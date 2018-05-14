Keytruda Continues To Be The Game Changer For Merck In 2018

Merck is involved in studying Keytruda and other oncology agents in around 759 clinical studies in other tumor types.

I have always been a strong admirer of Merck (MRK) and have strongly believed in the immense potential of this well-run company and its highly successful immunotherapy, Keytruda.

On May 1, 2018, Merck came out with its Q1 2018 earnings results, wherein the company revised upwards its revenue and EPS guidance. The company expects to be a strong player in oncology, vaccines, and animal health businesses and a stable player in diabetes business in 2018.

While improving financials is one robust reason to jump on the Merck bandwagon, the high probability of this being a sustainable growth story makes the company even more alluring. In this backdrop, I will explain why investors can bet on Merck in 2018.

Keytruda has emerged as a leading therapy in lung cancer indication.

Managing to score global sales close to $1.5 billion (linked above) in Q1 2018, Keytruda has been witnessing exponential growth both in USA and ex-US markets. Keytruda has been witnessing higher new patient starts than any other immunotherapy in USA, making the drug a leader in metastatic lung cancer indication. And after release of exceptionally positive data from Keynote-189, Keytruda is all set to become a standard of care in the first line lung cancer indication.

KEYNOTE-189 is a confirmatory trial, in continuation of KEYNOTE-021G, that has managed to demonstrate superiority of combination regimen comprising of Keytruda, Alimta, and cisplatin or carboplatin as compared to chemotherapy alone, in first line NSCLC indication, both in terms of overall survival as well as progression-free survival. The keytruda-based combination regimen also demonstrated reduction in risk of death by almost half as compared to patients of chemotherapy. And the fact that this benefit was statistically significant irrespective of PD-L1 expression levels will be playing a pivotal role in positioning Keytruda, Alimta, and chemotherapy combination as standard of care in this indication.

While the KEYNOTE-021G study had demonstrated promising potential of Keytruda-chemotherapy combination regimens, which had also led to subsequent FDA approval of this regimen in first line NSCLC indication, it could not get the desired traction due to absence of positive results from Phase 3 trial. In that context, KEYNOTE-189 trial, which is a much larger trial, will definitely be practice-changing for Keytruda in the lung cancer segment. FDA has already granted priority review for the sBLA based on this trial, and the PDUFA date has been set up for September 23, 2018.

Keytruda monotherapy also demonstrated its superiority over traditional chemotherapy in treatment-naïve squamous and nonsuamous NSCLC patients with PD-L1 TPS of at least 1% in KEYNOTE-042 trial.

Keytruda is also gearing up to become a leading immunotherapy in multiple tumor types.

Beyond metastatic NSCLC, Keytruda has also become a very prominent immunotherapy in head and neck, bladder, and melanoma indications. Further, increasing rate of MSI testing is also helping drive adoption of Keytruda in the solid tumor area.

Keytruda has already made its mark in Keynote-054 trial as adjunctive therapy for resectable high risk stage III melanoma patients, by reducing risk of death or disease progression by whopping 43%. And with the trial meeting its primary endpoint of recurrence-free survival, it is expected that the treatment will also result in overall survival benefit.

Then again, FDA has already granted priority review for Keytruda in advanced cervical cancer indication, while PDUFA date has been set up for June 28, 2018. Keytruda’s sBLA in primary mediastinal B-cell lymphoma indication has been granted the PDUFA date of July 3, 2018 (linked above). FDA has also accepted application seeking approval for Keytruda in second line recurrent or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of head and neck.

Collaborations with AstraZeneca and Eisai have strengthened Merck’s position in oncology segment.

Merck entered into a collaboration with AstraZeneca (AZN) in July 2017, and thereby got the co-development and co-commercialization rights for the latter’s first-in-class PARP inhibitor, Lynparza. The drug now stands tall as the leading PARP inhibitor in USA, both in terms of TRx as well as NBRx.

