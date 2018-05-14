Who's Cheering For Chatham?

While Chatham has underperformed the peers year-to-date, I believe the company is well-positioned to move the needle.

However, within the limited service lodging REIT sector, I was hoping to see Chatham shine, instead, it has become obvious that Mr. Market is not cheering for Chatham.

As many of my readers know, I have been a fan of Chatham Lodging (CLDT) for quite some time. Many own shares in this monthly-paying REIT that has achieved success for its bi-coastal limited service focus.

While many of my top lodging REIT picks have performed well year-to-date, Chatham has choked, returning -10.4%.

I have been pleased with many of my calls, namely Ryman Hospitality (RHP) +21.6% Hersha Hospitality (HT) +15.3%, and Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR) +14.4%. However, within the limited service lodging REIT sector, I was hoping to see Chatham shine, instead, it has become obvious that Mr. Market is not cheering for Chatham.

Now that Q1 earnings are in the rear-view mirror, it’s time to take a closer look at Chatham. Fellow Seeking Alpha writer, Dane Bowler, even suggests that Chatham could “be a short as part of a pair trade.” I respect Bowler’s work, as a REIT analyst, and I will take a much closer look at Bowler’s conclusion:

“Lower margins on lower revenue means significantly lower FFO/share.”

Before get started, I want to remind you that, in general, Lodging REITs have higher leverage, and as a result of cyclical revenues, these REITs have more volatility. I am under-weight Lodging REITs and my strategy has been to maintain tactical allocations (no more than 10% exposure). Just take a look at the historical performance of juggernaut, Host Hotels (HST):

This is not a harbinger, related to a near-term recession, I am simply pointing out the impact to lodging during a recession. Investors should always recognize that lodging is cyclical, and the REITs with conservative leverage, strong market positioning, and solid management teams are the ones that will perform the best during downturns.

So now let’s get started with Who’s Cheering for Chatham?

Photo Source

Chatham’s Business Model

First, as a refresher course, one of the biggest differences between a limited-service hotel and a full-service hotel is the limited-service hotel's lack of in-house drinking and dining options; full-service hotels often have at least one cocktail lounge and restaurant.

Full-service hotels also often offer facilities like spas and banquet rooms, dry cleaning and 24-hour valet service. There are three “pure play” limited-service Lodging REITs and Chatham Lodging has the highest RevPAR (of these three). The other two are Apple Hospitality (APLE) and Summit Hotel Properties (INN).

Keep in mind that in a downturn (recession), limited service hotels typically perform better, because there is less income for travel, and the more expensive hotels suffer (the worst). Limited service hotels charge less for offering less, and business travelers are especially fond of hotels that provide guests with good value in which revenue optimization and cost control are essential.

However, over the years, the standards for facilities at limited-service hotels have gone up: Many hotels and motels that fall under the limited-service category now offer a business center, small gym, laundry facility and a swimming pool.

One of the reasons that I like Chatham is because of the company’s focus on limited service and more specifically, upscale extended-stay and premium-branded select service hotels. I like this category because the hotels have higher profit margins than full service with a higher growth profile as it relates to consumer demand.

In over seven years (the IPO was in April 2010), Chatham has grown in assets from around $222 million to more than $1.3 billion – the company now owns 40 hotels in 15 states and the District of Columbia.

Chatham also owns a 10.3% non-controlling interest in a joint venture with Colony NorthStar (CLNS), which was formed in the second quarter of 2014 to acquire 47 hotels from a joint venture between Chatham and Cerberus Capital Management, comprising an aggregate of 6,097 rooms and held a 10.0% non-controlling interest in a separate joint venture with NorthStar, which was formed in the fourth quarter of 2014 to acquire 48 hotels from Inland American Real Estate Trust, Inc., comprising an aggregate of 6,401 rooms.

Chatham's wholly-owned hotels include upscale extended-stay hotels that operate under the Residence Inn by Marriott (NYSE:MAR) brand (fifteen hotels) and Homewood Suites by Hilton (NYSE:HLT) brand (nine hotels), as well as premium-branded select service hotels that operate under the Courtyard by Marriott brand (four hotels), the Hampton Inn or Hampton Inn and Suites by Hilton brand (three hotels), the Hilton Garden Inn by Hilton brand (three hotels), the SpringHill Suites by Marriott brand (two hotels) and the Hyatt Place (NYSE:H) brand (two hotels).

As you can see below, Chatham's premium branded, select service hotels generate RevPAR higher than other select service brands and comparable to full service brands.

Chatham primarily invests in upscale extended-stay hotels, such as Homewood Suites by Hilton and Residence Inn by Marriott. Chatham also invests in premium-branded select service hotels, such as Courtyard by Marriott, Hampton Inn, Hampton Inn and Suites by Hilton, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn by Hilton and SpringHill Suites by Marriott.

Chatham has a coastal preference: 50% of the portfolio is located on the West Coast and 24% in the Northeast. It has the 2nd highest exposure to West Coast markets of all U.S. Lodging REITs.

Also, Chatham has NO exposure in Manhattan. In 2015, the company acquired four high-quality hotels in leading MSAs (San Diego, Boston, Ft. Lauderdale and Los Angeles). It benefits from strong market growth, multiple demand generators and high barriers to new supply in each of these markets.

The Balance Sheet

Chatham has been selectively pruning assets from its portfolio that either don’t fit strategically of which there's only a few. The company could generate incremental new EBITDA and cash flow by selling at a lower cap rate and reinvesting those proceeds in higher quality hotels, in higher growth markets that earn a higher yield.

