6%. So we are growing. The market is stable. So, in West [indiscernible], especially in the Jakarta area, private projects are coming back to the market. This is okay. Pricing has stabilized. In April it's even up a little bit by 1%. The main impact comes from the high coal price from the NewCastle coal, which is in the first quarter compared to last year up by about 23% or 25%. I guess we have a chart maybe laid up on that. That's the main impact. India was also down for us by about 8 million, mainly due to market weakness, especially in the region south. China clearly up and also Australia clearly up.

If you look to Africa, [indiscernible] about last year, overall picture is good. Egypt was clearly better due to strong pricing. In Egypt, prices went up to 720 to 740 Egyptian pounds per tonne, up 40% versus last year. Okay, we were lucky because the Sinai was closed due to the [indiscernible] elections and the army is now coming with a capacity, but also month of April overall volumes and result were okay. Morocco is stable. Tanzania market is okay. Pricing has improved. Ghana market was very strong with 15%, pricing has stabilized. So, overall region Africa looks good.

Turkey, good volume growth, 8% to 9%, pricing up double-digit, so the result is okay, main impact comes from negative currency. On trading, what you see, trading result is up. We have high volumes in the first quarter, by about 21% up and what you see is that the clinker price in Asia FOB is up by about $5. We see the same in the Mediterranean. The Turkish exporters managed to get about $4 to $5 per clinker more than last year. The pricing is now about US$35.

The threat what you always perceive as a market threat, the exports from China has significantly slowed down. Chinese pricing is extremely strong. In China in the region [indiscernible] but also in the south pricing is up by about 40% and China has started to import clinker from Vietnam because pricing in China is so attractive. At the same time, exports from China last year dropped from 16 million to 10 million. So, we see this as a relatively good signal.

I think that's it a little bit from my side and I just hand over to Dr. Nager on the finance side.

Lorenz Nager

Thank you very much, Dr. Scheifele. Good afternoon and good morning also from my side. I would like to lead you through the financial results which start on Slide 17 with summary. So, you have seen that we have posted the profit for the period in the first quarter compared to a loss in the previous years and on the bottom line also the share of the controlling shareholders has improved significantly.

As outlined by Dr. Scheifele, this was first of all due to the success in our portfolio optimization where we had the capital gain in the range of 100 million from the sale of the sand lime bricks in Germany and our U.S. white cement business. And we have re-shifted these monies then into the acquisition of Cementir, of Fraser in Australia, and the grinding unit in Canada. So we have really reused our monies here.

We have a continued and further improvement of our financial result, which will be a continuous effect. We have the same effect in the tax line where we have a significant improvement of the income tax and we have strengthened our financial position by issuing a new bond for 10 years tenure in April at quite favorable conditions.

Cash flow, up double digit and we continue to expect further improvement in the cash flow through the year. So, the [indiscernible] place below RCOBD and this really helps us improve our earnings per share.

If you look to the P&L, then you can see this effect in the P&L on Page 18 where additional ordinary result is 118 million-plus, shows the capital gains from the sale of the two businesses. Result from participations pretty stable around the zero line for the first quarter. Here also the results come later. Financial results improved to 75 million. Income tax improved to 17 million. And profit of the period, 6 million, compared to a loss of 35 million last year.

Then in the cash flow statement, you will see that first of all, the gross cash flow has reduced by 113 million due to lower RCOBD but also the outflow for financing of our working capital is significantly higher than previous years due to the prolonged winter. We have this year stronger seasonality and this will of course flow back during the remainder of the year. Payout from provisions decreased as the major part of our restructuring is done and the payout has been done last year. So we expect also this year a continuous improvement in this position.

Investment net, minus 448 million. So, we have bought the three assets, Cementir [indiscernible] to Italian market, and Fraser to improve our aggregates position in Australia, and the grinding unit for cement in Southwest Canada. And at the same time, you see the proceeds from our disposals. We see currently a trend that all these M&A and CapEx is done to enlarge the footprint or to consolidate. It's done a bit front-loaded, so the activity in the first quarter is definitely stronger here than it is in the remaining quarters of the year.

