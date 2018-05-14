Noble Corp.: Entering An Early Stage Of A Long-Trend Reversal

I recommend accumulating NE at or under $4.75, depending on the future oil prices momentum. Taking some profit off above $5.20 is wise.

we are entering an early stage of a long-trend reversal as we speak, and accumulating NE at this stage may present an excellent opportunity.

Image: Jack-up Noble Tom Prosser

Business Thesis

Noble Corporation (NE) is performing reasonably well in this struggling environment if we judge by the dollar amount of firm contract backlog the company has indicated in May 2018 (~$2.8 billion) and the potential "expectation" resulting from a surge in oil prices which are well over $70 a barrel.

The Noble April fleet status is another evidence that a slow rig recovery is at hand, especially in the jack-up segment, and we should pay attention, primarily when the market is selling off NE and turning this company into an attractive acquisition.

As oil prices are beginning to get a steady momentum and are solidly trading above $70 per barrel after reaching a high of over $78 a barrel a few days ago, the rig contracting activity and utilization are on the rise; asset values are increasing. Optimism starts to get some serious lift.

Consequently, we are entering an early stage of a long-trend reversal as we speak, and accumulating NE at this stage may present an excellent opportunity.

NE data by YCharts

Robert W. Eifler, Noble Corporation's Vice President, and General Manager - Marketing and Contracts said on the conference call:

We have always believed in maintaining a mixed fleet and the benefits of this strategy are becoming clear as the premium jackup market transitions into full scale recovery... While fixture activity in the deepwater space has developed more slowly this year than we had hoped, global liquids demand has remained strong; breakeven costs offshore are now largely below $50 per barrel; projects sanctions doubled 2017 over 2016; and we believe that we remain on the cusp of notable improvement in the segment.

Noble Corporation PLC - Balance Sheet history. The raw numbers.

Noble 1Q'15 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 Total Revenues in $ Million 804.3 793.6 896.7 857.7 612.0 894.8 385.2 410.2 363.0 278.1 266.2 329.6 235.16 Net Income in $ Million 178.4 159.0 325.8 −152.2 105.5 322.9 −55.1 −1,303.0 −301.7 −96.21 −99.48 −12.98 -142.32 EBITDA $ Million 445.1 434.3 601.6 110.1 324.5 630.0 153.6 −1,223.0 182.8 110.6 82.4 29.58 66.45 Profit margin % (0 if loss) 22% 20.0% 36.3% 0 17.2% 36.1% 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 EPS diluted in $/share 0.72 0.64 1.32 −0.62 0.42 1.28 −0.23 −5.30 −1.24 −0.38 −0.40 −0.10 -0.58 Cash from operations in $ Million 368.6 399.3 484.4 510.1 172.4 686.8 103.5 165.6 141.9 112.4 44.8 154.9 54.91 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 118.3 90.4 71.4 142.5 89.3 69.6 433.1 67.9 38.4 29.2 19.1 71.3 33.82 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 250.3 308.9 413.0 367.6 83.1 617.2 −329.7 97.7 103.5 83.2 25.7 83.6 21.1 Cash and short-term investments $ Billion 0.08 0.25 0.16 0.51 0.24 0.82 0.43 0.73 0.52 0.60 0.61 0.66 0.46 Long-term Debt in $ Billion 4.86 4.84 4.49 4.46 4.16 4.13 4.13 4.34 4.04 4.04 4.05 4.05 3.84 Dividend per share in $ 0.375 0.375 0.375 0.15 0.15 0.02 0.02 0 0 0 0 0 0 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 242.7 242.0 242.0 242.0 242.8 252.3 243.2 243.2 244.2 244.8 244.9 245.0 246.2 Backlog 1Q'15 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 NE Backlog in $ billion 9.4 8.7 8.1 6.9 6.2 4.1 4.7 3.3 3.5 3.2 3.2 3.0 2.8

Source: Noble Filings and Morningstar

Trends and Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow, and Backlog discussion.

1 - Quarterly revenues

Noble Corp. on Wednesday reported a first-quarter loss of $142 million, on revenues of $235.2 million. The net loss narrowed when compared to the first quarter of 2017 when the company posted a loss of $301 million.

Operating days for the company’s 14-rig jack-up fleet declined in the first quarter with five rigs idle for all, or a portion of the quarter following the completion of contracts. The decrease resulted in fleet utilization of 56% compared to 76% in the fourth quarter.

Results in the quarter included an after-tax loss totaling $7 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, resulting from the early retirement of debt. Excluding the loss from the early retirement of debt, the net loss attributable to the company for the first quarter would have been $135 million or $0.55 per diluted share.

2 - Free cash flow.

Free cash flow is an essential element that should always be carefully evaluated when looking at a long-term investment. FCF should be sufficient and of course, material, if we can consider the business model as viable.

