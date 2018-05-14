Exxon Mobil's Fair Value Is $78 Per Share

With seemingly more risk entering equity markets, I wanted to take a look at more yield-focused names to lower my overall portfolio beta and try and capitalize on current income should the market continue to trade sideways. Exxon Mobil (XOM), right now, looks well-positioned to me given the positive macroeconomic backdrop with continually higher crude prices and global growth. So, what does a dividend discount model say the stock is worth? Based on my assumptions of a relatively low cost of equity and a long-term growth rate of 3.5% on a payout ratio of 40%, Exxon is currently fairly valued.

Source: Ceramic Industry

Running A Dividend Discount Model

The assumptions of any financial model are the most important part and I’ve chosen to be conservative, rather than not, in light of heightened crude volatility, as well as broader equity volatility. While the company is integrated, crude oil pricing remains a core driver of XOM price action and sentiment, so I focus on it for the fundamental backdrop. In the dividend discount model, I’ve looked 10 years out (versus others that only go out 8 years) and tried to remain conservative in my forecasts. My output and assumptions are as follows:

Source: Derived Inputs from Bloomberg

One of the trickiest assumptions to model with Exxon Mobil is its dividend payout ratio. The company averaged a 65% ratio last year, however that’s not in line with the historical average and arguably not sustainable given their high levels of capital expenditure. Instead, the low to mid 30s looks more reasonable. If a 65%+ payout ratio were to be sustained, than the company will warrant a significantly higher valuation than what I model, but I’ll paint that as the blue sky scenario. I’ve modeled a 34% payout ratio for the next five years, with a step up to 40% over the long-term. The bulk of the model is below:

Source: Derived Inputs from Bloomberg

An important point to note about EPS growth is that O&G companies need to be looked at through cycle meaning you can’t go off of the growth rate from, say, 2016 to 2017 (which was +120%) as that’s clearly not representative of long-term EPS growth. Rather, 8% seemed far more reasonable and in line with past performance. After five years, I’ve modeled a drop to 6% to reflect uncertainty and 50bps attrition thereafter. While that sounds pessimistic, that’s hardly the case – EPS over the next 10 years is slated to grow a cumulative 80% under my conservative assumptions.

For cost of equity, I’ve modeled it to remain constant over the next three calendar years, and given that the company has an excellent financial standing and credit profile, modeled 10bps attrition to cost of equity each year over the long-term. The attrition isn’t arbitrary and would have been more if they were not operating in a sector that is often used to add beta to portfolios. Keeping the cost of equity flat to the current year would’ve been the far more conservative assumption; however, Exxon Mobil’s phenomenal track record of balance sheet management has led me to model otherwise. After running the model, I’ve arrived at about $78 per share for fair value, which is a slight discount to where it trades currently.

Is The DDM Correct?

Certain factors must be taken into account as no one valuation methodology is perfect. Personally, I believe XOM warrants a premium valuation to what its DDM implies because of the consistency of the dividends. Decades and decades of reliable dividend growth and near perfect balance sheet maintenance support this. Quantifying that isn’t easy and it hasn’t been reflected in historical multiples. For example, on a P/E basis relative to integrated peers the stock trades, on average, at a 7% discount. I think that gap between peers will only begin to change if the payout ratio moves up.

Also, reflecting on the most sensitive components of the model in terms of my confidence in them, the EPS growth rate is relatively hard to predict. If any one year the company buys back shares that are 3-5% accretive and also experiences materially higher crude and natural gas prices, then their valuation is going to skewed higher. Buyback visibility, at best, is 2-3 years, but even then cyclicality can put that on hold.

Thus, the fair value of $78.50 implied by my DDM hardly tells the full story. The visibility on commodity prices is extremely low and I’d rather invest (in terms of an entry point) with a short-term time horizon than a long-term. If this was a consumer staples business like Coca-Cola, it’d be significantly more difficult to argue against the valuation implied by this DDM and the sensitivities I could flex the model with would be significantly more narrow. Another factor to focus on is the payout ratio. Looking to the details, for every 1% the payout ratio increases, the valuation per share increases by about $2. So, if XOM, in theory, were to sustain a 65% payout ratio over the long-term, shares today are worth $127, which would imply upside of 59%.

XOM shares are off a major dip thanks to the spike in volatility in February, yet crude prices haven’t been drawn down nearly as far. In fact, it concerns me that with crude at three year highs, that the shares aren’t on par with other integrated oil companies. Take for example Chevron (CVX) – the stock is up about 2.8% YTD, whereas XOM is down 4.4% in the same time frame. The underperformance is certainly concerning. With that being said, if you place a higher weighting on current income, then a 4% yield from a leader in the industry – which is nearly double the yield of the S&P 500 – is attractive especially off of the recent dip. In that regard, I’d be paying special attention to commentary around payout ratios from management.

Source: StockCharts

Conclusion

Exxon Mobil is a well-known dividend bellwether and has increased its dividend for 36 consecutive years. The name is a consistently reliable source of current income, but the macro environment often makes this name more challenging than it should be. Seeing as XOM has significantly lagged the run up in crude prices, I’m a fan of buying this name if there’s a catch-up trade to be had, but crude does look like it has peaked in the short-term. My focus here was to show that XOM shares are fairly valued given a DDM with very conservative assumptions. Should the company push for a higher payout ratio over the medium to long-term, then there is material upside to be had.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.