Cash flow total from investing activity is minus 448 million and this has been reflected on Slide 20 where you can see our net debt reconciliation and the use of the free cash flow. First of all, free cash flow has improved to 1.18 billion over the last 12 months, coming from 1.039 million or 1.038 million in two previous years. And then you can see the use of the free cash flow below where we have higher growth CapEx this time and we believe that this will normalize over the rest of the year. Then we have the dividend of HeidelbergCement and the dividends to our minorities, which both are going up.

So, net debt we have a balanced payback in the last 12 months but we suffer negative accounting and FX difference from the strong euro in the magnitude of EUR304 million so that the net debt comes down at EUR9.9 billion. We expect this currency effect to phase out from the second quarter as currently we see a strengthening of the U.S. dollar against the euro.

On Slide 21 you can see the balance sheet. The balance sheet total goes down from previous year 37 billion to 34 billion and this is predominantly currency effect as the euro has appreciated compared to the first quarter of last year. And I just mean that the headings of the columns are wrong, December 2017 and March 2017 is wrong. We have just to exchange the labeling of the columns. Compared to end of last year, 31st of December 2017, the balance sheet total is almost unchanged. Also, fixed assets is unchanged as there is no significant difference.

Working capital, as I said, is slightly higher due to the weather conditions in the first quarter and we expect this to normalize over the remainder of the year. Net debt stands at 9.9 billion and we stick to our target to bring that down over the remainder of the year to a value of 8.2 billion to 8.3 billion.

That's it from the financial side and I would like to give it back to Dr. Scheifele.

Bernd Scheifele

I said I'd come back with outlook. We keep our guidance for the year mid to high single digit organic EBITDA growth. That's obviously more ambitious now after a relatively difficult start. We see strong order backlog in the U.S., especially in core markets for us like Texas, California, Canada, and the West Coast, Seattle, Vancouver, and in Europe. We expect a price recovery and price increase in Indonesia after the Ramadan period and also in Africa. And we will push very strongly for pricing in all other markets.

We have seen from our [indiscernible] that pricing environment at the moment is favorable mainly due to two reasons; import costs for clinker are up and also due to the rising oil and fuel cost obviously imports are less competitive than last year. Question mark is the energy cost inflation. We see in the South African coal and in the NewCastle coal a clear easing. Pet coke remains price wise challenging and we have to wait a bit and see a little bit what the oil price is now doing after the Iran decision of the U.S. government of yesterday evening.

That's it from our side and [indiscernible] we now open, we are happy to answer any questions that you might have.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from the line of Paul Roger from Exane BNP Paribas. Your line is open.

Paul Roger

So, just two questions. The first one on your previous guidance for a few countries, I think you were guiding previously to flat profitability in Indonesia and the U.K. and then 10% like-for-like increase in profit in the U.S. I wonder if your guidance for those three countries actually still stands. And then secondly, just ask you to clarify your comment you just made in the call about lower price momentum in the U.S. Are you suggesting that you are now less optimistic than you were in March, and I think you are going for a 4% to 5% price increase in cement, and if that's the case, why? Thank you.

Bernd Scheifele

Okay. On the guidance for countries, so I think we are one of the last companies in this sector who are giving you some number on a country level. We might review that practice Mr. Roger, just to tell you. We stick to our commitment in the U.K. That's very [indiscernible], that remains high on the agenda. We have started what we call our [Action 25 Plus 25] [ph] program that means a profit improvement versus last year of 25 on gross margin and 25 on cost, and we are on our way.

Indonesia, I told you, we expect or I expect to see a trend change in the market after Ramadan as far as pricing is concerned. We will see how that might go. And then U.S., 10% like-for-like, obviously that remains also on the agenda. In our industry, to change targets after the first quarter in my opinion is not the right thing to do because Q1 as you know is always in our industry, especially in the Northern world, is a little bit of weather [indiscernible]. So you have to be a little bit careful.

On the U.S. on pricing, as I told you, it's a mixed picture. We see a clear, partially slower, a slower pricing trend in the region around New York, Boston, Connecticut due to the McInnis impact. On the other side, we expect pricing to be stronger in Texas because we expect the market to be very strong. We also expect stronger pricing in California. In California, we're going to review in June-July again whether we go for a second price increase, not only in cement but also in aggregates because the market is very strong.

We had also again the region West in the month of April was again up 33%. That shows you the market in California is really hot and we have to see what we can do. And then we will see what is going to be the average figure for the U.S.