Lynparza is currently approved in USA as maintenance therapy for platinum-sensitive ovarian, fallopian tube or primary peritoneal cancer patients who do not respond sufficiently to chemotherapy. The drug has also secured FDA approval in hard-to-treat germline BRCA-mutated HER2- metastatic breast cancer indication for patients who have been previously treated with chemotherapy in adjuvant, neoadjuvant, or metastatic setting. The European Medicines Agency has adopted a positive opinion for Lynparza in similar label in ovarian cancer indication and is reviewing the drug’s application in the gBRCA-m HER2- metastatic breast cancer indication.

Merck also got access to a very promising orally available protein tyrosine kinase inhibitor, Lenvima, through collaboration with Eisai (OTCPK:ESALY) (OTCPK:ESALF). The drug, which is already approved in over 50 countries in differentiated thyroid cancer patients, in more than 40 countries in second line renal cell carcinoma, and in Japan in first line unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma indication, will be studied in combination with Keytruda in simultaneous registration trials in 11 regimens targeting six tumor types (linked above). The Lenvima-Keytruda combination will also be studied in exploratory basket trials in multiple solid tumor indications.

Vaccines is a major growth driver for Merck in 2018.

Merck’s vaccines have been witnessing robust uptake in international markets. HPV vaccine, Gardasil, however, faced minor decline in demand in USA, due to change in CDC recommendations for 11- and 12-year-olds, from 3-dose vaccination regimen to a 2-dose regimen, since October 2016.

Merck is also exploring the potential of a novel pneumococcal conjugate vaccine, V114, in two ongoing Phase 3 trials. The company expects this vaccine to provide coverage against all serotypes targeted by existing pneumococcal conjugate vaccines as well as additional serotypes, and further expand protection against the invasive pneumococcal disease.

Animal Health is a high cash flow business opportunity for Merck.

With animal health segment crossing the $1.0 billion mark in Q1 2018 (linked above), the business has emerged as a separate reportable segment for Merck in 2018. This is a business with high cash flows and has provided the much-needed diversification to Merck, reducing the company’s excessive reliance on Keytruda. Being an annuity business and boasting of a risk profile that is highly different as compared to Merck’s pharma business, this business is also playing a pivotal role in funding the company’s human pharmaceutical R&D programs. In this context, animal health is a solid asset for Merck.

Certain company-specific risks cannot be ignored by retail investors.

Increasing competition, patent expiries, mounting costs, and pricing pressures have now become common risks across the entire pharmaceutical sector. However, there are couple of risks that are very specific to Merck.

Despite presence in multiple business areas such as Diabetes, Infectious Disease, Vaccines, and Animal Health, it remains a fact that Merck’s future is closely tied with that of Keytruda. Any decline in the rate of adoption of Keytruda or failure of the drug’s R&D programs is bound to have a steep impact on the company’s share prices. This was last seen in April 2018, when the Phase 3 ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 study evaluating combination of keytruda with Incyte Corporation’s (INCY) epacadostat failed to meet its primary endpoint in the unresectable or metastatic melanoma indication.

While Lynparza managed to meet its primary endpoint of progression-free survival in the OLYMPIAD trial in gBRCA-mutated HER2-negative metastatic breast cancer indication, the drug could not reach its secondary endpoint of overall survival. Hence, despite securing FDA approval, this may prove to be a hindrance in rapid adoption of the drug, since overall survival is considered to be the gold standard in oncology trials.

Despite these risks, I consider Merck to be a very promising opportunity for 2018.

Trading at $57.95 on May 10, 2018, and having 12-month consensus price target of $68.85, Merck is definitely one solid investment opportunity for retail investors. Merck also boasts of a high dividend yield to the tune of 3.3%, much higher than the average dividend yield in the healthcare sector which is around 0.70% as well as that of S&P 500, which is only 1.84%.

Hence, I strongly believe that Merck will prove to be a lucrative buy opportunity in 2018.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.