Why Alcoa Will Struggle To Maintain Momentum

It's no secret Alcoa (NYSE:AA) has been on a great run since the beginning of 2016, being up approximately 300 percent since that time. In 2018 that has changed, as it has been on a roller coaster ride, primarily from factors outside of its control and questions concerning whether or not it has reached the ceiling of its potential in the current market environment.

It got a nice boost in its share price after beating on revenue and earnings in the last quarter, but it rapidly fell back after the company gave mixed signals as to how it would perform over the next several quarters.

On the positive side, Alcoa significantly boosted its outlook for adjusted EBITDA for full year 2018, increasing it from $2.6B-$2.68B to $3.5B-$3.7B. That said, the company was quick to add that "the high volatility in pricing across the aluminum value chain could impact this range, either positively or negatively."

Add to that the uncertainty surrounding the announced tariffs, of which the details are still being worked out, and the sanctions on Russia, and you have several factors that make the performance of the company over the next few quarters difficult to measure.

While the company leans toward being more positive in its outlook, I don't think it can be dogmatic in it because of the macro factors that it has no control over.

Valuation and entry point

One of the potentially positive catalysts for Alcoa is the growth in its free cash flow - not only has that improved its cash position, but has strengthened its balance sheet as well.

Concerning free cash flow, it has climbed to just under $800 million annually. Based upon free cash flow, the company sells at a multiple of a little over 12 as I write, far below its P/E ratio, which has been at between 45 and 47 recently.

With earnings expected to grow at about 11.3 percent, it means the enterprise value-to-free-cash-flow-to-growth ratio of the stock is nearing fair value.

As for the balance sheet, free cash flow has pushed up Alcoa's cash position to $1.2 billion, not far below the $1.4 billion in debt it holds.

The point being if you believe the risk is worth the reward, this would be a good time to add to or take a position in Alcoa. The key concern is the lack of visibility related to tariffs, sanctions, and what some of its key international competitors are going to do over the next year.

Tariffs and sanctions

One of the biggest events that has yet to be fully clarified and put into effect is the announcement of tariffs and sanction that could have an impact on "the entire aluminum value chain."

The company described that as "major external factors and uncertainties affecting our markets. Starting with the series of U.S. government actions that include Section 232 tariffs, Section 301 tariffs and the recently announced sanctions on Russia."

While an obvious disruptor, what's more concerning is the time it's taking to clarify the details of the tariffs and sanctions, including in some countries in the case of tariffs are given exemptions in general, or possibly, exemptions with certain products. That makes it impossible to build out any model to account for the unknown changes.

On the sanctions side, "the US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets and Control’s announced on April 23 that companies now have until October 23, instead of June 5, to wind down contracts with Rusal."

There is also the additional aspect of Deripaska relinquishing control of Rusal (OTC:RUALF), which the U.S. says would trigger a reassessment of the existing sanctions. What that means is open to interpretation, so that cloud still weighs on the sector, even though it has provided a release valve until October 23.

As far as its direct impact on Alcoa, the company said it was exposed to 800,000 tons of bauxite, but it has been taking steps to "place those tons with other buyers now."

As a result of U.S. sanctions against Rusal, it has "shut off 8 per cent of the world’s aluminum supply since they were introduced" in April. The Russian government has also stated it is looking for ways to support Rusal without nationalizing the company.

All of this is to say there are many moving pieces that remain in play, and it's likely to take some time before there is a clear picture of what to expect in the future.

Portfolio mix and EBITDA

Alcoa considers its portfolio mix of bauxite, alumina and aluminum a strength and protection against the uncertain macro conditions it now faces, along with its geographic diversification.

Using adjusted EBITDA as a metric, Bauxite was up $5 million over the last quarter, led by higher prices, which offset declining volume.

Adjusted EBITDA for alumina dropped $170 million from the prior quarter. The company cited "lower alumina index prices, seasonally lower volume and unfavorable currency" as the reasons for the weak performance.

For aluminum, adjusted EBITDA came in at $153 million, a decline of $93 million sequentially. Management pointed to "higher alumina costs from last quarter’s prices flowed through the P&L" as the reason for the drop in EBITDA.

Overall, the $653 million in EBITDA was down 18 percent from the last reporting period.

International

There are a number of factors affecting the markets Alcoa competes in at the global level, but by far the most important is the impact decisions China is making will have on the market.

The major catalysts in China are the delays surrounding the expansion of smelters there, and the sanctions on Rusal.

In relationship to aluminum tariffs put in place, that hasn't stopped China from increasing exports because the sanctions on Rusal have pushed the price of aluminum up. If both continue on, it'll be interesting to see what the U.S. does when it sees the tariffs in particular aren't having the desired outcome.

Concerning delays in expanding its smelters, Alcoa sees it increasing the aluminum deficit to climb to a range of 600K-1M metric tons, up from the 300K-700K metric ton deficit range in the prior quarter. At the same time, it sees demand for aluminum to climb by 4.25 percent to 5.25 percent.

For alumina, it sees the deficit climbing to 1.1M metric tons. Combined this should generate higher prices, if that's how it plays out. For alumina, the company is assuming the price index will be at about $500 in the near future, projecting it to flow through in the third and fourth quarters.



One final factor mentioned about alumina was there were signs of disruptions in Brazil which reinforce the conclusion by the company that alumina and aluminum will experience full-year global deficits.



Finally, in regard to tariffs, there remains a lot in play with Europe, and that has yet to be worked out concerning the details, or possible exemptions for individual countries.

Conclusion

After a prolonged period of upward movement in its share price, Alcoa has leveled off so far in 2018. Based upon its performance, especially with its free cash flow, the company looks close to being at fair value. That would suggest to me it's at a good entry point, assuming demand for aluminum and alumina in fact do climb for the remainder of the year and deficits continue to increase.



Since deficit levels will in significant part be determined by sanctions and tariffs, there is no way of knowing if Alcoa will benefit strongly from the actions. So even though I think Alcoa could enjoy a nice jump from here, the lack of visibility concerning factors it has no control over could backfire on investors looking to take a position in the company or increase an existing position.

Add to this the fact the third and fourth quarters tend to historically be better quarters than the last reporting period, and you have the potential for a big move if the tariffs are highly favorable to Alcoa. As it stands, the company guided for EBITDA in the third and fourth quarters to increase by about 20 percent over the second quarter.



But as the company admitted, the volatility and uncertainties of the current market mean the prices could just as easily go in the opposite direction, which of course would generate a meaningful sell-off that would take time to recover.

After the big upward move over the last couple of years, the upside for the company is far more limited at this time. With all that in mind, I think there is a case for making a smaller investment in Alcoa, with the caveat of keeping stop losses tight.

I think it's more likely that the positive catalysts will win out in the end for Alcoa, but there is enough uncertainty in place to keep any new investment in the company modest.

For the longer term, I do believe it will be hard to maintain the momentum it has had in the past, as much of its known future potential has already been priced in.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.