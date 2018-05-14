Landmark Infrastructure Is Poised To Profit

This appears to be the home run pitch of the year…Landmark is Poised To Profit!

Let me be clear, I consider Landmark a “speculative” Buy and I would not encourage a retiree or pre-retiree (pretty much anybody) to invest large sums in the name.



I began research on Landmark Infrastructure (LMRK) in July 2017 with an initial Buy price of $17.75 per share, and I wrote subsequent research reports in October 2017 and March 2018.

On May 10, 2018, Downtown Investment Advisory wrote a bearish article on LMRK citing high leverage and more specifically the author called attention to LMRK’s preferred share issuance and “leverage for the preferred stockholder (that) rises to 10x-11x, in a subordinated position.”

You may recall that last March Landmark issued its Series C Floating-to-Fixed Rate Cumulative Perpetual Redeemable Convertible Preferred Units yielding 7.5%.

By reviewing the price history below, you can see that Landmark has been a volatile stock, trading at a wide range, as high as $19 per share, and as low as $13.

It’s important to note that Landmark’s platform is centered on essential infrastructure assets in the wireless communication, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries, and effectively all of the company's leases are triple net with contractual rent escalators (99%+ property operating margins, no maintenance capex).

Also, LMRK is actually structured as a Master Limited Partnership (or MLP), but the company has a REIT subsidiary that makes it more efficient (the company has eliminating unrelated business taxable income, or UBTI, and has significantly simplified state income tax filings for the unit holders).

In April another bearish Landmark writer said that “borrowing and issuing preferred stock to make lots of expensive acquisitions and pay distributions without increasing distributable cash flow per unit is not a sustainable business model and he went on to explain,

They (NASDAQ:LMRK) fail to take into account the fact that once an 8% (or up to 9% recently) preferred or common security is issued to refinance the debt that previously described "accretive" acquisition may become dilutive pretty quickly, especially when taking into account the issuance of new common units. Readers should note that being "accretive to distributable cash flow" is not the same as being "accretive to distributable cash flow per unit". From a common unit holder perspective, all one should care about is the latter.”

I caught up with Landmark’s CEO, Tim Brazy, recently and I asked him:

Are LMRK’s acquisitions accretive to distributable cash flow, even after the recent issuance of the Series C preferred units? Why issue more expensive preferred units to pay down cheaper debt?”

He replied,

Yes, the acquisitions have been accretive to distributable cash flow. In our latest earnings call (February 2018), we disclosed that in 2017 LMRK acquired 350 assets (including the ROFO transaction that closed in January 2018) for total consideration of approximately $219 million with annual rents of approximately $16 million. This implies a cap rate of well above 7%, which is higher than LMRK’s blended cost of capital, even after the recent Series C preferred unit issuance. Prior to the issuance of our Series C preferred units, our leverage was at the higher end of our 6-8x target leverage. Given our acquisition guidance for 2018, we would have needed to raise equity at some point in 2018. As the preferred units are viewed as equity from our perspective, and more importantly from a debt covenant perspective, we believe that it was prudent to raise equity through our Series C preferred issuance. Since these are convertible preferred units, we are assuming that these will ultimately convert into common units as we execute our strategy. Rather than issuing common units at a discount to the current price, the convertible preferred allowed us to issue units at a lower current coupon, that ultimately convert into common at a 15% premium to the current unit price. We believe this provides us with a better cost of capital and is less dilutive to current unitholders.”

Photo Source

A Closer Look at Landmark: 3 Masters

Landmark's real property interests underlie its tenants' operationally essential infrastructure assets, the company serves three masters: wireless communication, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

LMRK sees many opportunities internationally as well as with operating partners that have a unique expertise and experience in industry relationships that complement the company's efforts at the Partnership and the sponsor.

Within the wireless sector (70% of revenue), LMRK's Partnership sponsor and Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) recently announced the selection of Ericsson to deploy the Zero Site microgrid solution across North America.

The self-contained, neutral-host smart pole is designed for carrier and other wireless operator colocation, and the Zero Site is designed for macro, mini macro, and small cell deployments and will support IoT, carrier densification needs, private LTE networks, and other wireless solutions.

Ericsson microgrid includes battery storage applications and grid-control software. The Partnership will selectively deploy the Zero Site solution on its existing real estate interests, along with new acquisition opportunities.