Paul Roger

Okay. So overall, you are not actually changing your guidance for the U.S.? There's nothing you've seen after the April quite simply [indiscernible]?

Bernd Scheifele

No, no. U.S., I am still, I think that should work in U.S. We are running a little bit against the clock now because if you are in the U.S., you know that April in the region North was still weather-wise a problem. There was still snow and a lot of freezing temperature in May, in April. So, in April, the North figures in cement, they were again down against last year, 6.5, [indiscernible] whereas Dallas, Texas for example was up by about [25]. That shows you that the market is still very regional and that has to do with weather. It's not that there is no business in New York or Boston. It's the market is weather impacted and that gives you a very diverse picture. And for the U.S. in full in April, we were about up I think close to 6%. So, that shows you a little bit where we are at the moment.

Paul Roger

Okay. Thank you very much.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of John Messenger.

John Messenger

Two, if I could. One was just the picture on Egypt, Dr. Scheifele, I wonder if you could give us a bit of a view as to how you think things are going to evolve from here. Obviously there has been quite a lot of talk about prices moving lower again recently because of the new plants coming onstream and maybe some easing in terms of the logistics challenges in the market. So, are you still upbeat on Egypt or is there more risk in terms of that capacity impact coming in the second half of the year and from hereon? And the second one was just coming back on your comments on Indonesia, in terms of a shift in pricing behavior after Ramadan, is that, could you take a view that there will be some consolidation between here and that point in time to help instigate that kind of change or rather consolidation moves afoot or is that just a view being taken around uptick in volume that you hope will see prices follow? Thank you.

Bernd Scheifele

Okay, Mr. Messenger. On Egypt, I think in Egypt the predictability of the business is even worse than in Indonesia, you know what I mean. So, this is a pretty challenging environment. As I told you very bluntly, we have been lucky in a way in the first quarter that the Sinai was closed and we used that opportunity to push pricing very high and our pricing went up to 720, or you go back to [indiscernible], was that 720 or even 740 Egyptian pounds per tonne, which is up versus last year 40%, because last year we were around 500 or 540.

The army now with their famous 10 million tonnes, or whatever it is, they are coming now to production step by step. Volumes in April were still okay. Pricing also in April was still okay. But we expect pricing in Egypt to go down from that level. We're not going to keep that level at 720, that's clear. But according to our calculation, if the army wants to pay the interest for the financing they have from Sinoma, including payback, they need also a cement price around 670 to 680 pounds per tonne. That's our calculation.

And on the other side, there is a certain upside in Egypt because the Egyptian government has issued a regulation that they're going to subsidize exports from Egypt with 50% of the logistic costs to the export destination. That would be for us mainly our African hubs in Tanzania and Mozambique and that would bring us an improvement in exports on pricing by about $10 per tonne and we would export from our [indiscernible] cement plant.

So, there is – Egypt, you are right, we expect more price pressure in the coming months due to Sinai going away and the army coming in. But on the other side, we expect, we think there is some upside especially on the export side.

On Indonesia, what we see is that the local players are now in coal markets on delivered costs to the market, including interest rates, interest to be paid for the investment they made because they are debt financed. They are under the water. They are producing cash losses. Some of them have stopped production or are only running a couple of days and they stop again because they are obviously short of financing. And that what you see then in the market that the price [indiscernible] still is starting to slow down, and in the first quarter pricing pressure did not come from cement [indiscernible] or from Chinese player or local [indiscernible] came more from other international players.

So, at the same time we see volumes clearly moving in the right direction in our core markets, Jakarta, West Java is back. That's for us the core and also the corporate sector. The private sector is back. That's why we believe there is opportunity to change pricing after Ramadan. Why after Ramadan, because during Ramadan typically demand is weak then there is more volume in the market. After Ramadan, typically catch-up exercise, we would expect a strong increase in demand. Cement will be short and we think that it would be the right climate to increase pricing. We will have a final discussion with the management on that in June.

Operator

Next question comes from the line of Phil Roseberg from Bernstein.

