Thoughts On Sprint At $5

From a fundamental basis, long-term investors should be encouraged by the cost savings from the company, improving cash flows, and projected increases to EBITDA, which allay our debt fears slightly.

We discuss the valuation of Sprint in context of the latest T-Mobile merger which helped us identify our target zones.

A few weeks ago, we told members of BAD BEAT Investing that we thought an ideal entry point into Sprint (NYSE:S) would be at the $5 mark. While the community discussed this possibility, the consensus within our forum was that this price was unlikely. However, we are now approaching this level. It is our belief that the risk-reward ratio is rather favorable here, particularly with another chance for a T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) merger. In this column, we will discuss the recent price action, why we see $5 as a buy point, and discuss our concerns and what we see as positives longer term for an investment in Sprint here.

Price action and technical zones

Followers of Sprint are aware that the stock has indeed suffered is a pretty sizable drop-off, for reasons which we will discuss momentarily. But what does this look like in the grand scheme of the past 52 weeks of trading? Well, the stock is tanking, but is not yet at a new 52-week low (which was seen just weeks ago). Take a look at its 1-year history here:

That is a pretty ugly chart, but from a technical perspective, it helps us pinpoint some zones we like on the 6-month chart:

Source: BAD BEAT Investing

Identifying several zones based on recent trading patterns, we note that several areas emerged from a technical perspective that intrigued us and helped us identify what we considered a BAD BEAT entry zone, as well as the ideal entry target of $5.00. We recommend the following shorter-term trade:

Target entry - <$5.30

Ideal entry - $4.99

Target exit - $5.90-6.00

Stop loss - $4.80

While this trade is mostly technical in nature, it is important to understand the fundamental basis for what is happening here. Further, we utilized certain valuation metrics to identify our target exit based on the T-Mobile merger. On top of that, longer-term investors need to carefully consider what triggered this sell-off, and need to understand certain performance metrics.

News-driven event and fundamental considerations

Make no mistake, this drop was triggered by the latest deal between Sprint and T-Mobile. The wireless companies announced a deal that assigns Sprint at an enterprise value of $59 billion, or $26 billion overall market cap-wise. It is indeed a stinging blow for shareholders, as the stock traded far above this range for most of 2017.

The all-stock transaction has an exchange ratio of 0.10256 of a T-Mobile share for each Sprint share. Based on T-Mobile ending last week at $64.52, the deal values Sprint at $6.62 per share. For those looking to invest here, we would not wait for a target exit at or near the deal valuation for several reasons.

Bloomberg gave a lower valuation

Bloomberg recently had a discussion of the deal and mentioned a $24 billion valuation for Sprint. That would value the company at about $6.10 on a per share basis. Given the debt and the reduced valuation speculated by Bloomberg, we are targeting an exit for our buy call about 10% lower than the deal valuation, in addition to considering approval risk.

The company must get approval for this deal, and given the current anti-mega-merger standpoint of the US Justice Department, we have factored in this risk. Analysts also are wagering the deal is even money at best on a bet that this goes through. Those odds are not strong, in our opinion, so we aimed lower.

A few moves were made by analysts after this merger announcement. Wells Fargo downgraded Sprint to Market Perform and has given it a $6.25 price target. Meanwhile, Guggenheim has boosted Sprint to Neutral, and New Street has upgraded it to Buy. This also helps us assign our lower exit target for profit-taking on an investment in the name at present levels. In addition, we have concerns over the company's debt.

Sprint has debt

Sprint had $32 billion in debt at the end of 2017, and has now seen a jump to $37 billion in long-term debt. Our biggest concern is that it really does not have much more capacity to borrow for additional capital spending to really revamp its technological infrastructure.

This is especially worrisome when we consider the path that AT&T (NYSE:T) and Verizon (NYSE:VZ) are on, in both growth and expansion of services, acquisitions etc. In short, Sprint needs this deal in many ways to ensure long-term viability. But if it does not go through, investors should look carefully at the debt figures. Take a look at the company's liabilities after the just-reported fiscal Q4.

Source: Q4 earnings release (linked above)

Of course, when we look at the entire picture, we see net debt is holding firm at $32 billion:

Source: Q4 earnings release (linked above)

With just $6 billion in cash and equivalents, we certainly have concerns over this debt load. That said, it is not all bad news here. The company has turned around in recent years and from when we first covered it, when it registered its first profit in three years. In fact, this Q4 was the best quarter in terms of financial results in company history as a result of an expanded customer base, and most importantly in our opinion, diligent work to improve the cost structure.

Improving the cost structure

Sprint has a multi-year plan to improve its cost structure, and it has been progressing nicely. If we back out the almost $100 million worth of severe weather-related damages that led to one-time charges in fiscal year 2017, the company reported approximately $1.1 billion of combined year-over-year reductions in cost of services and selling, general and administrative expenses.

This is incredibly impressive for a company of this size, and continues a path of impressive performance. This is now the fourth consecutive year of more than $1 billion of year-over-year reductions. What is more, when we consider all of the cost savings achieved, the company has saved nearly $6 billion in just four years. By controlling these expenses, it has improved earnings and cash flows. This helps allay some of our concerns over the debt issues.

Fiscal year 2017 net cash provided by Sprint's operating activities totaled $10.1 billion. For those keeping score, this was a $13.4 billion year-over-year improvement from burning cash last year. On a more comparative adjusted basis, free cash flow was $945 million due to operational improvements in the business:

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

With such improvement in cash flow, including a 50% improvement from last year, our concerns over the debt position remain but are less pressing. On an adjusted EBIDTA basis too, the company continues to improve:

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

In our opinion, excluding any potential merger with T-mobile, we have a company that is demonstrating improvement on its own but a stock that is getting crushed from just a year ago. We find this especially appealing when we consider that fiscal 2018 should see further improvement.

In 2018, Sprint is guiding for $11.3-11.8 billion in adjusted EBITDA, using the same financial definitions for revenue recognition in years past. That said, the company has adopted a new way to recognize certain revenues, and on that basis, adjusted EBITDA is expected to increase to a range of $11.6-12.1 billion. Either way, we expect the company to continue to show demonstrated improvement, and that helps support our buy call in both the short and long term.

Takeaway

While we recommend our readers of course conduct their own due diligence here, we certainly are intrigued by the big drop-off, especially when we consider the deal valuation relative to present trading patterns. Further, when we consider performance is improving for Sprint, we are even more compelled to consider an investment here after the recent sell-off. While the possibility of a merger going through this time is perhaps a coin-flip at best, we think a very profitable trade can be made here in a short time period, but longer-term investors should also be intrigued by improving cash flows and EBITDA.