Thus, NE is passing the FCF test and did it regularly five quarters in a row.

3 - Quarterly Backlog history and discussion.

As at March 31, 2018, the company’s contract backlog totaled $2.8 billion, with $1.8 billion attributable to the floating fleet and $1.0 billion to the jack-up fleet. Approximately 51% of the available rig operating days remaining in 2018 were committed to contracts, including 38% of the floating fleet and 64% of the jack-up fleet. The total backlog and estimate of committed days exclude two new contracts of the company’s premium jack-ups,

170-day program for the Noble Houston Colbert for operations in the North Sea An estimated 220-day contract for the Noble Mick O’Brien for work offshore the State of Qatar.

The market is getting some momentum as explained above, and the company is hopeful that tendering activity in both floaters and jack-ups will translate to some contracts starting in early 2019 or even sooner. While the jack-up now shows signs of a full recovery, the floaters' market is still lagging behind.

In the conference call, Robert W. Eifler said:

The North Sea and Middle East regions have accounted for the lion's share of incremental jackup demand over the first four months of 2018 and we remain encouraged with regard to our ability to benefit from future customer needs in both regions... Although our fleet of deepwater floaters have not enjoyed the same level of contract achievement as our jackups through the first four months of the year, we continue to evaluate a healthy number of opportunities in numerous regions around the world and find our fleet strongly positioned for a number of these prospects.

The conference call is giving some encouraging signs of a full recovery and makes me think that H2 2018 will be the beginning of a new tendering era, assuming that the oil prices will continue to enjoy a strong positive momentum.

4 - Net debt.

Net debt is about $3.38 billion as of March 31, 2018, which is not a threat with a limited CapEx for the next few years.

In early 2018, Noble completed a $750 million senior guaranteed notes offering and a concurrent tender transaction. These critical financial initiatives reinforce Noble's strong liquidity position going forward by significantly reducing annual debt maturities over the next five years.

These transactions enabled Noble to reduce its aggregate debt maturing through 2022 to approximately $391 million.

Also, with the December 2017 extension of the company credit facility, Noble now has borrowing capacity totaling $1.5 billion in January 2023. Also, the company retained $300 million of borrowing capacity under its previous credit facility, resulting in total revolver capacity of $1.8 billion in January of 2020.

Total liquidity at December 31, 2017, was $2.5 billion, including cash and cash equivalent balance of $663 million. Julie R. Robertson said in the conference call:

When I speak of improved financial visibility, I'm referencing our $750 million senior notes offering and the concurrent tender offer completed in February. The transactions resulted in a sizable reduction in intermediate term debt maturities and, together with the December 2017 extension of our revolving credit facility, has provided a vastly improved liquidity runway extended to 2024.

Also, the company used $192 million of cash on hand to repay what remained of the company's 2018 senior note maturity and took an early redemption on a residual amount relating to the 2019 note maturity.

As a result, Noble's aggregate debt maturities before 2024 are now reduced to $201 million, down from $954 million at the start of the year. In addition, total debt has been reduced to approximately $3.9 billion.

Total liquidity at March 31 remained strong at $2.3 billion and includes cash of $462 million and $1.8 billion of revolving credit, with $1.5 billion of that revolving credit extended into early 2023. Noble received in the first quarter an amount of $84.5 million from the U.S. federal income tax refund.

Commentary and Technical analysis (short-term).

Noble Corporation released its first-quarter 2018 results on May 2, 2018. While Noble reported lukewarm results overall, it was clear that the message was that the offshore drilling industry is on its way to recovering from a terrible market environment which started almost three years ago. However, the floaters' segment is still weak, but signs of an imminent improvement are here.

At the end of this first quarter, Noble shows a solid balance sheet and a manageable debt that will allow the company to thrive through this slow recovery.

I could not resist thinking that Noble is setting itself for an acquisition or a merger. The debt profile has been brushed clean, and management seems "in transition." I continue to believe it would be a great idea to merge Diamond Offshore (DO) and Noble in an all-share deal.

The technical analysis short-term is reflecting this "in-between" situation, and we may get to see an uptrend developing. We still have to be very cautious and not to proclaim victory yet.

Technical analysis.

NE has successfully confirmed its previous pattern, which is called a descending wedge pattern, by ending it recently with a positive breakout. The long-term support (strong buy flag) at around $3.80 has been tested successfully numerous times.

I was expecting a re-test of the early January top at $5.75, but it looks like it is less certain after Friday's close. The line resistance is now a line support at $4.75 (weak buy flag). However, I expect now a rising channel pattern with support at $4.40 (strong buy flag).

I recommend accumulating NE at or under $4.75, depending on the future oil prices momentum. Taking some profit off above $5.20 is wise.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in NE over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.