As wireless carriers increase their capital spending for 5G deployment, Landmark stands to benefit in a number of ways. First, it expects to see higher leasing activity at existing and new sites as the carriers expand and need additional locations. Second, lease modifications are expected to increase as more space is required and additional equipment is added to sites. Tom Brazy added,

American Tower (AMT) and Crown Castle (CCI) are outstanding tenants of ours. We have very good relationships with both of these companies and all of our other tenants, and we view our tenants as strategic partners rather than simply tenants. We work with all of our tenants in an effort to understand what they need or are trying to achieve and we work with them to meet the needs of all parties. We don’t view the landlord/tenant relationship as adversarial - rather, it’s an opportunity to strengthen our relationship and position everyone for long-term success. Economically, leasing sites to smaller companies or non-REITs is no different than leasing to larger companies and REITs. That said, in general, the larger companies typically have stronger balance sheets and credit quality, and we can work with them to facilitate their growth and strategic objectives.”

Landmark also stands to benefit in the outdoor advertising sector (20% of LMRK’s revenue). Outdoor advertising remains one of the most cost-effective means of advertising and its market share has increased, even with the significant growth of internet and mobile advertising.

With the continuing shift in the industry from static to digital billboards, Landmark expects to benefit as certain ground leases in its portfolio participate in the growth of advertising revenue on those billboards.

Landmark also expects further growth in renewable energy. Solar and wind electric generation capacity is expected to more than double over the next 30 years and Landmark expects this will give the company a significant opportunity to acquire renewable power generation real estate interests. The company plays primarily in the utility solar category, where it buys the land underneath massive solar projects.

Collectively, Landmark’s properties are difficult to replicate, with significant zoning, permitting, and regulatory hurdles in finding suitable new locations, including the time and cost of construction at a new site. Vacating tenants must often return the property to its original condition.

As viewed below, LMRK's platform is highly desired by many Tier 1 tenants (many are large, publicly traded companies). No single tenant accounts for more than 11% of revenue:

Landmark’s Cost of Capital

Landmark targets leverage of 40% debt to enterprise value which is in the 6-8x EBITDA range. The company is comfortable operating at slightly higher leverage relative to the peer group as revenues have much lower variability. Remember that operating expenses are low, and Landmark operates with mostly fixed rate debt.

There are multiple sources of attractive debt financing at this leverage level and Landmark uses a combination of revolver financing and secured notes to finance acquisitions. The company focuses on issuing fixed rate notes or hedging the variable interest rate exposure on the revolver. Landmark targets a diversified debt structure and minimizes the amount of maturities in any one year.

As noted, Landmark has three series of preferred units and the company is focused on acquisitions that are not only accretive currently but also help drive the long-term growth of the company.

Landmark is seeing assets priced at attractive cap rates and has been selective in what it has acquired. Acquisition cap rates have generally been in the 6% to 7% range over the last three years depending on the asset class.

One of the drivers for Landmark has been in its flex-gird product. Landmark plans to invest around $50 million into this asset class that generates enhanced returns, around 300 bp profit margins. The core business is expected to grow by around $200 to $250 million and Landmark generates spreads of around 100 bps, based on my estimated WACC of 6.25% to 6.5%.

Note, in the previous article (that I referenced) the author states “an analysis of LMRK’s Wall Street research indicates that the company pays a cap rate of 5% to 6% on its acquisitions.” That’s not accurate as the author was referring to 2015 data, and Landmark is currently acquiring properties at cap rates of 7.5% or higher.

What About a Dividend Cut?

Landmark has an impressive dividend growth history, as illustrated below:

Here’s what Landmark’s CEO, Tim Brazy, has to say, in regard to the dividend:

We believe that our distribution is sustainable given the strong underlying cash flows of the assets behind these distributions. Our leases have a historical 99% renewal rate and very few assets get decommissioned. In addition, we have a very high-quality tenant base, with approximately 85% of our revenues come from what we call Tier 1 tenants – large, publicly-traded companies that have a national footprint such as Verizon, AT&T, American Tower, Crown Castle, and Outfront Media (OUT)."

The payout ratio is elevated but Brazy insists that “it’s a bit higher than we would have liked in the past quarters and this is something that we are looking to improve in 2018.”

The main reason for the higher payout ratio is the timing of capital raises and the subsequent deployment of that capital. As Landmark continues to grow, the impact of future capital raises to the payout ratio should diminish.

Landmark recently announced the distribution of $0.3675 per common unit for Q4-17 (or $1.47 per common unit on an annualized basis), marking the 12th consecutive quarter that the partnership has increased its cash distribution since the IPO. This quarter's distribution represents 5% increase year-over-year.

I agree with the short seller/writer in that I would like to see more transparency as it relates to Landmark’s distributable earnings per share guidance. On the recent earnings call the company did say,

we have been focusing on changing the mix of our acquisitions to target acquisitions with higher cap rates. The assets acquired historically, including in Q1, are accretive not only on a long-term basis but also on a current basis. The average cap rate for acquisitions in Q1 was approximately 7%.”