Phil Roseberg

Just my two questions please. On the potential to catch up, I know you mentioned that guidance is now more ambitious and we do a quick calculation and it sort of comes to the need to get to about 8% like-for-like growth in the next three quarters in order to make the low end of guidance. How realistic is a catch-up let's say in Q2 and will we be able to see it already in Q2? The second question is just a little bit if you could give us an update about Italy. You mentioned a EUR10 price increase the last time when we spoke, I think on March 1. Can you give us an update on where that price increase is and on, if you like, portfolio changes and bedding in of the Cementir assets please?

Bernd Scheifele

First of all, catch-up is always not easy. Normally you try to be ahead of the game, not too ahead of your budgeted figures. And maybe that's possibly no one among us is positive and confident. That's what we operate for. So we can, we will fight very hard to hit the numbers and I think we will have a clearer picture after Q2.

You know that Q2, and especially Q3, are for us very important. Last year for example in Q3 we had the double hurricanes in Texas which have impacted the business. We hope that we will have the normal hurricane season this year and then let's wait and see.

Then the other one is on Italy. On Italy, it is so that we have started the price increase of about EUR10 starting from 1st of March. And we also followed with about EUR5 per cubic meter 1st of April then in the ready-mix. For our whole portfolio, meaning Cementir and Italcementi, our pricing in April is up by about EUR7.60 per tonne. That does not include obviously the public works because there we have bided the prices before but the pricing is clearly up.

We are also considering a move of another EUR3 in July or August in order to come to a commercially sustainable pricing level in Italy. We will watch now the market developments with a lot of attention in May and June.

And in Italy on the portfolio, as you know, we had to make two disposals according to the antitrust office decision. We have signed the deal [indiscernible] and we are also close to sign a deal for the one terminal close to [indiscernible] or whatever, which we have to sell in Southern Italy. So we are pretty confident that we will get that in, and so we are on track in that respect.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Arnaud Lehmann from Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Your line is open.

Arnaud Lehmann

A couple of questions, firstly on McInnis that you mentioned as being a bit disruptive to pricing in the Northeast of the U.S., do you have any action plans to try to ease this pressure? To be more specific, I heard that you were thinking of selling some import terminals to McInnis in southern part of the U.S. to spread a little bit the production all over the U.S. and reduce the pressure from the import in the Northeast. Can you please confirm that? That's my first question. And the second question is related to your reporting. You said a word already, but you have noted that LafargeHolcim is now giving very little details on a quarterly basis, basically just a trading update for Q1 and Q3. Could that make you revise the level of detail that you disclose to the market?

Bernd Scheifele

Answer to the second question, very clear. I have been growing up in industries which were always oligopolic and normally you always follow the #1 in the world, you set the standards, you know what I mean. But we have not made any decision yet, but I'm looking smiling faces from Mr. Kacar and Dr. Nager. So, we will let you know at our Capital Markets Day. But clearly it's not going to be in the future so that Heidelberg is the only [indiscernible] detail and our other friends are just watching what we tell them about the markets and then they try to get advantage of us. Maybe we look stupid, but we are not stupid. So let's wait and see.

Second on McInnis, the answer is very clear. We're not going to sell any terminals in U.S. We are not crazy. McInnis is something where we take a look at. You know that they have started a sales process and you mentioned rumors. If I read the market or I listen to rumors, there are some cement players in the game to watch at the target and it's all about pricing, whether the price expectation are realistic or not. And it is so that McInnis obviously they are trying hard to increase their volumes in the U.S. and that has obviously an impact on the markets like New York and Boston. So, we are not the only one who are hit by that and I think the next couple of weeks we'll see how this goes.

Operator

And our next question comes from the line of John Fraser-Andrews from HSBC.

John Fraser-Andrews

My first question is on cost savings. So, other than the 26 million on plant maintenance that fell into Q1, can you confirm that was in Q2 last year, so that's to come into help with your guidance? And you mentioned Italcementi, it was very little, so I'm assuming that the 40 million or 50 million to come through from there. And then on top of that, are there any other cost savings? You mentioned the U.K., where you've got an initiative. Are there any other initiatives which will help you achieve your guidance?

Bernd Scheifele

It is so that Mr. Fraser you are right. What I tried to explain, the 26 million is a pure phasing effect of our winter repair planning in two big plants, one is Cupertino, [indiscernible] in Silicon Valley. It's a 2 million tonne plant; Permanente, the ex-Kaiser plant which serves the Bay Area. That's a big plant for us where we had an impact of about, whatever it was, close to $16 million, and that's a pure phasing effect. And the second one is the Slite plant. That's our largest plant in Europe. That's a 2 million tonne plant on the Island of Gotland, which had an impact of about 10 million. And that you will not see and that will obviously – you will not see that in the Q1. That's a pure timing effect.