In 2017, the company sold the Carlsbad hotel at an approximate 6.5% cap and the company then acquired three hotels for $132 million at an approximate 8% cap rate.

Also, Chatham continues to leverage its existing portfolio via value-added additions where it adds rooms in hotels or markets where it already owns excess land or has the ability to convert them to other spaces or into existing guest rooms.

For example, Chatham added 32 rooms and a new tower in Mountain View, California and that addition is producing double-digit unlevered returns. Also, the company is still pursuing two expansions in Sunnyvale as well as the construction of a second hotel (on excess land) adjacent to the Hampton Inn, in Portland, Maine.

During 2017, Chatham raised $151 million of equity at a weighted average price of $21.59 per share and used proceeds and the equity raised to acquire three, high-quality hotels for $132 million at an approximate 8.0% cap rate and entered into an agreement to acquire an under-development hotel for $21 million in Q2-18.

Chatham’s balance sheet remains in excellent condition with the leverage ratio at 34%, down from 40% at Q1-16. The average interest rate on debt is 4.6%, with the earliest maturity in 2021. Chatham’s line of credit doesn’t mature until 2023, and the company has $218 million available under its line of credit.

Chatham’s credit ratios are strong. Excluding interests in the two joint ventures, Chatham’s fixed charge coverage ratio is 3.5x, and net debt to trailing 12-month corporate EBITDA is 4.8x. Chatham’s leverage (at 34%) gives the company ample dry powder to grow opportunistically.

The Latest Earnings Results

Chatham’s strategy is to selectively pursue certain hotels and using proceeds to invest in hotels located in higher growth markets. By selectively developing hotels over time Chatham will be able to earn higher returns and keep the average age of the hotel portfolio young.

Chatham is seeing some improving market conditions across various locations within its portfolio. In Q1-18 one-third of the portfolio saw RevPAR growth more than 5%, some of the hotels are in markets that have absorbed most of the competitive new supply, such as Westchester County and Brentwood, Tennessee. Also, Chatham has markets where demand growth is strong such as Farmington, Connecticut, Exeter, New Hampshire, and Marina Del Rey.

However, Chatham’s portfolio RevPAR declined to 2.4% in Q1-18 and was driven equally by a decline in ADR and occupancy. The company’s reported Q1-18 gross operating profit margins were 44.4% and hotel EBITDA margins were 36.3%, slightly above the upper-end of the guidance range of 36%.

Chatham’s Q1-18 same-store operating margins were down 260 basis points year over year, favorable benefits represent approximately 35% of the total operating expenses and approximately 20% of our revenue. One yellow flag, Bowler also pointed out:

“As we move forward as owners and not only as operators, we need to continue to find ways to reduce labor cost and maximizing the efficiency of our staffing model… …our margins we are already very lean from a staffing perspective but we continue to work away to further improve efficiency and reducing limits. Again we have -- we were able to hire part time labor in certain markets and eliminate the equivalent full time position which comes with incremental cost of benefits, we are challenging the brands to address the operating model of select-service and extended-stay hotels and limited-service hotels without sacrificing today's traveler experience.”

Chatham’s Adjusted FFO for Q1-18 was $16.5 million, compared to $18.1 million in Q1-17, a decrease of 8.8%. Adjusted FFO per share was $0.36, compared to $0.47 per share generated in Q1-17.

On the earnings call the company said that “corporate business was up kind of in the 3% to 4% range across the portfolio…(and) we could see a little bit of that which is encouraging.” However, the FFO decline we less encouraging, and as Bowler pointed out “lower margins on lower revenue means significantly lower FFO/share.”

Here’s a snapshot of FFO per share (source for data: FAST Graphs):

Chatham is forecasted to reduce FFO/share ($1.80 - $1.94) by around 10% in 2018 and the forecast for 2019 is modest growth (.5%). Bowler went on to say:

“A few years of declining FFO/share is not end of the world, but it should be priced in when valuing a stock. We find it unusual that Chatham is priced at a premium to peers when it is losing FFO/share in an environment where most hotel REITs are growing FFO/share.”

Valuation, Valuation, Valuation

First, let’s start with the dividend yield:

Note: The shaded blue bars are Chatham’s direct peers (INN and APLE).

Now let’s compare P/FFO:

As you can see, Chatham is cheaper than the “direct peers” (INN and APLE) based on these earnings metrics. Bowler “thinks CLDT should be significantly discounted to peers” and I have not looked at the NAV, but arguably Chatham’s west coast properties should be valued more.

Bowler went on to say:

“A fall from $2.30 FFO/share in 2016 to $1.87 in 2019 is a big drop that has not yet been factored in to the market price. Based on the margin contraction detailed above, we think the FFO/share will fall even further than the consensus numbers.”

Why?

Bowler said that “a premium multiple is inappropriate for a company with shrinking FFO/share, especially when peers are growing.”

Based on my analysis, Chatham already trades at a discount, and that can be reflected in the company’s year-to-date PRICE performance. I like Bowler’s pair trade idea, (he is suggesting shorting CLDT) and more bullish argument as it relates to Hersha Hospitality. However, Hersha’s train may have already left the station:

In conclusion: I am betting on Chatham’s properties (coastal market focus) and management team (CEO has 30 years’ experience in the lodging sector) to deliver shareholder value. While Chatham has under-performed the peers year-to-date, I believe the company is well positioned to move the needle. Maintaining BUY on Chatham.

