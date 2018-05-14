Sentiment Speaks: Gold Setting Up For A Major Rally In The 2nd Half Of 2018

For those that follow me regularly, you will know that I have been tracking a set-up for the SPDR Gold Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GLD), which I analyze as a proxy for the gold market. I also believe that gold can outperform the general equity market once we confirm a long-term break out has begun, and I still think we can see it in occur in 2018. This week, I will provide an update to GLD. While I have gone on record as to why I do not think GLD is a wise long-term investment hold, I will still use it to track the market movements.

I have to be honest that I find the confusion I am seeing out there in the metals market quite astounding. I am seeing analysts that are absolutely confident that gold is heading lower than $1,000 and others that are certain that we are heading to $10,000. (Well, to be completely honest, most of those that are bullish now have ALWAYS been uber-bullish, even through the entire correction during 2011-2015).

In fact, this past week, I even read one analyst publishing a very bearish analysis one day, and a very bullish analysis the very next day. Yea, I know. I was scratching my head at that too.

As for me, I am unable to maintain a larger bearish outlook right now. Since we bottomed in late 2015 based upon our expectations, almost all rallies we have seen have been impulsive 5-wave structures, whereas almost all downside moves have been looking corrective. These are the hallmarks of a bullish market, not a bearish one. While I can certainly be wrong in my assessment, I would have to at least see some break of support to indicate that my expectation is wrong.

But, not having a bearish outlook is not the same as believing the market is going to imminently break out. Before we see an imminent break out, we still need a 5 wave structure off the recent lows being struck in the market. We still do not have that in place. This likely means we can see more downside or meandering.

As long as the GLD remains below 126, I still see the potential for it to test the 122/123 region. And, as long as we hold over that immediate support region, I see us setting up to break out in the second half of 2018 for a very powerful rally.

While I know I have been looking for this break out since we came into 2018, the market has simply been moving sideways. So, clearly, there is only so much sideways the market can continue to move, and I believe that if we hold the 122/23 region on the next pullback, we will finally set up to break out in the second half of 2018.

Housekeeping Matter

It seems that Seeking Alpha has changed the way they tag articles. So, while my articles used to be sent out as an email to those that follow my articles on metals and the equity markets, they are now only being sent out to those that have chosen to “Follow” me. So, if you would like notification as to when my articles are published, please hit the button at the top to “Follow” me.

Thank you.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PHYSICAL METALS AND VARIOUS MINING STOCKS.

Additional disclosure: My positions are hedged with GDX and GLD puts for a potential pullback.