On Cementir, it is so that we are going to close the Rome headquarter I guess in June and then about 70 to 80 full-time employees will go out. You know that we paid for Cementir about EUR315 million. As a purchase price for the [indiscernible] plant for [indiscernible], we have a price of about EUR40 million. And so we end up with a final price of maybe EUR270 million after the other disposal of the terminal, and we have fewer cost synergies out of Cementir targeted for about EUR28 million, EUR25 million to EUR28 million. That means finally the deal is paid by the cost synergies, no market synergies pricing included. And out of these cost synergies, management target is to get 8 million this year. My number is rather 10 million and that's it.

Then in North America, we are running a program to reduce overhead. We target for about 130 to 140 FTE out, which has I think a result impact of about 20 million to 25 million, and we have already reduced in the first quarter by about 70 to 80. These are some of the initiatives which we are running. Okay?

John Fraser-Andrews

And over and above those, are you still running on the continuous improvement programs and [indiscernible]?

Bernd Scheifele

Yes, of course. Yes, of course.

Operator

And our next question comes from the line of Rajesh Patki from J.P. Morgan. Your line is open.

Rajesh Patki

Just two questions for me as well. First one is on energy costs. You mentioned that Q1 was the most difficult quarter in terms of comparison base. Can you give us what the year-on-year impact was in percentage terms, and maybe also expectation for the remainder of the year, which could be difficult in the light of recent events, so at least help us understand how the comparative base [indiscernible] from the last year tax up? And the second one is on pricing. I know you commented a bit on Egypt, but if you can provide more color on pricing trends in other African markets and are you able to or are you comfortable of compensating for higher inflation in these markets?

Bernd Scheifele

So, in energy, that's a little bit difficult choice. If you look to the pricing, then you see that API coal, that's the South African coal which is typically a benchmark for Europe, is in the first quarter up versus last year by about 18% whereas the NewCastle coal index, that's Asia, was up by about 25% to 26%. NewCastle even peaked about 100, 102, 103, and it's now down again to 92 or whatever. But it's still up versus last year and what we see now that spot prices are coming down, mainly in Asia, because for us Asia is the main concern because in Europe our alternative fuel rate is typically around 50% to 60%. So, we are not that dependent on coal.

Just to give you an idea, coal in Germany, just so that you get an idea of the dimension, in Germany we burn coal, classical coal about 20,000 tonnes. In Indonesia, we burn 2.5 million. You know what I mean? So if NewCastle is up $20 per tonne, that means 50 million back on the margin in Indonesia, whereas the impact on Germany is much lower, and that's the one part.

And then we see pet coke is also still pretty much up. If you take high sulfur pet coke, pricing is now 64 to 65, whereas low sulfur pet coke is about 92 to 93. The problem is that everybody in the market is now switching as far it's technically feasible to high sulfur pet coke because there is a price difference of about $30 per tonne and this product gets now short in the market with the consequence that the pricing is increasing and typically pet coke follows also oil prices. So, that's a risk now with the oil price movement.

And overall, before the decision of Trump yesterday [indiscernible], after Forex impact our forecast on energy was about all-in [indiscernible] against the last year's number of 1.970. So just about 50 million up, and that includes Cementir which has made an impact of 30 million. We will have to review that now in the coming weeks how this is developing and obviously we're going to push especially in the U.S. and also in the U.K. on fuel surcharges in order to compensate for the higher gasoline cost.

Pricing overall, Africa is okay, Ghana is pretty stable with about, what is it, 92, 93. We have increased prices in Tanzania quite a bit. We have now increased also prices in Congo. So, overall pricing environment is good. That's what you see also from our annex chart that the diagrams for pricing are up.

So, overall pricing climate in the world at the moment is clearly up. We see Indonesia stabilizing, going upwards. We see Australia up. We see China up. We see Russia up 10%. Kazakhstan is up. Poland is up [indiscernible]. Germany is up 2.50 [indiscernible], which is a significant improvement in Germany where the last year's pricing was flat. In Bene, Belgium and Netherlands, pricing is up between EUR2, EUR2, EUR2.50. Italy I mentioned, also Spain is up by about in the South EUR2, in the North even higher EUR6. So overall, pricing relatively is okay.

