Diversification Is Power, Even When It Seems Like A Weakness

In my opinion, this is a sign of strength. It proves how well a company can grow even when some segments are lagging.

Introduction

When I analyze blue chip names, I meet many companies that are carried forward by one business segment. Some of them have a business segment that proves to be a drag on the whole company. Many investors look at these situations and interpret them as weakness. They are worried that the company doesn't perform well and may not be able to deliver the needed results.

However, I disagree with that thesis. Of course, I prefer to see a company that fires on all cylinders. But the truth is that most companies just cannot do it for the long term. Therefore, this diversification is a sign of strength. It shows that the company can grow even when some of its business segments do not perform perfectly. One business segment, or several others, will be able to carry it forward.

In addition, it really shows the difference between a blue chip and a random company. Blue chips find growth opportunities and channel their effort and funds to the segments that can grow fast. In the meantime, they can diagnose the problems in the lagging segments and devise a solution for it.

My thesis

I am a dividend growth investor. It means that I invest mostly, yet not entirely, in businesses that generate growing dividend payments for their owners for years. In order to keep growing their earnings and dividends, they have to grow constantly. This is done using diversification, which allows one company to have several earnings streams in several multiple markets around the world.

While I see this diversification as a sign of strength, the market is more cautious about it. Every time a single business segment isn't growing or is just lagging the other segments, you hear the voices on Wall Street - Company A should divest that operation, Company B is very risky as all its growth comes from two segments, and Company C should spin off its lagging business segment.

Obviously, it's always better to own a company that fires on all cylinders and grows every business segment. Some companies invest in businesses that are different from each other and which cannot grow all segments at the same time. Personally, I see companies that keep growing even when some of the business is lagging as a positive sign. Sometimes, it can be easily observed.

Look at the oil supermajors. Their strength is the fact that they have upstream and downstream business. Most of the time, one of the segments is lagging the other. However, this is what helped them survive the oil price decline in 2014. While companies like Chevron (NYSE:CVX) and Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) relied on their downstream business to stay profitable, ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), which spun off its downstream business, lost billions. It wouldn't surprise you that while CVX and XOM kept their Dividend Aristocrat status, COP cut its dividend payment.

You should embrace diversified companies, and when you see that the shares are cheap because one business segment is lagging, that's when you should analyze the stock thoroughly. Once that segment starts performing well, you may enjoy the price appreciation and additional dividend growth.

Disney

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) is a leader in the media business. Over the past 20 years, it has grown its earnings compounded at 10% annually. Therefore, it used to trade for a P/E ratio of roughly 20. The company has several business segments: media networks, parks and resorts, studio entertainment, consumer products and interactive.

Over the past decade, the media networks segment was the leading segment. But in the past several years, growth in the segment has slowed down. There are several reasons for the slowdown, such as cord cutting and very expensive sport content. At the same time, Disney keeps growing, thanks to its parks and resorts business segment. Several massive investments, such as the park in Shanghai and renovations in the American parks, allow the company to raise prices and attract more visitors.

At the same time, the studio entertainment is also performing very well. This has happened because of the acquisition Disney made over the past 15 years - mainly Pixar, Lucasfilm and Marvel. Just like in the parks and resorts segment, the company used the media networks cash flow to invest in the slower-growing businesses.

The media network is lagging now, but just as it happened before, Disney will now invest in it trying to find new growth prospects. This has already begun, as Disney has launched a sports streaming service to tackle the cord-cutting problem. The company is also acquiring Fox (FOX, FOXA) in a deal that will give it more intellectual property and control stake of Hulu. It will allow Disney to offer more content and services to cord cutters through streaming services.

Disney is a great example of how diversification saves growth. Different segments will lead while others lag, but the fact that other segments are growing allows the company to allocate funds and invest wisely, as it still offers growth. Investor can look at Disney trading for a P/E of 15 and see the lagging media networks segment. I see a company that, despite this segment, still grows very quickly and invests in fixing the issues that hurt the lagging segment. Therefore, I believe Disney is a long-term buy.

Johnson & Johnson

The case of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is also very interesting. The company has three main business segments: consumer products, medical devices and pharmaceuticals. Over the past several years, the pharmaceuticals segment is leading the company forward, while the other two segments either grow slowly or even contract. Altogether, JNJ is still growing at a mid-single digit rate.

Many analysts are very concerned with the lack of growth in the other two segments. However, I am not concerned at all. Just 10 years ago, it was the consumer products segment that grew, while the pharmaceutical segment contracted. Moreover, JNJ is investing in its medical devices segment to achieve more top and bottom line growth, and the investments are starting to reward the company.

The company finished fiscal year 2017 and started fiscal year 2018 very well. The other two segments are still not growing as fast as the pharmaceutical segment, but the company did manage to propel growth. Consumer segment revenue was up 5%, and medical devices was up 7.5%. Just like with Disney, it wasn't a coincidence. The company invested in those segments, and it benefited a lot from its contact lenses business.

Investors shouldn't worry about the temporary weakness in a specific segment. They should look at the bigger picture - a company that allocates capital wisely to keep growing its business. JNJ does it by taking the FCF from the stronger segments and investing it in the lagging segments. That's why it has been able to raise the dividend payment for over a decade. I find the company attractive with forward P/E of 15.6.

Apple

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) still relies on the iPhone as its main source of revenue. Before every quarterly report, analysts try to analyze how many iPhones the company sold. They are almost obsessed with the number, and the share price is affected by each estimate. Due to the saturation mainly in the American market, iPhone shipments growth is not as fast as it used to be, and that's why analysts may be concerned.

While investors and analysts remained concerned over the past several years, the company looked for new streams of income. It started launching new products that fit its ecosystem, such as the Watch and the smart speaker. At the same time, it invested in its services. The services allow the company to enjoy recurring revenues for services like Apple Music. In the last quarterly report, the services segment offered impressive growth, and it will be crucial for the company to keep growing this.

Like Disney and Johnson & Johnson, Apple uses the cash flow from its successful products sales and allocates it to other segments in order to diversify. This way, the company will be able to deal with a decline in iPhone revenue if it happens in the future. These companies are constantly changing, they keep investing in order to look for new products, and as a result, there will always be a business segment that looks less attractive.

Conclusion

I love diversification. I diversify my portfolio, and I think it is crucial that companies diversify their business to survive for the long term. Diversified companies can use cash flow from one segment and deploy it in the other segments. That way, companies have a more stable cash flow and they tend to be able to grow their FCF for the long run.

These examples show that diversified companies can keep growing even when one business sector is lagging. It's like a jumbo jet that has four engines even when it can fly with just one in case of emergency. At the time when the company relies on one business segment, it can address the issues in the other sectors.

I love to find companies with lagging business sectors because they can be found many times for attractive valuations. I analyze them and check whether the weakness is being addressed by the management, and if it is, I consider investing for the long term.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DIS, JNJ, AAPL, CVX, XOM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.