Landmark said that it planned to “keep distributions flat for 2018, until the revenue reported from investments catches up with the distribution declared and “based on the expected performance of (the) portfolio, (the) pipeline of acquisitions and development activities (is) expected to drive distribution growth of 10% by the end of 2018.”

Has Mr. Market priced in for a dividend cut?

The short seller believes that a “25% to 50% cut would restore positive coverage ratios and give LMRK the flexibility to deleverage. Not cutting will only make things worse.”

I disagree. I consider the pullback a buying opportunity. Don’t forget that the recent tax reform changes are favorable to Landmark as the new law provides 20% deduction for dividend income and MLP Partnership income. Landmark shares are now yielding 10.3%.

Landmark does not provide FFO or AFFO per share data, so I must rely on F.A.S.T. Graphs to provide estimates. Here’s how Landmark’s P/AFFO compares with these peers:

There are 6 analysts covering Landmark: 3 are wireless analysts, 1 is an MLP analyst, 1 is a REIT analyst, and 1 is a Financials analyst. This provides broad coverage, but clearly Landmark does not play by the REIT rulebook (and provide AFFO/sh data). Now let’s compare AFFO/share (using F.A.S.T. Graphs estimates) with the peers noted:

As you see, Landmark forecasts solid growth, and here is the F.A.S.T. Graph:

Let me be clear, I consider Landmark a “speculative” Buy and I would not encourage a retiree or pre-retiree (pretty much anybody) to invest large sums in the name. Before hitting the Buy button, consider the following risks:

External management (conflicts of interest) Small Cap volatility Higher Leverage Weak guidance clarity as it relates to earnings per share

However, I also like the fact that,

Many of the leases are with high-quality tenants LMRK has an enormous pipeline for deal flow Wireless is the dominant (70%) category for LMRK Net Lease structures take the “guess work” out of play LMRK can enhance value by piggy-backing its tower and poles

You must decide if you consider Landmark’s preferred issues debt, equity, or a hybrid. Also, you must decide if you are willing to take the added dividend risk. As noted, Landmark will not be increasing its dividend in 2018 and the coverage is tight on all earnings metrics: OCF $1.50/sh; FCF $1.79/sh; and EBIT $1.91/sh (the dividend is $1/51/sh).

If you roll the dice, Landmark could become a home run… or as management referenced on the recent earnings call:

The challenges I mentioned earlier is lining up to the capital precisely with the acquisition such that the coverage is there immediately when you raise the capital. So there’s been some time delays there and we expect, as you move through the course of 2018, had we not raised additional capital and continue to grow the company and trying drive more growth, that you just would have naturally seeing coverage on that distribution. So it doesn’t give us any concern about the current level of the distribution. We did decide to keep it flat, though, until that revenue catches up just to demonstrate that we can cover that distribution."

One analyst replied

Okay. And so the 10% you haven’t made it other years, what gives you the comfort that this year you will make the 10%? And why so firm on that number?”

The company replied,

Our ability to, I would say, drive distribution growth really depends on two factors. One is access to capital and the other is the rate at which we’re able to acquire assets. The organic growth of the portfolio is pretty consistent. So that’s going to always drive a little bit distribution growth we think in that maybe 3% to 4% range, but the rest of it really comes from being able to access capital and being able to acquire assets. We have shifted what we’re targeting over the last two to three years. Previously when we first went public, we were targeting a lot of the assets that had really nice profiles, but frequently in the kind of low 6 cap rate range, which don't drive a lot of accretion. And to the extent we actually go raise capital to acquire those, that became a little bit challenging. However, we have targeted a different set of acquisitions. We've changed our focus a little bit. And then also we have started to execute on the development activities. So the cap rates at which we’ve been acquiring over the last, say, 6 to 12 months has certainly increased, where it now will derive more accretion than what we saw in the earlier years, just going back two, three years. And that certainly, the development activities are very accretive. So certainly get low double-digit cap rates are potentially higher over time as well, where that certainly is going to be much more accretive relative to our cost of capital. We also, with the capital raise that was completed during April, that also helped solidify our cost of capital for the year and will help us better manage the accretion that were going to drive for the remainder of 2018.”

Ladies and Gentlemen: Let me be clear, Landmark is a high-risk MLP, that has the REIT subsidiary (no K1s). While I must add one more disclosure that investors should maintain adequate diversification and to always protect principal at all costs, this appears to be the home run pitch of the year… Landmark is Poised To Profit!