Operator

And the next question comes from the line of Josep Pujal from Kepler Cheuvreux. Your line is open.

Josep Pujal

My two questions please. The first one is on acquisitions. This EUR716 million in the cash flow statement, there you said Cementir at 315 million, Fraser at 133 million. What piece the remaining EUR268 million, what kind of multiples did you paid, and were they already included in the guidance you gave about the scope effect? If I recall well, two months ago the CFO said that overall there would be zero, close to zero scope effect at the EBITDA level because the disposals would offset the acquisitions. Has that changed? And my second question is about these winter repairs. If you can explain a little bit, what is exceptional in what you are mentioning here? I think that you do winter repairs frequently, let's say yearly, in your plant. Why are you talking about those two examples? And is there examples the other way around, things that were repaired in Q1 last year and which will be repaired in April or May this year? Thank you.

Bernd Scheifele

Okay, I take the second one, why do we explain with the winter repair. The point is, if you look to our numbers on a group level, the main negative impact from our numbers comes from high cost impact. Cost is up by about 111 million and we tried to explain that. And one important piece is, it is not about that we have done more or whatever. It's just the timing of phasing effects. Last year the winter repairs was needed at Permanente, were done in April, and this year they were done in March. And due to this quarterly reporting, it shows now up in Q1 and last year it was in Q2.

And that's also one reason why I said to Mr. Lehmann, maybe we can follow our competitors on reporting because then all these detailed explanations about Q1 and Q2 will slow down because it's just a timing effect and that depends very much on technical planning, what is the availability of the subcontractors, how are we stopped and whatever, and what's the length of the winter repair we need, do we need a [indiscernible] repair, is it only a normal repair and whatever. That's something which is decided on plant level, on country level, and the headquarter has no say in it and then we just see the numbers. And on the M&A side, I expect you talk to the CFO obviously and then the CFO should answer on that.

Josep Pujal

CFO should know, yes.

Lorenz Nager

So, the 720 million, as you say 315 million Cementir, 140 million Fraser, and then there is 120 million which is the normal maintenance CapEx, and the remainder is a number of smaller assets such as the asphalt plant in Australia and this grinding mill in Canada. So that works out.

Now, if we look at the Italian acquisitions, we had the 315 million from Cementir, and I said that we are [indiscernible] this with sales, with the disposal of white cement in Kalksandstein as limestone bricks in Germany which together is in the range of 220 million to 230 million. Then we have a gap of 70 million that is covered by 40 million disposal of the [indiscernible] plant and 5 million or 6 million of a terminal in the South, and a few other smaller things. So that will work out in that respect.

As I said, all this M&A activity is a little bit front-loaded now in the meanwhile so that all happens in the first quarter and the Board will meet today and review a little bit how the M&A situation continues for the rest of the year. But in general, we would like to keep the guidance.

Josep Pujal

Thanks for that. But sorry, the question was on EBITDA, the impact of scope at the EBITDA level for the full year 2018 that you forecast today?

Lorenz Nager

This I have to check. Scope, this I have to check. I'll call Mr. Kacar and he will check that. I don't know by heart.

Bernd Scheifele

On the scope level, if I look to it, obviously Fraser will have a positive impact on us. That's quite a good acquisition we believe at a very decent multiple. And the major scope changes we have by heart now in the region of Western and Southern Europe because on the one side we are selling [indiscernible], we sold sand lime brick business which has obviously a negative impact on the other side.

And on the other side, we have Cementir and we have also a pending aggregates acquisition in Belgium, and that was the main remark that we think on Western and Southern Europe. The negative impacts on deconsolidation on new ones should level off whereas in U.S. the impact is not that much. It's the North. It's been six months more on the Cemex assets in the region of West for the moment. Okay?

Lorenz Nager

That's it from our side. Thank you very much for your interest and talk to you after second quarter.

Bernd Scheifele

Okay, thank you. Have a good day. Bye-bye.

Operator

Thank you. This concludes our conference for today. Thank you for participating. You may all disconnect. Have a lovely afternoon.

